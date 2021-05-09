Bougie isn’t just a trendy word, it’s a way of life. From my bedroom closet to the front door of my apartment, my home and wardrobe are completely decked out with bougie items. But there’s some strategy involved when it comes to being bougie — you want to spend the least amount possible, while looking like you maxed out your cards. And luckily for both of us, Amazon’s got tons of cheap-but-bougie items that look way more expensive than they are.

Case in point? The throw pillow covers made with soft faux fur. Not only do they add some texture to stale rooms, but they’re even available in a variety of rich, accent-friendly colors. Or, if you’re looking for some bougie (yet effective) skincare, make sure to check out the under-eye patches I’ve included. Each one is made with real 24-karat gold — and with regular use, they can even help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Even if you aren’t bougie, these cheap Amazon finds are still worth the price — and I think I might’ve even seen a few with your name written right on them. So what are you waiting for? Those eye patches really are made with gold, you know.

1 This Spray That Helps Keep Hair Smooth & Frizz-Free COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (6.7 Fl Oz) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give damp hair a few spritzes of this anti-humidity spray before using your blow dryer. The heat-activated polymers work to insulate your strands from moisture, while simultaneously smoothing unwanted frizz. The best part? Results can last through up to three shampoos.

2 A Shampoo Brush With Soft, Massaging Bristles HEETA Scalp Care Shampoo Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon With soft silicone bristles that gently massage away dirt, this shampoo brush turns showering into a spa-like experience. It’s ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand, while the handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip when wet. Plus, zero batteries are required.

3 The Bottle That’ll Get You Fruit-Infused Spa Water Live Infinitely Infuser Water Bottles (32 oz.) Amazon $15 Seee On Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? This bottle is designed with an infusion core that lets you flavor water with your favorite fruit flavors. The walls are shatterproof, and the flip-top lid helps prevent accidental leaks. Choose from nine different fun colors, including a chic rose gold option.

4 A Hot Air Brush That Volumizes Limp Roots REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $41 See On Amazon When teasing and hair spray won’t add volume to your limp roots, it might be time to give this hot air brush a try. The tufted bristles let you safely curl it close to your scalp — and with three heat settings, it’s also suitable for all hair types.

5 These Throw Pillow Covers That Come In 13 Different Colors Phantoscope Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I stuffed these throw pillow covers with shredded memory foam, then threw them onto my bed as colorful accents — but they’ll look great no matter what room you put them in. The faux fur gives them a bougie feel, and they’re even available in 13 different rich colors.

6 The Pillowcases Made With Silky-Smooth Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Satin produces less friction against your hair than cotton, which means these satin pillowcases can help reduce frizz while you sleep at night. Each one features an envelope closure to keep your pillow from slipping out — and with more than 20 colors to pick from, it’s easy to match them to your current bedding.

7 This Protective Organizer For Your Sunglasses CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Scratching an expensive pair of sunglasses can be heartbreaking — but luckily, this organizer is lined with soft velvet to help keep them safe. There’s enough space for up to 12 pairs, while the transparent top lets you show off your collection for everyone to see.

8 These Under-Eye Patches Made With 24-Karat Gold LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks (15-Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only can these under-eye patches help reduce the appearance of dark circles, but each one is also made with real 24-karat gold to help brighten skin. Hyaluronic acid works to moisturize any dry spots, while collagen helps stimulate skin cells.

9 A Heated Gel Cap That Deeply Conditions Hair Tifara Beauty Cordless Deep Conditioning Heat Cap Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pop this gel cap into the microwave for a few seconds before putting it on, and the warm environment will help amplify any deep-conditioning treatments running through your hair. One size is made to fit all, and reviewers raved about how it “stays warm.”

10 The Rose Water Facial Toner Made Without Any Alcohol Teddie Organics Organic Rose Water Face Toner Alcohol Free 4oz Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a toner that’s suitable for all skin types, look no further than this one. The gentle formula is comprised of 100% pure, organic rose water — nothing else. Give your face a few spritzes for a dewy look, or even just to restore its pH balance.

