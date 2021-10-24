If Your Kitchen Is Gross, These 40 Cheap, Easy Hacks Will Be Life-Changing

While it may be true that my home is my castle, I certainly don’t have a Kensington Palace budget when it comes to keeping it in tip-top shape. If you’re in the same boat (Wills and Kate, please stop reading here), you know that it can be a real challenge when the most heavily used room in the house — the kitchen — starts showing some wear and tear. Never fear, though — today’s list is chock full of cheap and easy kitchen hacks that will take your space from gross to great.

Naturally, the first thing you’re going to want to do is give your kitchen a good cleaning, and the best way to do that is with The Pink Stuff. This all-time fave is good for pretty much everything that’s dirty: ovens, sinks, pans — you name it. Pair it with a small but mighty power scrubber for a cleaning experience that hardly feels like a chore.

Then it’s time to have some real fun by layering on the gadgets. I’m a big fan of this stainless steel sink caddy that keeps the counter clutter-free, as well as this covetable seven-piece food storage container set that’ll give you a panty that’s enviable. By the time you plow through this list, you’ll actually be inspired to whip out these easy-to-clean silicone oven mitts to do some cooking again. These are definitely some life-changing products for your kitchen, so get shopping.

1 The Stove Gap Covers That Block Crumbs & Messes Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The space between your countertop and your stove can be a troublesome crumb-catcher, but get these gap covers ensure sauces and food bits never reach the floor. Crafted from food-grade silicone, they’re available in two lengths and easy to customize with scissors. The silicone is heat-resistant to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and it wipes down with just a damp cloth for easy upkeep. Choose from three colors: black, white, and clear.

2 An Organizer To Get Your Sink Area Into Shape Orimade Sink Caddy Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Crafted from sturdy stainless steel with an attractive chrome finish, this organizer has room for a dish brush, sponges, soap, and everything you need to make your kitchen sink a functional workstation. Thanks to its open design, your dishwashing tools can drain without getting moldy or mildewy, and the sleek design will make your counter look neat in the process.

3 This Microwave Steam Cleaner That Looks Like An Angry Mom Abnaok Microwave Steam Cleaners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon An Amazon favorite for both for its functionality and its design, this clever microwave steam cleaner shaped like an irritated mother-in-law works wonders. All you have to do is remove her head, fill her with water and vinegar, then place her in the microwave and zap for about seven minutes. Even the most difficult-to-remove stains — like baked ziti — will wipe right off. Fun and functional, and each set comes with two.

4 The Cleaning Pads That Remove Even The Toughest Stains STK Extra-Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get the same power as the brand-name stain-busting sponges for a lower price with these cleaning pads that “erase” even the most tenacious messes with just water. Made from melamine, these cleaning wizards have earned a 4.5-star overall rating after nearly 15,000 reviews from buyers who say they’re durable, hard-working, and “just like magic.”

5 An Air Purifier That’s Pint-Sized In Its Footprint And Its Price GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier & Sanitizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you think about air purifiers, chances are you think about some big old thing that takes up a bunch of space on your floor, but this model conveniently plugs into any standard outlet and hangs out right there to eliminate cooking odors and airborne irritants. The UV-C bulb also sanitizes the air and reduces germs, and at price like this, you can get multiple for several rooms.

6 This Steel “Soap” That Removes Food Odors From Your Hands AMCO Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rid your hands of unpleasant garlic, onion, and fish odors simply by rubbing them under water with this stainless steel bar, as if you were using regular soap. The steel molecules bond with the sulfur molecules that create the stinky smells, whisking them away, so your hands no longer bear any trace of the offending scent. This is a must-have for avid cooks and makes a terrific gift, too.

7 A Power Scrubber That Makes Cleaning Tile & Fixtures A Breeze Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $18 See On Amazon Like an oversized electric toothbrush for your tile, porcelain, and fixtures, this Rubbermaid power scrubber makes it easy to get into tight corners, speeding up your cleaning routine and making it more fun, too. The scrubber features an ergonomic grip that gives you the leverage you need, and the head spins 60 times per second.

