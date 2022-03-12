If You Like Awesome Sh*t, You'll Love These 50 Things That Make Your Home So Much Better

Since so many of us spend a large portion of our time working, entertaining, and hanging out at home, it’s important that our living space makes us feel good. While you might think you need major renovations to see a difference, you’d be surprised at just how many wallet-friendly products on Amazon can make your home look so much better.

For anyone with a living room that doubles as a home office, this sophisticated glass monitor riser reduces neck strain by lifting your computer off of your desk, but it’s sleek enough to blend in with any decor. This door draft stopper insulates your room against drafts and also absorbs loud noises, creating a distraction-free space for you to work or watch movies in. When it’s time for a caffeine break, this pour-over coffee maker allows you to brew a hot cup of joe in minutes.

You can also elevate your living space simply by investing in some basic organizational pieces. For example, this hanging pocket organizer hooks over your closet rod, providing convenient storage that doesn’t take up any floor space. There’s also a countertop shelf organizer for stacking your spices, jars, and mugs, so they’re always within easy reach.

Whether it’s a modern-looking self-watering planter or a sofa arm tray made from sleek bamboo, these clever home upgrades on Amazon will definitely improve your space. Plus, they’re backed up by tons of rave reviews, so you know they’re worth the investment.

1 These Bins That Organize Your Refrigerator Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Make the most of your fridge space by investing in these refrigerator organizing bins that come in a variety of sizes. You get an egg holder, a beverage holder, two wide bins, and two narrow bins, so you can easily separate your produce, condiments, and drinks. Made out of easy-to-wipe-clean plastic, the transparent organizers allow you to easily see what's inside.

2 Some Throw Pillow Covers That Upgrade Your Couch PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Available in 29 different hues and textures, these throw pillow covers are a great way to add a pop of color to your space. The lightweight, machine-washable fabric is soft to the touch and woven in a subtle geometric pattern. Place these covers on the pillow inserts you already own for a quick decor update— a hidden zipper closure secures them in place. Available sizes: 5
Available colors and styles: 29

3 The Motion-Sensor Night Lights That Cast A Warm Glow AUVON Plug-In LED Motion-Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Unlike the harsh white light found in some night lights, these motion-sensor lights cast a warm orange-yellow glow that's easy on your eyes. They detect motion from up to 12 feet away, automatically turning off after 60 seconds of inactivity. Equipped with two brightness levels, the lights can be placed by your stairway, in your kitchen, or in your bathroom for extra visibility in the dark.

4 This Sophisticated Glass Computer Stand For Your Desk Hemudu Monitor Riser To reduce eye and neck strain while working, elevate your computer monitor or laptop off your desk with this riser made out of sturdy tempered glass. The height can be adjusted anywhere from 3.4 inches to 4.9 inches for the most comfortable position, and the front stainless steel legs can be tilted forward slightly for a better viewing angle. Available colors: Black, Clear

5 A Durable Cutting Board Made Out Of Sleek Bamboo K BASIX Extra-Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Strong enough to withstand daily chopping, this bamboo cutting board makes a great addition to your kitchen. Designed with grooves along the edges for collecting juice, the board is ideal for slicing meats, cheeses, veggies, and herbs. It also doubles as a serving board for cheese and charcuterie — the addition of a side handle makes it easy to carry.

6 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Stainless Steel Filter Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker Control the flavor and strength of your brew with more precision once you have this pour-over coffee make. Plus, it eliminates the need for paper filters, thanks to the permanent stainless steel mesh filter. The heat-resistant carafe comes in multiple sizes, and is paired with a cool-touch collar that allows you to immediately pour your coffee into a mug while shielding your hands from hot temperatures. Available sizes: 10.5 ounces, 14 ounces, 27 ounces

7 These Stick-On LED Lights You Can Place Anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless Under-Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) These LED lights adhere to surfaces underneath your cabinet, in your closet, or in your garage — anywhere you need extra visibility. The included remote allows you to set timers and control brightness settings from up to 15 feet away. They come with mounting tape as well as screws, so you can choose how you install them. And since they're battery-powered, these light strips are completely wireless.

