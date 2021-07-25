If You're Cheap But Like Nice Things, You'll Love These 47 Finds On Amazon

Some may call it budgeting, some may call it bargain-hunting, and others might call it savvy shopping — but whatever name you have for it, it’s is a necessary part of adulting for many of us. There are some exceptions, sure. But for the most part, saving money is a good thing. That doesn’t mean you can’t buy nice things, though. Thanks to Amazon, you can splurge for a “treat yourself” purchase without putting a dent in your savings.

Seriously — I feel like it’s my duty to tell you that even if you’re cheap, you can totally find valuable items online. Yes, sometimes it’s hard to tell what you’re getting — but reviews and ratings and photos can help. Take this faux fur rug, for example. It’s super fluffy, luxurious, and under $30. (Not to mention, it has over 21,000 positive ratings.) There’s also this motion-sensing light that sticks underneath your bed; it’s high-tech enough to make you think it’s way pricier than it is.

These are magical products that look nice, are budget-friendly, and have positive reviews. That’s the sweet spot — and if you read on, I think you’ll see a few similar things that you’ll like on this list.

1 This Best-Selling Faux Fur Rug You’ll Want To Cuddle With Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that this faux sheepskin rug is everything. It’s available in eleven different shapes and sizes, and a mind-blowing 19 colors (including a variety of natural and neutral colors), and some bold options like purple, red, and teal. Rest assured that if you’re able to make up your mind, whatever you choose will be super soft.

2 These Satin Pillowcases That Bring Smooth Bliss To Your Bed Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bedsure’s satin pillowcases are fan-favorites. With more than 20 color choices and four different sizing options, there’s something for nearly every color scheme and décor style. Each set comes as a pair, and the envelope closure makes them easy to remove and wash as needed.

3 This Dual Rainfall & Handheld Shower Combo To Upgrade Your Shower Dream Spa Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $29 See On Amazon This rainfall shower head and handheld shower combo gives you a range of choices when it comes to water pressure and spray. They can be used together or separately, and the hand nozzle has a 5-foot hose and seven spray options that you can set with a click lever, giving you a luxurious, customizable shower experience.

4 This Cute & Practical Basket With Extra Flair CherryNow Small Woven Storage Basket Amazon $14 See On Amazon This storage basket comes in three different color combinations, all of which have decorative fringe, tassels and functional handles. Three sizes are available, from a small size meant for keys and necessities to a larger catch-all for your loose home items like blankets and toys.

5 A Pretty Lavender Candle That Smells As Lovely As It Looks LA JOLIE MUSE Lavender Candle Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you like lavender the smell and lavender the color, this 14-ounce scented candle in a decorative lidded jar may be a dream come true. It’s made with soy wax and essential oils, and has two cotton wicks for long-lasting burning. A citronella version is available, too.

6 This Versatile Makeup Mirror With Lights You Control By Touch Wondruz Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon This popular makeup mirror has three different magnification levels and a border of lights on the largest panel. The included stand also allows you to rotate and secure the mirror, and easy touch controls allow you to adjust the lights. You can power it with batteries or USB.

7 A Curtain Of Twinkle Lights To Make Your Space Feel Magical Twinkle Stas LED Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you ask me, a curtain of string lights is almost always a good idea. This one with warm white lights is roughly 6.5 by 10 feet, and there are eight different light settings, including slow fade, waves, and steady on. You can use it inside and out, and it’s powered by a standard plug.

8 These Floating Shelves With Railings For Security & Style SODUKU Floating Shelves (2-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These contemporary floating shelves literally create storage space out of thin air. There are five color options for the platform boards, all of which are accented with a black metal railing and small towel rack. Each shelf is roughly 16.5 inches long and 6 inches deep, and necessary hardware is included.

9 A Set Of 9 Flameless Candles So You Can Have Flameless Cozy Vibes Vinkor Flameless Candles (9-Piece) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These nine flameless candles range from 4 to 9 inches, giving you plenty of options for display and styling across many spaces (or all together). They’re made of real wax and they’re battery powered, so make sure you have some on hand when you order. An included remote control allows you to turn the candles on and off, set flames to flicker, dim, and more.

10 These Multipurpose Hand Towels That You Can Use All Over Your Home Clotho Turkish Hand Towels (4-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in green, grey, or in a variety pack of colors, these Turkish hand towels are made of cotton, so they’re lightweight and absorbent. The cloth is thinner than traditional hand towels, but they measure larger at 18 by 40 inches. Plus, there are charming decorative tassels on the edges. They’re each machine washable — and according to the maker, they get softer after each wash.

