If You're Cheap AF, You'll Love These 40 Great Bargain Finds For Your Home On Amazon

Being called "cheap" wasn't always a compliment. Technically it still isn't, but now when someone calls me cheap, I smile. Why? Because all that means is that I'm smart enough to shop all the surprisingly cheap AF products available on Amazon. Everybody else can have fun shelling out their hard-earned money for overpriced items — but me? I'm over it.

Instead of cracking open my wallet for expensive kitchen renovations, I'm buying the organizer that helps save me precious cabinet space. Does it look as great as a complete pantry makeover? Of course not. But for just $13, it's not going to send my bank account into the red for the foreseeable future. Same with the over-the-sink drying rack, fabric shaver, and meat tenderizer that I've made sure to include. They're all brilliant finds that upgrade my home, and I can scoop up multiple items since they all feature such great, affordable prices.

Want to know the best part about of all the products I've gathered for this list? They all come with free, two-day Prime shipping. So whether you're looking for wildly popular home products to decorate with, or a simple spice rack for your countertop, the options are almost endless when you're shopping on Amazon.

1. The Pantry Organizer That Helps Save You Space Simple Houseware Hanging Pantry Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With its over-the-door design, this pantry organizer is great for anyone looking to save space. There are 15 clear pockets that let you easily see what's inside without having to unpack anything, and it's designed to hang over any standard-sized door.

2. A Shower Curtain Liner That's Antimicrobial LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this shower curtain liner antimicrobial, but it's also resistant to mildew. It's made from super-durable PEVA that can last up to four times longer than competing liners made from PVC, and the heavy duty magnets on the bottom help prevent it from billowing out of the tub.

3. The Caddy That's Perfect For Tea Bags And Sugar Packets mDesign Tea Caddy (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from shatter-resistant plastic that's completely BPA-free, this countertop caddy is the perfect place to store tea bags, sugar packets, and more. The two built-in handles make it easy to transport around your home, plus it also works great in your bathroom for toothpaste and floss.

4. A Tool That Makes It Easy To Slice Up An Avocado Amco Avocado Pitter/Slicer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply cut your avocado in half, then use this handy tool to remove the pit and slice it up. The nylon pitting loop is super-durable, and the wired end isn't sharp in order to help prevent any accidental nicks or cuts. It slices your avocado into 11 even pieces, and it's easier to use than a knife.

5. The Refrigerator Gadget That Absorbs Unwanted Odors Chilly Mama Fridge and Freezer Odor Absorber $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Just fill this reusable refrigerator deodorizer with baking soda, and it'll quickly absorb any unwanted odors so that your fridge is left smelling fresh. It's able to help keep your fridge scent-free for months, plus it can even help extend the life of your produce so that you save money and time.

6. A Pack Of Ice Pop Molds Made From Flexible Silicone Nuovoware Ice Pop Molds $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your own delicious ice pops at home using this mold. It's made from flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop your icy treats out, plus you can also use it to make frozen desserts with yogurt, applesauce, pudding, juice, and more.

7. The Device That Spiralizes Your Veggies Into Tasty Noodles Handheld Vegetable Spiralizer And Manual Juicer By YOUDO $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a gluten-free alternative to pasta, make sure to give this spiralizer a try. You can use it to cut cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, yams, and more into delicious noodles, plus it's completely BPA-free. When you're done cooking, it fits into practically any drawer for easy storage.

8. A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Harvesting Herbs Herb Stripper By Luxix $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't waste time clipping every leaf of your herb stems — just use this herb stripper to harvest them all at once with a quick pull. There are nine holes that are suited for various herbs, including parsley, kale, collard greens, thyme, basil, and more, plus it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

9. The Device That Whips Up Milk Into A Delicious Froth Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from food-safe stainless steel that's resistant to rust, this milk frother takes all the work out of whipping up your milk into a delicious foam. It's great for coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, or even egg whites, and each order comes with two AA batteries so that you can use it right out of the box.

10. A Sprayer That You Can Fill With Oil, Soy Sauce, And More Oil Sprayer By Woohubs $11 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it for soy sauce and olive oil, or you can even use this spray bottle for lemon and lime juice. It creates a uniform spray that you can use to dress salads evenly, and the glass body makes it easy to see how much liquid is left inside.

11. The Garment Steamer That's Perfect For Home And Travel VIVREAL Steamer For Clothes $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does its compact size make it perfect to take with you while traveling, but this garment steamer is also safe to use on all types of fabrics. You can also use it to melt away wrinkles in your curtains or upholstery, and it's able to produce up to eight minutes of continuous steam.