8 Some Airtight Food Containers That Keep Your Dry Goods Fresh Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7 Pieces) Preserve the life of your dried goods — and protect them from kitchen pests — by investing in these food storage containers. You get seven canisters in this set, in a variety of sizes designed to hold spaghetti, cereal, rice, and more. The snap-on lids create an airtight seal, so your food will stay fresher for longer. To keep things organized, there is also an included pack of sticker labels as well as a chalkboard marker.

9 This Double-Level Turntable That Makes It Easier To Access Items Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan Perfect for holding your spices and condiments, this mini lazy Susan can be placed inside your cupboard or out on the counter. Rotating a full 360 degrees, the turntable makes it easy to grab your hard-to-reach items from the shelves — so you never have to get a stepladder to reach the item in the way back. The double-tier design is space-efficient, making this a fantastic addition to a compact kitchen.

10 An LED Light Strip That Makes Your TV Screen Pop Power Practical Luminoodle LED TV Backlight Strip Set up your own home theater with the help of this LED light strip. The self-adhesive tape allows you to secure the lights to the back of your TV, while an in-line control makes it easy to adjust the brightness levels. "It really does make viewing much more easy on the eyes," one reviewer wrote. "It also makes the picture more vibrant, with better colors and contrast. Almost 3D like!"

11 This Wine Glass Rack That Hangs Under Your Cabinet FOMANSH Wine Glass Rack Here's a space-saving solution for your collection of wine glasses — a metal rack that attaches to the underside of your cabinet. The rack holds anywhere from six to nine glasses, depending on the size and shape. Complete with mounting screws, this organizer is easy to install in just a few minutes. Choose from black, white, brown, and gold finish options. Available colors: 4

12 These Spoon Rests That Double As Lid Holders IYOOH Spoon Rests (2-Pack) These unconventional spoon rests are designed with dividers that hold your pot lids as well as your utensils. You get two in a pack — one pink, and one green. Use the wider side to hold your spatulas, tongs, and spoons, reserving the narrow side for your lids. When they get dirty, simply place them in the dishwasher for cleaning.

13 An Extendable Strainer That Fits Over Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over-the-Sink Strainer Easily rinse off produce, drain pasta, and thaw frozen foods in this plastic strainer that fits over your sink. The adjustable colander expands from 14.5 inches to 19.5 inches, accommodating a majority of sink basins. Rows of evenly spaced holes at the bottom of the basket allow water to quickly pass through, so your food can dry more quickly. Available colors: 5

14 This Bakeware Storage Rack With Rave Reviews YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack With over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this storage rack from YouCopia is a must-have for home bakers. It comes with seven adjustable dividers, so you can control how wide each slot is — perfect for irregularly shaped bakeware. "Absolutely love this product. It makes getting access to what you need easier and helpful in seeing what all you have," one reviewer wrote.

15 The Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray That Holds Beverages & Snacks GEHE Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray Table Keep your wine glass, coffee mug, or snack close by while watching TV by placing it on this sofa arm tray made of bamboo. Great for compact spaces, this tray serves as a mini coffee table without taking up any extra space. Simply drape the wooden sides over your couch's armrest so that the flat tray rests on top. Available in multiple natural shades, this tray blends in with your room's decor. Available colors: 5

16 These Plating Utensils That Make You Feel Like A Professional Chef Nuvantee Plating Tools (8 Pieces) Here's a set of eight stainless steel utensils that give you full control over the plating of your food, so you can turn weeknight dinners into gourmet meals. Complete with a variety of tongs, spoons, and a spatula, the kit will make you feel like a professional chef in your own home. You even get a storage pouch that keeps your tools safe in between uses.

17 This Showerhead Attachment That Increases Your Water Pressure SparkPod High-Pressure Rain Showerhead Designed with easy-to-clean rubber nozzles, this high-pressure showerhead attachment is an easy, cost-effective way to upgrade your bathroom. Even though the head increases the pressure in your shower, it actually preserves water with a maximum outflow of 1.8 gallons per minute, making this an eco-conscious buy. It has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars after over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, so you know it really works. Choose from finishes like gold, matte black, and classic chrome. Available colors: 6

18 A Self-Watering Planter That Keeps Your Plants Hydrated DecoPots Self-Watering Planter If you have trouble remembering to water your plants, this self-watering planter is for you. The pot is constructed with an interior reservoir that gradually releases water over time, so you only have to refill it once a week or less. Available in several colors, the contemporary planter adds a nice touch to your living room or patio. Available sizes: 6
Available colors: 11

19 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set With Airtight Lids FineDine Stainless Steel Nesting Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) You get five different-sized stainless steel bowls in this wallet-friendly set, along with accompanying lids that create an airtight seal. Useful for baking, assembling frozen desserts, and tossing salads, the rust-resistant bowls are both freezer- and dishwasher safe. Plus, once you're finished using them, they nest inside each other for compact storage.