8 These Dish Scrubbers That Resist Bad Odors Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubber (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon That sour smell from wet sponges that have been left in the sink too long won’t ever haunt you again once you stock up on these scrubbers. Made from silicone, they’re impervious to mold and mildew, so they won’t develop unpleasant odors — in fact, these scrubbers leave behind a light peach scent. Plus, they’re strong and durable enough to remove tough, baked-on stains, but soft enough to use on delicate dishes and cookware.

9 A Sponge Holder That Doubles As A Soap Dispenser ALBAYRAK Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon This unique sponge holder that also dispenses soap (just press down) is a time-saver since you don’t have to pause doing the dishes to apply soap to the sponge. A great way to eliminate mess around the sink, the transparent tank makes it easy to know when you’re running low.

10 The Peel & Stick Shortcut To A Tile Backsplash Art3d Peel-and-Stick Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $33 See On Amazon So you’ve always wanted that classic subway tile backsplash, but the cost and complication of installing it has been daunting? Now you can get the look without spending the money or dealing with a bunch of dust and grout, thanks to these peel-and-stick sheets. Made to adhere to any smooth, clean surface, these sheets are easy to apply, resistant to heat and moisture, and wipe clean with just a damp rag for easy upkeep.

11 This Drawer That Wrangles Your Single-Serve Coffee Pods DecoBros K-Cup Storage Drawer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make your own convenient coffee station with your single-serve coffee maker using this storage drawer. Made from sturdy metal with a black powder finish, it has a small footprint and can sit directly underneath the coffee maker. It has space to store 36 pods, and the drawer pulls out smoothly for easy access.

12 A Mini Broom & Dustpan Set To Stay On Top Of Small Messes Full Circle Mini Broom and Dustpan Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sleek and stylish, this mini broom and dustpan set lets you stay on top of smaller messes like crumbs, flour, and coffee grounds. If you have an eat-in kitchen, this little set is ideal for a finishing pass around the table, countertop, and stove areas after mealtime, and of course it’s right at home in so many other rooms, too.

13 A Set Of Bins That Organize Your Fridge Utopia Refrigerator Organizers (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon How often is it that you buy something that can actually help save you money? That’s certainly the case with these refrigerator organizers. Once you sort everything into an orderly system, you’ll be able to see exactly what you have, instead of doubling up on items at the store. This set includes four large bins and four small bins, all with handles that make it easy to slide them out as needed.

14 These Tablets That Clean & Freshen Your Dishwasher Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets (6 Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These dishwasher cleaning tablets are formulated to remove the limescale and minerals that set in over time, and they also remove odors, and upgrade performance, ensuring your dishes come out clean and spot-free. Throw one in the washer and run a cycle once a month for best results.

15 The Cleaning Paste That’s TikTok-Famous Stardrops The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Cleaning Paste Amazon $8 See On Amazon It’s not every day that something you clean with becomes TikTok-famous, but The Pink Stuff is a worthy exception that can produce pretty miraculous results. It can tackle everything in your kitchen with ease, like the oven, stove, tile, refrigerator, counter, and even cookware. Plus, the all-purpose formula works like a charm on bathroom fixtures, grills, outdoor furniture, and so much more.

16 These Eco-Friendly Dishcloths That Are Super Versatile cce Swedish Dishcloths (6 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, these eco-friendly dishcloths can help you get your dishes done in a jiffy, but they’re also great for a million other household tasks, like scrubbing tile and wiping down counters. Each one can be washed and reused up to 200 times, and when their useful life is through, they’re both biodegradable and compostable.

17 The Chain Mail That Cleans Your Cast Iron BOTEFEI Chain Mail Cast Iron Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cooks know that cast iron cookware has to be cleaned the right way in order to make it to heirloom status, and that cleaning process doesn’t include soap. To remove stuck-on food residue, use this chain mail scrubber made from stainless steel. Designed for cast iron, it works off burned bits, but won’t remove that valuable seasoning.