12. A Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Peeling Eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply pop your hard boiled egg into this peeler, add water, then shake it up — after about 12 shakes the shell will effortlessly fall away. The clear body makes it easy to monitor your progress, and it's especially great for anyone who suffers from limited mobility in their hands.

13. The Dish Scrubber Organizer That's Resistant To Rust Wevapers Kitchen Sponge Holder $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your dish scrubber organizers getting rusty? This one is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the ventilated design helps your scrubbers dry in order to prevent mildew. There's space for soap, sponges, and even a small hand towel, plus it easily hooks over the center divider of any double sink.

14. A Spice Rack That You Can Also Use On Your Vanity SimpleHouseware Kitchen Counter Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to organize your spice collection on your counters and in your cabinets, or use this tiered spice rack to keep cosmetics looking neat and tidy in your bathroom. There are zero tools required for installation, and its compact size allows it to easily fit practically anywhere.

15. The Container That Helps Keep Your Berries Fresh Prepworks By Progressive Berry Keeper $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Berries quickly spoil in your refrigerator, so help keep them fresh by keeping them in this container. The two separated levels help prevent bruising, and the adjustable vent allows for the proper amount of ventilation to help extend the life of your produce. You can also use it as a colander, plus each order also comes with a produce storage guide.

16. A Drying Rack That Helps Save You Space In The Kitchen KIBEE Roll Out Dish Rack $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Most dish racks are large and bulky, whereas this one rolls out overtop your sink in order to help save you space. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's resistant to rust and corrosion, plus it rolls up for easy storage once you're done using it.

17. The Tool That Helps Get Your Meat Extra-Tender JY COOKMENT Meat Tenderizer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pound your meat with this tenderizing tool, and the 48 ultra-sharp needles will help break down the connective tissues so that your meat is soft and tender. The needles are made from stainless steel, and the nonslip handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

18. A Set Of Mesh Bags That Help Keep Your Laundry Organized BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let your delicates get ruined in the wash — keep them separated and safe in these mesh laundry bags. They're also great for socks, stockings, and other garments you want to keep untangled, plus they also work great when it comes to organizing your suitcase while traveling.

19. The Caddy That's Perfect For Remotes, Phones, And More ZONK Anti-Slip Armchair Caddy $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop misplacing your television remotes by storing them in this armchair caddy. There are pockets for remotes, phones, tablets, or even magazines, and the nonslip netting on the back helps keep it from sliding off your sofa. Grab it in two different colors: coffee or gray.

20. A Tool That Helps You Open Stubborn Jars And Bottles Bloss Anti-skid Jar Opener $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Stubborn jars and bottles are no match for this handy tool, as the rubber grip on the inside easily catches onto lids so that they open with an easy twist. It's great for anyone who suffers from arthritis, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use."

21. The Peeler Designed Specifically For Asparagus OXO Good Grips Asparagus Peeler $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Regular peelers aren't good for getting rid of that fibrous exterior on asparagus, whereas this peeler is made with Japanese stainless steel blades that make quick work of such an annoying chore. The nonslip handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands, and the blades are also rust-resistant.

22. A Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply insert the probe into your cooked meats, and this thermometer will quickly let you know whether it's cooked or not. The extra-large LCD screen is easy to read, plus it's even backlit so that you can use it while grilling outside at night.

23. The Lazy Susan That's Perfect For Condiments And Lotion iDesign Linus Turntable $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to stash condiments inside of a kitchen cabinet, or use this lazy Susan turntable on your vanity as a convenient place to store lotions, creams, and more. It's made from durable plastic that easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, plus you can even use it in your fridge for jars and cans.

24. A Lid Rack That Mounts To Your Walls Or Cabinets DecoBros Mounted Pot Lid Rack $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Mount this lid rack to a wall in your kitchen, or even mount it inside of one of your cabinets. Each order comes with all the hardware necessary to install it, and the elegant chrome finish easily matches any style of decor you already have.