20 This Roll-Up Drying Rack For Compact Kitchens Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Ideal for apartments, dorms, and RVs, this roll-up rack allows you to utilize the space over your sink for drying cups, dishes, and even washed produce. The stainless steel slats are held together by flexible silicone on either end, securely gripping the edges of your counter. When you're finished, simply roll up the rack and store it in a drawer.

21 A Bamboo Utensil Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Dynamic Gear Expandable Bamboo Drawer Organizer Expanding from a width of 13 inches all the way to 20 inches, this utensil organizer is designed to work with a range of drawer sizes. Made from lightweight, water-resistant bamboo, the tray features multiple compartments for your forks, spoons, knives, serving utensils, and more. A slip-resistant grip on each corner keeps the organizer sturdily in place.

22 This Wire Caddy For Your Bathtub Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray If you love to unwind with a relaxing bath, then you should check out this wire caddy that fits across your tub. The stainless steel tray extends from 23 to 31 inches, and features multiple compartments for your soap, loofah, shampoo, washcloth, and more. It also provides a spot for you to place a soothing candle or rest your book while bathing.

23 The Countertop Tray That Organizes Your Makeup STORi Vanity Makeup Organizer Made of durable, transparent plastic, this makeup organizer keeps all your cosmetics all in one convenient place, so you can bid farewell to a jumbled cosmetics bag. The compact holder features six compartments for your items, and the tiered design allows you to see all of your makeup at once, so you can easily grab what you need.

24 This Shelf Organizer With Tons Of Different Uses ideaglass Countertop Organizer Whether you place this organizing shelf on your countertop, in your cabinet, or under your sink, you'll definitely get a lot of use out of it. The metal shelf can hold up to 30 pounds, so you can place spices, pots, jars, and plates on top. At 9.4 inches tall, the organizer also creates space underneath for storing more items or utensils. Available sizes: 13 inches, 16 inches, 20 inches
Available colors: White, Black

25 These Silicone Pot Holders That Are Easy To Wipe Clean HOMWE Silicone Kitchen Pot Holders with Pockets (Set of 2) Silicone is known for its heat-resistant properties and it's easy to wipe clean, which is why these pot holders are such a genius idea. Lined with soft terrycloth, the holders have a textured silicone surface on one side — allowing you to grab pot handles and baking sheets with ease. A split pocket at the fingertips allows for a more secure grip. Available colors: 5

26 A Textured Bath Mat That's Quick-Drying Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Made of durable PVC, this textured bath mat is quick to dry — and won't leave any residue on floors or tubs. Designed with a nonslip bottom, the mat stays firmly in place, even on wet surfaces. Place it inside your shower, in front of your sink, or next to your bathtub. "Love this bath mat!" one reviewer raved. "Stays in place without having to worry about suction cups." Available sizes: 3
Available colors: 5

27 The Metallic Candle Holders That Look Like Antiques Scwhousi Iron Plate Candle Holders (Set of 3) Available in brushed gold, silver, and rustic black finishes, this trio of plate candle holders look like they could be antique — at a fraction of the cost of real antiques. Designed to hold 3-inch pillar candles or tea lights, the plates protect your table from any dripping wax. You can even use them as catchall trays for your jewelry or trinkets. Available colors: 6

28 This Over-The-Door Hanger For Your Bags, Jackets & Towels WEBI Over-The-Door Hook Hanger Designed with six individual hooks for holding your bags, jackets, umbrellas, hats, or towels, this over-the-door hanger instantly creates extra storage space in your home —

29 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Clothes & Accessories Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Organize your shirts, purses, hats, and more inside your closet by investing in this hanging shelf organizer. Fashioned with two sturdy metal hooks, the fabric organizer can be hung directly on your closet rod. There are five compartments in total, along with six mesh side pockets for holding your smaller accessories. Available colors: 4