18 These Oven Liners That Keep You From Having To Scrub FitFabHome Nonstick Oven Liners ( 3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cleaning the oven has to be one of the most dreaded tasks the kitchen, but you can make it the work of just minutes with these liners that catch drips and runoff. The three-pack enables you to cover the entire bottom of the oven, and they’re easy to cut to size with scissors. When they sustain spills, just throw them in the dishwasher for easy cleanup, or rinse them off in the sink.

19 The Cloth That Removes Scratches & Rings From Wood Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon Swipe this cloth over your cabinets, breakfast table, chairs, and other wooden surfaces, and scratches, water rings, and heat marks will all disappear like magic. Designed for repeated use, it even removes stray latex paint from wood surfaces without stripping the finish.

20 These Liners That Keep Your Fridge Shelves Totally Clean BAKHUK Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These mats help keep your refrigerator shelves clean, and they can be wiped down with a damp cloth — so much easier than scrubbing glass. The waterproof liners are nonslip, so they’ll stay in place, and they can be trimmed to size with scissors.

21 A Broom & Dustpan Set That Stores Upright YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This broom and dustpan set makes it easy to clean up kitchen messes without a lot of effort. The dustpan has a full-length handle, and the head swivels down so you can transfer dust and crumbs without bending down. Plus, the dustpan has rubber bristles that clean the broom after sweeping, and the two tools snap together for upright and out-of-the-way storage.

22 These Enzyme Sticks That Keep Your Drains Clean & Fresh Green Gobbler BIO-FLOW Drain Strips (24 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with a concentrate of slow-dissolving enzymes, these drain sticks are formulated to eat away at the organic material that collects in your kitchen and bathroom drains — like food, grease, and hair. Used once a month, they’ll keep all pipes clean and smelling fresh, are even suitable for use with septic systems.

23 This Canister Set That Will Make Your Pantry Look Amazing Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon The perfect starting block for a picture-perfect pantry, this canister set keeps dry goods fresh, and the transparent design lets you see exactly how much you have in stock at all times. These airtight containers come in a set of assorted sizes, and are accompanied by a set of labels and a chalk pen for customization.

24 These Blue “Apples” That Keep Your Produce Fresh Longer Bluapple Produce Freshness Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon They may look weird, but these apples definitely do their job when it comes to keeping your produce fresh. They contain activated carbon to absorb the gases emitted by your fruits and veggies as they age, so they don’t get overripe nearly as fast. Each pack comes with two; throw one in your crisper drawer and it will help eliminate food waste for up to a month.

25 A Kit For Hard-To-Clean Glass Cooktops Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaning Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Glass cooktops look great but they can be incredibly tricky to clean... until you get this Cerama Bryte kit. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, it gives you everything you need for gentle but effective cleaning, including specially formulated solution, two scrubbing pads, and a scraper.

26 This Trash Can That Hangs Over A Cabinet Door YCOCO Collapsible Hanging Trash Can Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed to hang over your cabinet door, this trash can collapses when not in use and then expands to hang wherever you need it. In the kitchen, it’s perfect for catching fruit and vegetable scraps as you meal prep, and saves you multiple trips to the big trash can. It even has built-in storage for spare garbage bags.

27 These Color-Coded Mats That Help Prevent Cross-Contamination Fotouzy Color-Coded Cutting Board Mats (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These brightly colored cutting board mats are ultra-functional in the kitchen, serving as durable surfaces for slicing and dicing. Even more important, they’re color-coded and have food icons in the corners to help prevent cross-contamination — just stick to prepping foods (like vegetables, fish, or raw chicken) on the mat that correlates.

28 A Dispenser That Gives You Soap Hands-Free Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hand hygiene is important, especially when meal prepping, and you can make sure you’re doing it the right way with this touchless dispenser that won’t harbor germs on the pump. Battery-operated, it has an infrared motion sensor that detects your hand, then releases just the right amount of soap.