11 This Mesmerizing Moon Lamp That Brings The Night Sky Right Into Your Home Mydethun Moon Lamp Night Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon This miniature moon-shaped lamp comes in four different sizes ranging from 3.5 to 7.1 inches, with varying styles of holder. You can control the brightness by touch, and also choose between warm and cool lighting. Plus, it uses a rechargeable battery, so no cords to deal with when it’s in use.

12 These Hand-Painted Ceramic Knobs To Give Your Cabinets Personality Artncraft Hand Painted Ceramic Knobs (12-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Knobs are like jewelry for your home, so a set of hand painted ceramic knobs like these are a cute yet practical way to dress up your cupboards and drawers. Each knob measures 1.5 to 1.75 inches in diameter, and they’re available in sets from six pieces up to 30 (which include hardware for installation, too).

13 A Freestanding Umbrella Rack That’s Stylish & Functional SONGMICS Metal Umbrella Stand Amazon $38 See On Amazon This umbrella stand is a perfect place to stash — you guessed it — umbrellas, and also walking sticks, canes, and other necessities that need a home in your entryway. It’s just under 20 inches tall, and the square-shaped opening is roughly six inches on each side. Plus, there’s a plastic drain on the bottom to catch drips, and hooks for hanging small umbrellas, too.

14 This Motion-Activated Light Strip To Brighten Your Room At Night Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon A motion-activated under-bed light turns on when you need it to, making your bedroom a bit brighter and easier to navigate at night. The sensor picks up motion in a roughly 12 foot radius, and you can control the auto-off settings so the light stays on as long as you want. Plus, installation is super easy, with adhesive already attached.

15 This Luxe Duvet Cover So You Can Pretend You’re Staying At A Fancy Hotel Vailge Pinch Pleated Duvet Cover (3-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in five colors and in twin-size all the way up to California king, this pleated duvet cover can upgrade nearly any bed. It’s machine-washable and has a zippered enclosure so your duvet stays where you need it to. It also comes with coordinating pillowcases with a matching pinch pleated design.

16 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Glows With Warm & Soothing Vibes LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon In addition to many rumored health benefits, Himalayan salt lamps — like this version from LEVOIT — emit a soft amber glow and make a lovely decorative statement. There are four different shapes and sizes to choose from with a range of features including a touch dimmer, extra bulbs, and a sturdy base.

17 This Corner Shelf To Spruce Up Your Countertops VEEMOS 2-Tier Corner Counter Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon At 11 inches high, this two-tiered corner shelf is perfectly sized for countertop. The shelf platforms are durable white plastic, with a metal rack accent that comes in rose gold or silver. It’s ideal for a bathroom or kitchen counter, but is versatile enough to work elsewhere, too. And the best part? Assembly is super simple, and no tools are required.

18 A Trio Of Apothecary Jars That You’ll Find So Many Uses For KMWARES Apothecary Jars (3-Piece) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These coordinating apothecary jars offers three differently sized jars that are cute enough for display and practical enough for storage. Ranging from roughly 4 to 7 inches tall, each jar has a corresponding lid and is made of fully transparent glass so you can see contents. They work for bathrooms, kitchens, craft supplies, and more.

19 These Glass Cannisters That Come In So Many Useful Sizes Monstleo Glass Storage Jars Amazon $10 See On Amazon You might feel like a professional organizer with these glass storage jars on hand. There are four sets to choose from — each with different sizes — so you can pick according to your needs or get them all so you’re ready for any future pantry emergencies. The bamboo lids have silicone bands that make them airtight, and the glass is dishwasher safe.

20 This Carryall Beach Tote That Has A Separate Cooler Compartment Odyseaco Mesh Beach Bag Tote with Insulated Cooler Amazon $27 See On Amazon This classic beach tote, available in black and teal, is large enough to hold four beach towels, and it’s made of mesh so you can keep an eye on your gear without worrying too much about sand or wetness. But the best part? The zippered bottom compartment is an insulated cooler.

21 A Set of Elegant Flameless Candles That Look Great On Any Shelf Eywamage Gold Glass Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike some similar options, this set of flameless candles comes in pretty glass jars that give them a more sophisticated appearance. There are five styles to choose from (gold, grey, green, red, and floral painted glass), and each set includes a remote control and offers timer and dimming capabilities, too.

22 This Vintage-Inspired Night Light With Up-to-Date Features GE Vintage LED Night Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon Night lights have come a long way, haven’t they? This GE night light has the look of a vintage farmhouse fixture, but takes an LED bulb, and uses “light sensing technology” to automatically turn on and off. It’s available in three colors (plus a color-changing mode), and there are packs of one or two to choose from.