30 This Minimalist Plant Stand Made Of Bamboo STNDRD. Bamboo Indoor Plant Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon Constructed from sleek bamboo, this minimalist stand keeps your planter elevated off the ground. There are three different sizes for pots ranging from 8 inches to 12 inches. The contemporary design complements a wide range of decor styles and planters. “These planter stands were exactly what I was looking for,” wrote one reviewer. “They were exceptionally easy to assemble and are extremely sturdy. Also hard to beat the price.” Available sizes: 8 inches, 10 inches, 12 inches

31 A Stain Remover For Freshening Up Your Furniture Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need in order to make your home look better is a deep clean. This stain remover from Rocco & Roxie is pet-safe and gentle on all upholstery and carpets. Formulated with fast-acting, bio-enzymatic ingredients, this spray removes dirt, juice, coffee, ink, and even red wine stains. If your pet has an accident on the carpet, this stain remover works for that, too.

32 This Ultra-Soft Throw Blanket With A Cult Fan Base Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Piled high with luxuriously soft faux fur, this throw blanket instantly makes your home cozier. The double-sided blanket measures 65 inches by 60 inches — big enough to comfortably snuggle underneath. “This throw is so beautiful, soft and warm! It's like being wrapped in a warm cloud!” raved one reviewer. Choose from neutrals such as brown and gray, as well as rich jewel tones. Available colors: 8

33 A Wall-Mounted Broom Holder That Declutters Your Closet CHARMOUNT Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed with three clamps and four hooks, this wall-mounted organizer can hold your brooms, mops, brushes, cleaning rags, and more. Built out of sturdy stainless steel, the holder can accommodate up to 45 pounds of weight. You also get a set of screws and double-sided tape, so you can easily install the unit inside a closet or on the garage wall.

34 The Silicone Covers That Fill The Gaps Next To Your Stove KindGa Silicone Stove Counter Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent crumbs, oil, and debris from slipping down the side of your stove by placing this gap cover in between your counter and stove top. Made of heat-resistant silicone, the cover conforms to your stove’s surface, creating a tight seal over the crack. Depending on the length of your stove, you can even cut the cover down to size. Available sizes: 21 inches, 25 inches, 30 inches

35 This Stainless Steel Hook For Towels & Other Essentials MARMOLUX ACC Modern Stainless Steel Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon Contemporary and sleek, this stainless steel hook is a great way to add some wall storage to your bathroom. It comes with all of the parts needed for assembly, so you can immediately install it. The dual-sided design allows you to hang two towels, washcloths, or shower loofahs at once. Choose from matte black, cool chrome, or sophisticated gold. Available colors: Black, Chrome, Gold

36 These Self-Adhesive Mirror Lights For Old School Glamor SICCOO Makeup Vanity Lights for Mirror Amazon $27 See On Amazon Ever dream of having a vanity mirror with old Hollywood glamor? This string of light bulbs does just the trick. The self-adhesive LED lights are USB-powered — just plug in the cord and stick the bulbs around the perimeter of your mirror. With 10 brightness levels and three color modes, it’s easy to adjust the lights to your liking.

37 A Set Of Floating Wall Shelves That Are So Modern Mkono Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s a trio of minimalist floating wall shelves that provide the perfect place to display your picture frames, small potted plants, essential oil diffuser, and more. Made from wood, the shelves are painted and covered in a glossy finish. You get three different-sized shelves, which can be quickly installed with the included hardware. Available colors: Dark Brown, White

38 Some Nesting Food Storage Containers With Color-Coded Lids Joseph Joseph Nesting Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Each one of these food storage containers comes equipped with a corresponding color-coded lid, making it easy to match a pair while putting away leftovers. The plastic containers nest inside of each other, making storage convenient and compact. “The fact that all the pieces stack together and all the lids snap together is genius - really great for small kitchens like mine,” wrote one reviewer. Available sets: 3

39 This Space-Saving USB Wall Charger With 2 Ports Nekmit Dual-Port Ultra-Thin USB Wall Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon This USB wall charger is ultra-slim — so it doesn’t stick out far from the wall — and it’s designed with dual ports, so you can charge two devices simultaneously. The ports are located on the bottom of the rectangular unit, keeping your cables flat, too. This charger is great for compact spaces, such as your kitchen, bathroom, or behind your bed. Available colors: White, Red, Black