11 A Diffuser With 7 Color-Changing LED Lights URPOWER Real Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $24 See On Amazon Setting a relaxing, post-work ambiance is almost too easy when you’ve got this diffuser at home. The faux bamboo exterior gives it an elegant look that’s a step above — and it even features seven color-changing LEDs to suit your mood. “The lights are a soft glow, not something harsh and in your face,” raved one reviewer. “Good color pattern when it changes color!”

12 This Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray (2 Fl Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your toilet bowl a few spritzes of this spray before hand, and it’ll eliminate any unwanted odors before they even hit the air. But if that isn’t enough? The stylish pattern on the front works great as bougie bathroom decor if you leave it sitting out.

13 An Electric Milk Frother That’s Stylish & Sleek Chef's Star Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy an expensive espresso machine to upgrade your morning coffee — just use this electric milk frother. The stainless steel exterior looks sleek on any countertop, while the tapered spout helps prevent messy drips. And with a nonstick coating on the inside, cleanup is always a breeze.

14 The Deodorant Made Without Harsh Ingredients THAI Natural Crystal Deodorant Stick (4.25 Ounces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Aluminum, zirconium, parabens, propyls — this crystal deodorant stick is made without any of those harsh ingredients, and it’s even hypoallergenic. It provides up to 24 hours of unscented protection — and unlike some deodorants, this one won’t leave stains in your clothes.

15 These Black Utensils With A Sleek Gold Stand STYLED SETTINGS Black and Gold Kitchen Utensils & Holder (18-PC) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from sturdy nylon, this utensil set is just as functional as it is stylish. The golden stand provides an elegant contrast to the black utensils — and each one is even heat-resistant, stain-resistant, as well as nonstick. But if you don’t like gold? The set is also available in copper, rose gold, or gold with white utensils.

16 A Stylish Crossbody Purse Made For Your Phone AnsTOP Lightweight Leather Phone Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Always losing your phone while you’re out? Keep it inside this crossbody purse, and you’ll always know where it is. It’s large enough to fit nearly any smartphone — iPhone or Android — while the second pocket gives you space for cash, cards, or even keys. Choose from dozens of colors, ranging from neutral apricot to glittery pink.

17 This Facial Steamer That Can Help Unclog Pores LONOVE Professional Facial Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Allow this facial steamer to help open up your pores so that your cleanser is even more effective at washing away dirt and grime. The large water tank provides up to 10 minutes of continuous steam, and each order also comes with a set of tools for removing stubborn blackheads.

18 A Kit That Lets You Do Gel Manicures At Home Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Doing your own gel nails at home is an easy way to save money, and this kit comes with everything you need to get started — including six gorgeous polishes. And unlike some kits, the lamp that comes with this one is large enough to fit your entire hand inside comfortably.

19 The Sleep Mask Made From 100% Silk Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got too much natural light in your bougie apartment? Put on this eye mask the next time you want to sleep in. It’s made from 100% soft, breathable silk that won’t leave your eyes sweating — and the adjustable strap on the back lets you choose how tightly it fits.

20 A Callus Remover That Suctions Away Old Skin Ped Egg Pedi Vac Callus Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t sit through an uncomfortable filing session — just use this callus remover to get your feet feeling soft and smooth. The sanding head is tough enough for stubborn calluses, while the built-in vacuum suctions away exfoliated flakes of skin. And since the battery is rechargeable, there’s no need to buy replacements.

21 This Mascara That Reviewers Truly Love (135,000 & Counting) Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers are head over heels for this mascara. Not only is it cruelty-free, but the conic fiber brush sweeps lashes upwards for dramatic volume — without any clumps. “I really love this mascara,” raved one reviewer. “It lengthens, separates, and adds volume all in one, which is very hard to find.”

22 These Pads That Protect Under-Eyes From Shadow Fallout VEEYOL Professional Eyeshadow Pads (100-Pcs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Place one of these pads underneath your eye while you’re applying shadow, and it’ll catch any bits that shake off onto your face. They also provide a straight edge for smoky eyes — and reviewers raved about how the strong adhesive keeps them in place.

