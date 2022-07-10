If You Have Pets, Keeping Your Home Nice Is Hard — But These Things Make It So Much Easier

As the owner of an adult German shepherd, I’ve bought so many pet hair-removing tools, I’ve lost count. Most recently, I even invested in a robot vacuum cleaner to keep tumbleweeds of fur from roaming my floors. Keeping your home nice when you have pets can feel like an ongoing battle, but it can be done. These genius pet products on Amazon make living with a dog or cat so much easier — trust me.

If muddy paws on your clean floor are commonplace in your home, you should check out this absorbent doormat that soaks up water and dirt from your dog’s feet before it can enter your living space. Stressed about scratches on your couch? These self-adhesive plastic shields will protect your furniture from your cat’s sharp claws. Below, you’ll find more useful, clever things that keep your home shipshape, even when you’re sharing it with your furry friend.

1 The Pet Hair Remover With Near-Perfect Ratings ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $31 See On Amazon Boasting an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, this handheld roller effectively lifts dog and cat hair from your couches, beds, blankets, and more. As you roll the tool over the fabric’s surface, the hair collects inside a compartment that can be opened for easy disposal. Unlike rolls of sticky tape, ChomChom’s pet hair remover can be used over and over again.

2 This Absorbent Indoor Doormat That Stands Up To Muddy Paws Dog Gone Absorbent Doormat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Tired of your pet tracking in dirt from the outdoors? This microfiber indoor doormat is incredibly absorbent, trapping water and mud before it hits your floor. It has a nonslip rubber backing that keeps it securely in place, and the whole mat is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from a wide range of sizes and colors — each mat is complete with a charming paw print detail. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 15

3 A Spraying Hose Attachment That Makes Bath Time Easier Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Amazon $37 See On Amazon The Waterpik Pet Wand Pro can be installed in your shower or connected to your garden hose, powerfully rinsing your pet while using nearly 30% less water. Lightweight and easy to control, the attachment’s contoured design allows water to reach more of your pet’s body at once — reducing the amount of time it takes to finish bathing.

4 The Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush For Heavy Shedders Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your dog or cat sheds a lot — like, a lot — you’ll want to have one of these self-cleaning slicker brushes on hand. The fine metal bristles gently remove knots, tangles, and mats from your pet’s fur, while also pulling away loose hairs from their undercoat. Press the button on the back to retract the bristles, allowing you to easily toss the hair into your wastebasket.

5 These Wall-Mounted Combs That Allow Your Cat To Self-Groom yuntop Corner Self-Groomers for Cats (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Covered in flexible bristles, these wall-mounted combs allow your cat to self-groom while you’re away. Each comb is designed with an internal catnip compartment, encouraging your kitty to rub up against the surface. Easily attach the combs to your wall’s corners using the included screws or self-adhesive strips. Available colors: Gray, Black

6 A Litter-Trapping Mat That Keeps Your Floors Crunch-Free iPrimio Cat Litter Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep litter from getting tracked everywhere by putting this mesh mat under the litter box. The anti-slip mat remains firmly planted on your floor, catching bits of litter that fall off your cat’s paws. To clean it, simply vacuum the surface or rinse with water. “Best mat we have ever used. Finally a mat that truly is large enough to hold a big litter box AND still has room for the cat to step on when he/she finishes,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 4

7 This Portable Dog Paw Cleaner That Really Works Dexas MudBuster Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon After a long walk or trip to the park, clean your dog’s messy paws off with the MudBuster. Designed with soft silicone bristles, the dog paw washer effectively removes dirt with just a little bit of water. The portable design allows you to take the MudBuster with you everywhere, from the beach to the campground. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Available colors: 6

8 The Powerful Odor-Eliminating Spray With A Fresh Citrus Scent Angry Orange Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon This powerful enzyme-active spray lifts odors and pet urine stains from your carpets, couches, and hardwood floors. With an invigorating orange scent, the spray ensures up to 80 hours of freshness. It’s also made from natural ingredients, so it’s completely safe for your pets and home. “Angry Orange miraculously took the smell away. I cannot recommend this product more highly,” raved one reviewer.

9 This Electric Nail Grinder That’s Ultra-Quiet & Gentle Hertzko Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Super gentle, this rechargeable nail grinder shaves down your dog’s claws without any harsh noise. The diamond bit grinding stone reduces the risk of cutting your dog’s nails too short, while the ultra-quiet motor puts your pet at ease. With three different-sized openings, this grinder is also suitable for cats, rabbits, and birds.

10 Some Charcoal-Filled Pouches That Absorb Unwanted Odors Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizers (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bamboo charcoal is an excellent natural odor eliminator — which is why this 12-pack of charcoal deodorizers is such a great investment for houses with pets. Simply place one of the sealed linen pouches wherever you need to freshen up the air, such as your cat’s litter box area or your dog’s bed. Available colors: Gray, Beige

11 This Pack Of Durable Rope Toys For Heavy Chewers AMZPets Chew Toys (7-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for something that your dog can’t chew through? This set of rope toys will do the trick. Complete with seven different toys in an array of colors and knotted designs, the multipack is perfect for games of fetch and more. You even get a carrying bag to hold all of the toys in between play sessions.