40 A Pair Of Microfiber Pillowcases That Are Luxuriously Soft HC COLLECTION Ultra-Soft Microfiber Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made of ultra-smooth, silky microfiber, these pillowcases will have you hitting the snooze button over and over again. They come in subtle neutral colors as well as rich jewel tones, so you can pick ones that complement your bedspread. Breathable and lightweight, the fabric is naturally moisture-wicking and machine washable. Available sizes: Standard/Queen, King

41 The Wireless Doorbell That’s Easy To Install SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $17 See On Amazon This doorbell is completely wireless — the wall-mounted unit runs only on batteries. With 50 doorbell chime sounds and four volume settings, the doorbell is easy to customize. You don’t even need Wi-Fi for the device to work; just set the button up outside your door, place the receiver inside your home up to 1,000 feet away, and turn it on — that’s all there is to it. Available colors: 8

42 This Country-Chic Drink Dispenser For Entertaining At Home Estilo Glass Beverage Drink Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a charming Mason jar design, this glass beverage dispenser is perfect for serving up orange juice, lemonade, mojitos, and more. Holding up to 1 gallon, the vessel is designed with a non-drip spigot that allows you to fill your cup without making a mess. A metal twist-off lid keeps the contents fresh, while also enabling you to refill as needed.

43 A Gorgeous Set Of Realistic-Looking LED Candles Furora LED Flameless Candles with Remote Control (Set of 8) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Available in multiple colors and designs, this set of flameless candles adds a warm ambience to any space. The pillar candles are made of real wax, but instead of a wick, they have a small, flame-shaped LED bulb. Using the included remote, you can control the brightness and set timers. A variety of different heights gives this set an eclectic look. Available colors and styles: 11

44 This Compact Sinkware Caddy With Removable Dividers OXO Good Grips Sinkware Caddy Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tidy up you kitchen sponges and dish brushes with this stainless steel sinkware caddy. The caddy is compact enough to fit behind your sink, and comes with a set of removable dividers, so you can adjust how large each slot is. Not to mention, a drip tray at the bottom catches excess water, allowing you to easily pour it out.

45 Some Contemporary Glass Coffee Mugs That Are Microwave-Safe ELIXIR GLASSWARE Double-Wall Coffee Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $35 See On Amazon The double walls on these unique glass coffee mugs help lock in heat, so you can enjoy your warm drink, no matter how slowly you sip. The elegant mugs have a transparent design that shows off your coffee or tea, allowing you to see how much of your beverage is left in the cup. These cups have a large capacity of 16 ounces, so you won’t even need to get up to refill.

46 The U-Shaped Decanter With A Sophisticated Appearance HiCoup Wine Decanter Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with a modern U-shape, this glass wine decanter effectively infuses your wine with oxygen, so you can get the full flavor profile of your wine. It can also be used as a juice carafe, allowing you to effortlessly pour your friends a glass of OJ at brunch. Besides all this, the decanter serves as a stunning accent piece, adding a sophisticated touch to your countertop.

47 This Foam Door Draft Stopper That Insulates Your Room Everlasting Comfort Under-Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Insulate your room from chilly drafts, hot air, and loud noises with this under-door draft stopper. Compatible with doors anywhere from 30 inches to 36 inches wide, the stopper has two foam strips that sit on either side of your door. The foam is covered in a rip-resistant cotton canvas material that glides easily over wood, tile, and carpet.

48 These Refrigerator Liners That Are Easy To Clean MayNest Refrigerator Liners (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator clean by placing these vinyl liners down on your shelves and inside your drawers. Made from a food safe EVA material, the mats are designed with a smooth side that grips your shelves as well as a textured side that won’t stick to your food. They’re super easy to clean — just wipe them down with a cloth or rinse with water. Available colors: 5

49 A Mini Tray Table For Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this mini wooden tray table, surprising a loved one with breakfast in bed is super easy. Made of natural bamboo, the lightweight table has a set of foldable legs and two side handles for convenient carrying. It’s also great for serving bite-sized snacks out on the patio or at a picnic.