23 A Silky Red Lipstick That Lasts Day & Night MAYBELLINE SuperStay 24 Color 2-Step Liquid Lipstick (1 Kit) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its long-lasting formula, this liquid lipstick provides up to 24 hours of flawless wear without caking, flaking, or drying out. It’s available in dozens of colors, from timeless rose to rich mocha — and reviewers loved how it “lasts all day.”

24 These Gloves & Socks That Help Moisturize Dry Skin Codream Touch Screen Spa Gloves & Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon When lotions aren’t doing enough to moisturize your dry skin, it might be time to give these gloves and socks a try. They’re lined with hydrating gel that helps lock in moisture — and you only need to wear them two or three times a week for the best results.

25 A Glittery Bath Bomb With A Ring Inside Da Bomb Bling Bath Bomb Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of regular bath bombs? This bling bomb releases a luxurious storm of glitter that turns any soak into an indulgent, bougie experience. Unlike some bombs, this one won’t stain your tub — and reviewers loved how the blueberry lemongrass scent “smells good.” Another reviewer commented on the surprise inside, and wrote, “I love this bath bomb it smell good and left my skin smooth! I love the cute little ring inside!”

26 This Bath Pillow That Fits The Whole Tub Bath Haven QuiltedAir Full Body Bath Pillow Amazon $45 See On Amazon Whereas some bath pillows only cushion your head and neck, this one is extra-long, giving your entire body a soft place to rest. It’s made from quick-dry material that’s resistant to mildew — and if it ever gets dirty, each order comes with a mesh wash bag so you can toss it right into the washer.

27 A Rose Gold Toilet Paper Stand With A Shelf For Your Phone mDesign Freestanding Metal Wire Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon With space for two spare rolls, this stand ensures you’ll never get caught on the toilet without any paper. The raised feet keep the rolls safe from any water on the floor, and there’s also space on top where you can safely store your phone as you shower. Choose from seven different finishes, including a chic shade of rose gold.

28 The Bucket That Whips Cleanser Into Luxurious Foam NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whipping your cleanser into a rich foam is a great way to make it last longer, which can help you save money — so grab this bucket. It only takes a few pumps on the handle to produce a marshmallow-like foam, and it’s even designed to work with all types of gel, liquid, or powder cleansers.

29 A Large Tote Bag Made From Vegan Leather DASEIN Large Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Available in eight gorgeous shades, this large tote bag is just as functional as it is fashionable. The vegan leather is textured to give it an expensive appearance, while the fully-lined interior features three pockets to help you stay organized. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it’s “well-made.”

30 This Stylish Laptop Bag That’s Also Waterproof NUBILY Waterproof Leather Laptop Tote (15.6 Inch) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Need to take your laptop somewhere? Keep it safe inside this bag until you reach your destination. Not only is it undeniably stylish, but the Italian PU leather is waterproof as well as scratch-resistant. Choose from 10 gorgeous shades, ranging from pale purple to warm coffee.

31 A Paper Straw Hat With Space For Your Ponytail FURTALK Sun Visor Hats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Leave your hair in a messy bun — this paper straw hat’s open-top design gives you space to keep your updo in place. The wide brim helps shield your face from the sun, and you can even roll it up into your bag for easy storage. Choose from eight colors, including several shades of khaki.

32 These Sunglasses With Trendy Square Frames Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Black, blue, tortoise, pink — these trendy sunglasses come in so many fun colors that it’s hard to pick just one. The UV-400 protection helps block both UVA and UVB rays, while the square frames stand out from the crowd. One reviewer even wrote about how they’re “extremely sturdy.”

33 A Powder Shaker & Coffee Design Kit For Fancy Lattes Pengxiaomei Stainless Steel Powder Shaker & Coffee Design Kit (16-PCS) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Keep your cocoa, powdered sugar, or even cinnamon inside of this bougie-AF shaker tin — especially if you love indulgent cups of coffee. Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but the fine mesh ensures that every shake provides a light dusting of whatever is inside.

34 The Whiskey Stones That Won’t Dilute Your Drink Quiseen Grey Beverage Chilling Stones (Set of 9) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Swirl these whiskey stones around in your cocktail instead of ice cubes. Each one is made from natural soapstone that won’t melt over time, diluting your drink — and if you keep them in the freezer they’ll be ready to go when you are. Plus, each order comes with a sleek velvet carrying pouch.