12 These Plastic Shields That Protect Your Furniture From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Train your cat not to use your sofa as a scratching post by placing these plastic shields along the sides. Easy to adhere to cotton, polyester, or acrylic material with the included tape and twist pins, the transparent panels protect your furniture from claws and paws while seamlessly blending in with the rest of your living room.

13 A Litter Box Enclosure That Prevents Messes iPrimio Stainless Steel Cat Litter Box Enclosure Amazon $46 See On Amazon Measuring 6 inches high, this enclosure attachment raises the walls of your cat’s litter box to prevent spills and messes from hitting your floor. Not to mention, the elevated sides provide your cat with extra privacy while they do their business. One side of the enclosure is open, so your cat can easily step in and out of the box.

14 These Cat Nail Clippers With An Easy-Grip Handle pet boussa Cat Nail Clippers Amazon $7 See On Amazon Designed with nonslip, ergonomic handles, these clippers keep your cat’s claws nice and trim — so they won’t scratch up your furniture as easily. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure a quick, even cut, so you can efficiently shorten your cat’s nails in no time at all. You can also use the compact clippers on small-breed dogs, rodents, and birds.

15 This Silicone Mat That Traps Food & Water Spills Leashboss Splash Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a silicone mat that’s designed with raised edges, collecting food and water spills before they hit your floor. Waterproof and nonslip, the mat is wide enough to hold two bowls — with bigger size options available to accommodate larger setups. When the mat needs a cleaning, simply place it on the top rack of your dishwasher. Available sizes: Medium/Large, X-Large, XX-Large

Available colors: Gray, Beige, Black

16 These Non-Skid Food Bowls For Eaters Who Go Wild Leashboss Non-Skid Dog Bowls (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve got an enthusiastic eater on your hands, these non-skid food bowls are a must. Made from durable, chew-proof stainless steel, each bowl is outfitted with a silicone base that keeps it firmly planted on the floor while your pup goes to town — that means no more water or kibble flying all over the kitchen. The bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and unlike plastic, won’t absorb food odors over time.

17 The Absorbent Shammy That Prevents Wet Dog Smell After Baths Soggy Doggy Super Shammy Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of letting your just-bathed pup shake water all over the place, use this microfiber chenille dog towel to pat them dry. The super absorbent material soaks up seven times its weight in water, and the hand pocket on the underside lets you get a firm grip while using it. It’s machine-washable and wont leave behind a “wet dog” smell.

18 This Protective Slipcover That Comes In 30+ Color Options Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sometimes the best way to protect your sofa from claws, fur, and drool is with a good slipcover — and this one has earned more than 46,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Made from soft but sturdy microfiber, the water-resistant cover features elastic straps and foam rods that keep it securely in place when your pet jumps up on the furniture. Choose from a range of sizes for easy chairs, sofas, and loveseats. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 32

19 The Cactus Scratching Post That’ll Distract Your Cat From The Sofa Made4Pets Cactus Scratching Post Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to keep your cat from scratching up your furniture? Give them something else to claw. This cactus scratching post is a fun option with a Palm Springs-like vibe. The post is made from natural sisal rope (a material kitties love to feel with their claws) with two pom pom toys at the top for your feline friend to bat. Choose from three sizes to satisfy Munchkin cats, Maine Coons, and everything in between. Available sizes: 3

20 This Stuffing-Free Squeaky Toy That Won’t Leave Fluff Everywhere Best Pet Supplies Store Stuffing-Free Squeaky Toy Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your pup loves squeaky toys so much that she regularly destroys them — leaving a living room of white fluff in her wake — this stuffing-free squeaky toy is for you. The plush toy has a squeaker in both the head and the tail, but since there’s no stuffing, cleanup will be minimal in the event your dog shows it a little too much love. Choose from two dozen animal options, like a fox, lion, squirrel, and duck. Available sizes: 3

Available styles: 24

21 A Calming Bed That Might Encourage Your Pet To Get Off The Furniture Bedsure Calming Dog Bed Amazon $30 See On Amazon Encourage your dog or cat to curl up somewhere besides on top of your nice duvet — on this highly rated bed, for example. The raised sides enhance feelings of calmness and security, while the microfiber fill provides a plush feel. Available in a range of sizes for small and large breeds, it has a nonslip bottom that keeps it in place, and is machine-washable, so you can freshen it up from time to time. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 3

22 These Airtight Food Containers That Keep Out Pests IRIS USA Inc. Pet Food Containers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep pests from marching into your kitchen to steal kibble and treats with these airtight pet food containers that have locking lids. The set includes a 12-quart container and a 33-quart container with casters that make it easy to roll out from under the counter when it’s mealtime. There’s even an included scoop to make dishing up a breeze. Available colors: 8

23 The Grippers That Keep Your Rug In Place (Even During The Zoomies) iPrimio Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The zoomies are inevitable, but that doesn’t mean you should have to reposition your area rug every time your pet runs wildly across the floors. These rug grippers use hook-and-loop fastening technology to secure your rug to the floor and keep it from sliding around. Just as good, the grippers keep the corners of your rug from curling up.