23 This Giftable Jewelry Organizer That You May Be Tempted To Keep For Yourself FEISCON Compact Jewelry Case Amazon $14 See On Amazon This sleek jewelry organizer is great for travel, or for storing accessories at home. It comes in black, grey, green, or pink, and has perfectly-sized compartments for rings and bracelets, hooks for necklaces, and even a panel for stud earrings. It’s just over 6 inches long, yet comfortably fits dozens plenty of jewelry.

24 These Super Soft Slippers That Come In A Rainbow Of Colors & Styles HUMIWA Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $14 See On Amazon You had me at “fuzzy flip-flop slippers.” These faux fur slip-ons are available in women’s sizes ranging from 5.5 to 12, and there are twenty colors and patterns to choose from (I’m especially partial to the purple and coffee shades). They have a rubber, waterproof sole, so they’re a great post-shower option, too.

25 A Classic Swimsuit Cover-Up You Can Style In Multiple Ways Ekouaer Sarong Coverup Amazon $13 See On Amazon Few things are as versatile as a sarong coverup. This chiffon option from comes in 40 different colors and patterns. With long ties and a triangle shape, you’ll find many wears to comfortably wear it. Plus, it’s simple to create a stylish side tie — and many customers wrote that it’s “good quality.”

26 These Super Cute Head Wraps Made With Soft, Stretchy Jersey Fabric The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Wrap Life’s Bandie head wrap comes in six gorgeous colors including chestnut, cider, clay, and more — and according to the brand, they were inspired by the Pantone Skintone Guide. They’re 36 inches long and 6 inches wide, and the jersey is ribbed and stretchy, allowing multiple ways of styling that work for all hair types.

27 A Set Of Spice Labels To Turn Your Spice Drawer Into A Thing Of Beauty Savvy & Sorted Minimalist Spice Labels Amazon $15 See On Amazon As the brand name tells us, these minimalist spice labels will indeed help you feel “savvy and sorted”. The preprinted labels are waterproof vinyl stickers, so you don’t need to worry about splashes or spills, and they can be easily removed, replaced, and adjusted. A whopping list of 94 different spices is represented in each set, and bonus expiration date stickers and blank labels.

28 This Belt Bag That Holds Necessities & Can Be Worn Multiple Ways Geestock Leather Belt Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Personally, I am here for the return of fanny packs. This Geestock belt bag modernizes the trend with quilted faux leather, a gold zipper and clasp, and a detachable strap. There’s one large pocket with room for phone, wallet, keys, and more. It’s available in red, white, black, and yellow.

29 A Trio Of Baskets That Look Great In Any Part Of Your Home HITOMEN Handmade Round Rattan Basket (3-Piece) Amazon $37 See On Amazon These three round rattan baskets have diameters ranging from roughly nine to 12 inches, and height measurements no taller than 4 inches. Each has a wavy top edge that matches the others in the set, and a wide bowl shape that accommodates fruit, bread, flowers, and more.

30 This Chic Tabletop Caddy That Has Room For All Your Essentials YAPISHI White Marble Leather Remote Control Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon This faux leather remote control holder — which comes in 11 different styles (including a gorgeous green and relaxed grey) — has five compartments, the largest of which can even fit a tablet. Sized to fit perfectly on a coffee table or desktop, there’s a round swivel base so you can easily find and grab exactly what you need.

31 These Pretty Scrunchies That Look Great In Your Hair LilySilk 100% Silk Scrunchies Amazon $10 See On Amazon Can one ever have too many scrunchies — especially silk scrunchies? These gorgeous hair ties from LilySilk come in 16 lovely colors (the charcoal purple is my favorite), and you can buy them as single scrunchies or in cost-efficient packs of seven or 15. The mulberry silk material is shiny and smooth as well as gentler on hair than traditional elastic bands.

32 A Wooden Wine Rack To Display Your Favorite Bottles Ferfil Wooden Wine Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon This stylish and functional wooden wine rack can hold up to 10 full-sized bottles, yet it still fits easily on your counter (at just under 18 inches wide). The classic wood fits a number of décor styles and color schemes, plus it also folds up and tucks away when not in use.

33 These Funny & Functional Cheese-Shaped Wine Glass Markers True Zoo Wine Glass Markers Amazon $11 See On Amazon Allow guests to tell their drinks apart with these whimsical wine glass markers shaped like miniature cheese, donuts, pizza, or slices of citrus fruit. All sets come with at least six markers made of food-grade silicone, making them safe to keep near drinks (and for the dishwasher, too).