35 A Salt Block Made From Real Himalayan Salt UMAID Natural Himalayan Rock Salt Block Cooking Plate (12 X 8 X 1.5) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Place this salt block on your grill, and it’ll infuse a deliciously salty flavor into anything you cook on top of it. It’s made from real salt mined from the Himalayas — and each order also comes with a steel carrying tray. One reviewer even raved that they didn’t “need much seasoning because the flavor after cooking it on the block was enough.”

36 These Flower Pots That Do The Watering For You ETGLCOZY Indoor Plant Self Watering Pots (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does the transparent water reservoir on these planters let you see how much is inside, but it also serves as a sleek accent that sets them apart from the competition. They’re able to keep your plants watered for up to two weeks straight — and you even have the choice of two colors: gray or white.

37 A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Can Help Ease Unwanted Puffiness FGXJKGH Jade Roller Gua Sha Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Face looking a little puffy this morning? This gua sha set can help ease away facial inflammation with a few gentle strokes. The roller feels great if you keep it in the fridge overnight, giving it a cooling effect as it glides across your face — and both pieces are even made from 100% natural jade stone.

38 This Ceramic Travel Mug That’s Splash-Resistant Ello Ogden Ceramic Travel Mug With Friction-Fit Lid Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this travel mug just look plain good, but it’s also made from ceramic that won’t leach flavors into your drinks. The friction-fit slider lid lets you sip without spills, and all parts are completely BPA-free. The best part? There’s no need to remove the sleeve to run it through the dishwasher.

39 The Ice Cube Tray That Freezes Water Into Diamonds SAWNZC Diamond Ice Cube Mold Trays Amazon $7 See On Amazon Even if you can’t afford real diamonds, this ice cube tray will make you feel like a million dollars. It’s made from flexible silicone, making it easy to pop out your icy diamonds once they’ve frozen — and the included lid even helps prevent spills in your freezer. Or, you can even stack things on top of it.

40 A Tiered Jewelry Stand With Space For Bracelets Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon With three tiers to choose from, this jewelry stand is perfect for short, long, or even extra-long necklaces. The base also doubles as a tray for rings or bracelets, while the padded bottom helps keep your furniture protected from scratches. Choose from two finishes: brass or nickel.

41 This Water Flosser You Can Use In The Shower H2ofloss Portable Water Flosser Amazon $35 See On Amazon This water flosser is waterproof, which means you can save time on busy mornings by using it in the shower. Each order comes with six replaceable jet tips, while five different cleaning modes work to flush out plaque and food debris.

42 A Charcuterie Platter Set Made From Bamboo Hossejoy Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Take date night at home to the next level with this charcuterie platter set. Each order comes with four stainless steel serving knives, and the board is even made from 100% natural bamboo. “This is a very nice cheese/meat serving platter,” wrote one reviewer. “The utensil holder makes keeping the knives up off the platter easy and allows for easy access as well.”

43 The Cheese Slicer Made From Stainless Steel Westmark Stainless Steel Wire Cheese Slicer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from high-quality stainless steel, this rust-resistant slicer is a must-have if you plan on making your own cheese boards. The thickness is adjustable, while the sharp wire easily pierces through both hard and soft cheese. And unlike some slicers, the handle on this one is also made from stainless steel.

44 An Aerator That Pops Into Your Bottle Spout Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter Spout Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle spout, and it’ll instantly aerate reds and whites as they pass through. The pouring tip is tapered, which helps prevent drips on your surfaces — and the rubber stopper is designed to create a leakproof seal when inserted into wine bottles of any size.

45 This Organizer With Space For Up To 15 Makeup Brushes mDesign Plastic Makeup Brush Storage Organizer (15-Slots) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have 15 makeup brushes, you can still use this organizer for eyeliner pencils, lipsticks, tweezers — or anything else that’ll fit into the slots. The recessed bottoms helps keep your items from shifting, and it’s even made from BPA-free plastic.