29 This Pen That Will Give You Sparkling Clean Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference. And while sparkling white grout may not seem like a huge transformation, it can really brighten up a room and make it seem fresh again. This pen is an easy way to make that happen; it works so easily and it’s just like writing. One pen covers up to 150 square feet of grout, and of course it’s great for bathrooms and elsewhere in the house, too.

30 The Burner Covers That Keep Your Stove Clean YRYM HT Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made for use on gas stoves, these BPA-free stove burner liners protect against grease stains, tomato splatter, and boiled-over messes. Heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, they wipe clean with hot soapy water, or you can just chuck them right in the dishwasher.

31 This Container That Keeps Expensive Herbs Fresh For Longer OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fresh herbs add so much flavor to food, but unless you grow them yourself, they’re tricky to keep fresh. Finally, from trusted brand OXO comes this ingenious container that’s purpose-made to ensure that expensive herbs don’t wilt or spoil. The inner basket allows air to circulate around the greens, while the bottom tray can be filled with water to keep them hydrated.

32 This Organizer For Tea Bags & Condiment Packets mDesign Stackable Pantry Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ideal for tea bags, this organizer is also the perfect size to marshal sugar packets and all those takeout condiments that have gathered in your pantry. The organizer can be set up horizontally or vertically, and the drawers slide out easily for quick access to your chamomile, Earl Grey, and soy sauce.

33 A Cleaner That Keeps Your Coffeepot Sparkling Urnex Clearly Coffee Cleaner, 14 fl. oz. Amazon $6 See On Amazon It’s hard to get started in the morning — and, let’s face it, in the afternoon — without a good cup of coffee, but over time, your coffeepot can look a little worse for the wear. This cleaner is specifically formulated to remove oils, discoloration, and mineral deposits left behind by coffee and hard water, so your java will taste great and your machine will function as efficiently as possible.

34 This Caddy That Helps Your Sponge Dry More Quickly mDesign Wire Sponge Caddy Amazon $8 See On Amazon You know that moldy smell that arises when your sponge lingers in the bottom of the sink where it remains wet? You can prevent that with this caddy that holds your sponge and lets it drain dry quickly. Made from durable stainless steel wire with a shiny chrome finish, it attaches to the side of your sink with two suction cups.

35 These Fridge & Freezer Deodorizers That Also Extend Produce Freshness NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A step up from baking soda boxes, these deodorizers last for up to six months each, using natural zeolite to absorb odors in your fridge and freezer. Even better, these clever gadgets absorb the gases that cause fresh fruits and veggies to ripen too quickly, so that your produce will stay fresh for longer. Each pack comes with two.

36 These All-Purpose Detail Brushes That Get Into The Nooks & Crannies OXO Good Grips Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Tools (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fixtures and appliances tend to collect dirt and grease over time, but it can be hard to clean some of those tight spaces. These brush and scraper tools are designed to help you do the detail work, so you can clean sink fixtures, brush away coffee grounds, scrape pans clean, and renew blender blades.

37 A Set Of Cooking Utensils That Match Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set (33 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you feel like it’s time to replace a mismatched set of kitchen utensils, it’s worth investing in this brand spanking new set that’ll make you feel like a true chef. The 33-piece set includes everything from turners to whisks to spatulas to tongs, and the heads are made from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone. Available in six colors, this set makes the perfect housewarming gift, too. Available colors: 6

38 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Offer Full Coverage HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitts (1 Pair) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With their extra-long length, these oven mitts mean you won’t have to wonder if you’re protected when you’re reaching into that hot oven to retrieve your baked goods. Heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, they feature a cozy quilted cotton lining, and an exterior made from silicone that’s easy to wipe clean. Choose from 14 colors.

39 The Cookbook Stand Made From Easy-To-Clean Acrylic Norpro Acrylic Cookbook Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re Mastering The Art Of French Cooking right along with Julia Child (or following a recipe in any other cookbook or on your tablet), this stand is a must in the kitchen. Made from clear acrylic, it protect cookbook pages and screens, and can be wiped clean. Plus, it makes trying out new recipes so much more enjoyable because you’re not always fighting to see the recipe.