34 A Jewelry Organizer That Creates A Fashionable Display Of Your Favorite Accessories Keebofly Jewelry Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon This jewelry holder has a three-tiered black metal rack for display, as well as two separate drawer compartments for safekeeping. It stands just over 10 inches high and five inches wide, and there are four color options for the wood base, which also serves as a tray.

35 This Set Of Floating Shelves With Extra Racks For Style & Security ZANSHI Rustic Wood Floating Shelves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These matching floating wood shelves are 16.5 inches long a piece, and each has a black metal frame to keep items in place. A single towel holder is part of the set too, perfect for hand towels or for extra hooks. Plus, hardware and screws for assembly and installation are included.

36 These Cute Microfiber Scrunchies That Make Hair Drying More Efficient Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These microfiber hair drying scrunchies keep wet hair up and out of the way while helping it dry. The absorbent material takes over where towels leave off and lessen the need for hair dryers, ultimately protecting your hair from heat. They come in packs of two, and four different styles are available.

37 These Classic Scented Candles That Look Great On Display Or In Use Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle Amazon $7 See On Amazon Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day soy candles come in a glass jar with clean, minimalist packaging. Six different scents are offered in 4.9-ounce sizes, and you can also get favorites lemon verbena and honeysuckle in 7.2 ounce sizes. The wicks promise 35 hours of burning, and the included lid can protect the candle in between uses.

38 These Eco-Friendly & Economical Reusable Cotton Rounds LastRound Reusable Cotton Rounds Amazon $14 See On Amazon These washable and reusable cotton rounds replace the disposable versions and help reduce packaging waste. Each package comes with seven cotton pads that work for face washing, makeup removal, and more. Plus, there’s an included holder that’s offered in six chic colors. The best part? Each pad is meant to replace more than 100 cotton rounds.

39 An Undereye Mask That’s Made Of Gold & Snail Slime (Yep, Snail Slime) Under Eye Collagen Patches (30-Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These under-eye patches are made with 24-karat gold and snail slime which — stay with me — offer skincare benefits including hydration and reduced puffiness. Each treatment is meant to last for just 15 to 20 minutes. Thirty pairs of eye masks come in a resealable jar, cutting down on waste like that with individually packaged masks.

40 A Versatile Countertop Makeup Holder With Three Compartments mDesign Plastic Makeup Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This sleek countertop organizer has is divided perfectly for makeup, swabs, cotton rounds, hair ties, and other small essentials. The body of the organizer made of durable and transparent plastic, and there are nine pastel and metal-inspired choices for the lid and base. It works well in bathrooms or for desk supplies, too.

41 This Set Of Pretty Citrus Dish Towels That Give Your Kitchen A Pop Of Color KAF Home Pantry Lemons All Over Kitchen Dish Towel (4-Piece) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These four lemon-themed dish towels instantly freshen up your kitchen. They’re the perfect size, at 18 by 28 inches, and they all have a loop sewn in for easy hanging. Each towel its own unique pattern, including one with a bright lemon print — and they’re all machine washable for easy maintenance.

42 A Set Of Gorgeous Throw Pillows To Add Texture & Charm To Your Couch Elero Round Throw Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is it weird to want to jump into a whole pile of these round throw pillows? First of all, they’re lined with — and secondly, the round shape is so cozy and inviting. There are five rich and sophisticated colors to choose from, and I kinda want them all, TBH.

43 These Mosaic-Inspired Window Clings For Privacy & Style rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether your goal is privacy, UV protection, or a decorative statement, these window clings have got you (and your windows) covered. They let some light in, but they don’t require glue or adhesive, so installation is simple. Plus, there’s never residue left behind if you remove or adjust them. They come in three different sizes, or you can cut them for a custom fit on your windows.

44 A Smart Under-Cabinet Paper Towel Rack That Saves Space GMCOZY Paper Towel Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sleek paper towel holder makes it quick and easy to grab what you need without taking up precious counter space. You can install it under the cupboards in your kitchen, or on the wall, and it’s available in matte black or brushed nickel to seamlessly blend into most décor styles.

45 These Peel-And-Stick Tile Stickers That Instantly Transform Your Space LONGKING Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Piece) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want to polished look of a luxe backsplash (but without the extra effort involved), may I suggest these peel-and-stick tile stickers? They’re available in six color palettes, and they come in sets of 10 sheets that measure just shy of 12 by 12 inches. The best part? They look just like the real thing.

46 This Cooling Mattress Cover To Help You Get A Good Night’s Sleep oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $34 See On Amazon This best-selling cooling mattress pad is available in six sizes, from twin all the way up to California king. It’s filled with a down alternative that’s breathable and that helps users to sleep cool. It’s also easy to keep clean since it’s machine washable — and it’s durable too, according to buyers.