24 This Odor Eliminator That Keeps Litter Boxes Smelling Fresh Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s not easy to keep the air smelling fresh when there’s a litter box nearby, but this litter box odor eliminator actually makes it kind of easy. Made with a proprietary blend of essential oils, it neutralizes odors and wicks moisture, which means you can even go longer between cleanings. Just sprinkle a light dusting on top of the litter — it’s safe for cats and will get mixed in with use.

25 An Anti-Chew Spray That Fends Off Curious Teeth Grannick's Bitter Apple Liquid Amazon $12 See On Amazon Is your best friend a big chewer? Spritz this this chew-deterrent spray on items you want them to keep their teeth off of — furniture, doors, shoes, or anything else. The bitter apple flavor is unpleasant to taste, and will discourage your pup from this unwanted behavior.

26 These Paw & Bum Wipes Infused With Soothing Botanicals Earth Rated Pet Wipes (100 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can use these pet wipes to clean paws after they’ve been outdoors, or backsides after they’ve just done their business — either way, your floors and furniture will thank you. The compostable wipes are earth-friendly and infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and chamomile. The portable packaging means you can take them to go — perfect for trips to the dog park.

27 A Pet Gate That Gives Your Pup A Defined Boundary Carlson Walk-Through Pet Gate Amazon $45 See On Amazon Give a rambunctious dog some boundaries in the form of this walk-through pet gate that keeps your furry friend exactly where you want them. The 30-inch-tall gate expands to fit stairways and doorways from 29 to 36.5 inches wide, and the additional extender lets you tag on an additional 4 inches. Made from sturdy steel, the pressure-mounted gate features a smaller integrated door that allows your cat to come and go as they please.

28 An At-Home Grooming Kit That Keeps Your Dog Looking Dapper Highdas Dog Grooming Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon When your pup looks spiffy, everything else looks spiffy, too. But instead of shelling out big bucks every week at the groomer’s, you can host an at-home salon day with this grooming kit that won’t break the bank. The kit includes a pair of clippers (with an ultra-quiet motor that won’t disturb your dog), detachable guides, a comb, and scissors.

29 A Plush Blanket With A Waterproof Layer PETMAKER Waterproof Pet Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Any cat or dog would love cuddling up to this pet blanket that features a plush microfiber surface on one side and a cozy sherpa surface on the other. What you’ll love, though, is the fact that there’s a waterproof layer sandwiched between, which will protect couches and beds from any accidents. It’s machine-washable and comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

30 This Wool Cat Cave That’s Undeniably Chic iPrimio Natural Wool Cat Cave Amazon $39 See On Amazon This wool cat cave provides a hideout for your cat when they need downtime, but it does double duty as a design piece that would look chic in any living room. It’s made from 100% New Zealand wool, which is naturally temperature-regulating to stay cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather. Available styles: 10

31 The Box That Clears Up All The Toy Clutter Tug's Stuff Pet Supply Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dog or cat has a respectable collection of toys, you can easily wrangle them in this pet toy box. Sleek and understated, it has plenty of space for squeaky toys and balls, and the cutout in front let your furry friend dig out their favorite playthings. The rope handles on each side make it easy to carry from room to room.

32 A Handheld Vacuum For Litter & Kibble Messes BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keeping a handheld vacuum on hand makes small cleanups so much faster and easier — think: litter that’s been kicked outside the box, kibble that ended up all over the kitchen floor, and leaves that were tracked in after a walk. The rechargeable vacuum has a washable filter and comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places.

33 This Pop-Up Playpen To Temporarily Corral Your Pet Furhaven Pop-Up Playpen Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you need to corral your pet to prevent any messes (say, while decorating the Christmas tree or preparing for company to come over), this pop-up playpen is a good option — and it’s also just fun if you want to give an indoor cat some safe outdoor hang time. It has a zip-up door and 360-degree mesh windows that provide plenty of breathability and visibility.

34 A Fake Grass Pee Pad That Saves Your Floors TAOAT Artificial Grass Pee Pad Amazon $33 See On Amazon Housebreaking a pup? This fake grass pee pad is a good stepping stone (and also helpful if any scenario should arise in which you can make it home in time to take your dog out). It has four absorbent layers and drainage holes throughout to keep paws dry after use, and can be cleaned with just a bit of soap and a spray-down.