25. The Bed Sheets Made From Ultra-Soft Microfiber Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece Set) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they incredibly affordable at less than $20, but these bed sheets are also made from super-soft microfiber that's wrinkle- and fade-resistant. They're available in uncommon sizes including California king and twin XL, plus you can also grab them in seven different rich colors, including dark gray, spa blue, and beige. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king

26. A Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug That Adds Texture To Any Room HLZHOU Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug $14 | Amazon See on Amazon The key to achieving feng shui in any room is by having a variety of textures spread throughout, so add this faux sheepskin fur rug to your floor. It's also hypoallergenic which makes it great for anyone sensitive to dust mites, plus it also looks great draped across your couch or chairs. Available sizes: 2 by 3 feet, 2 by 5.3 feet, and 2.5 by 4 feet

27. The Body Pillow That's Completely Hypoallergenic Soft-Tex Body Pillow $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're sensitive to dust mites, this body pillow features a hypoallergenic fill that helps you breathe easier while you snooze at night. The cover is made from soft, natural cotton that's extra-breathable, plus it's great for supporting your back, hips, and legs whenever you're relaxing.

28. A Fabric Shaver With 3 Adjustable Depth Settings Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop in two AA batteries, and this fabric shaver will quickly remove pills, fuzzies, and more from your garments. You can also use it on upholstery to help breathe new life into your furniture, and the shaving depth is adjustable so that you can safely use it on all types of fabric.

29. The Earring Organizer That's Ultra-Chic VERGILIUS Earrings Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Display your entire collection of earrings on this chic organizer. The wooden base gives it a classy appearance compared to plastic versions, and it's able to hold up to 22 pairs of earrings. Grab it in five different colors: white, black, brown, gold, or pink.

30. A Pack Of Clog Removers That Don't Require Any Chemicals Vastar Drain Clog Remover Tool (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't bother with pouring harsh chemicals down your drain — just use one of these clog removers the next time your pipes begin to back up. The flexible barbed rope easily latches onto hair, garbage, food, and more, plus they're completely reusable in order to help you save money over time.

31. The Pan Scrapers That Won't Scratch Your Cookware Lodge Pan Scraper (2-Pack) $3 | Amazon See on Amazon Metal scrapers and sponges can leave scratches on your nonstick cookware, so switch over to these polycarbonate scrapers instead. The four corners are feature a different shape so that you can easily scrape any awkward curves in your cookware, plus it also works great for removing gum and stickers.

32. A Set Of Flameless Candles Made With LED Bulbs Homemory Flameless Candles (12-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, but these candles are also completely flameless so you won't have to worry about any hot wax spilling. The included batteries last for about 100 hours, and they make it easy to set a romantic mood in any room.

33. The Travel Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam SAIREIDER Travel Neck Pillow $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your head from flopping around while you try to snooze by wearing this travel pillow. It's filled with 100% super-plush memory foam that keeps your head and neck supported, plus each order also comes with an eye mask, ear plugs, as well as a convenient travel pouch.

34. A Pack Of Wall Hooks That Can Hold Up To 13 Pounds JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Put these wall hooks in your bathroom for an easy place to hang towels, or put them near your doors so you can stash your keys right when you get home. The transparent design makes them extra subtle so that they're hardly noticeable, and each one is strong enough that it can hold up to 13 pounds.

35. The Hair Wrap Made From Super-Absorbent Microfiber YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Help cut down on the time it takes for your hair to dry by using these towels right out of the shower. They're made from super-absorbent microfiber that holds more water than regular cotton, and they easily twist into a tie on the back so that you can wear them around the house.

36. A Diffuser With 7 Gorgeous Color-Changing LED Lights Viva Naturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Distribute your favorite essential oil scents throughout your home with this diffuser. It doubles as a cool mist humidifier if the air in your home is dry, and there are seven color-changing LED lights to choose from when setting a relaxing mood.

37. These Baking Mats Made From Nonstick Silicone AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic wrap and foil, switch over to these reusable baking mats. Each one is made from nonstick silicone, and they're naturally antibacterial in order to help prevent bacterial growth. They're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they work great for rolling out dough.

38. A Splatter Screen That Protects Your Skin From Popping Oil Grease Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of hot oil popping onto your skin when you're cooking? Use this splatter screen to help keep yourself safe. It's designed to fit most pots and pans, plus it doubles as a strainer, steamer, or even a cooling rack. The plastic handle won't transfer heat to your hands, and the feet help prevent it from sliding off.

39. The Pumice Stone Designed With A Convenient Handle Pumice Cleaning Stone with Handle $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the handle give you added control whenever you're using this pumice stone, but it's also super effective at getting rid of calcium, lime, and hard water stains. It's safe to use on porcelain and toilet bowls, plus it works great when scraping your grill clean.