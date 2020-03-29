29 Products That Make Being Stuck At Home SO Much Better (& Are Under $35)

Feeling trapped at home and racking your brain for new ways to entertain yourself or your family? This list of products that make being stuck at home SO much better is packed with fun items that bring the party to you, help relieve stress, and transform your home into a tranquil spa. They're also affordable. You can treat yourself from the comfort of your couch (in your PJs if you want) without breaking the bank — because you won't find a single item here that costs more than $35.

Staying home doesn't have to be a bore. Choose from one of the games on this list (or heck, grab them all and make it a game weekend) and finally kick back, relax, and enjoy that game night you've been itching to throw. Pour yourself a glass of wine, but don't forget to aerate your favorite red vino with the easy-to-use aerator on this list. Gather friends on FaceTime or Zoom and see who can hit those high notes with a Bluetooth karaoke microphone.

Home time can also be an opportunity for some much-needed self-care. When was the last time you lit a Himalayan salt candle, ran a bath, dropped in a hydrating bath fizzie, and soothed tired eyes with a heated eye mask? You needn't feel an ounce of guilt — there has never been a better time to take care of you.

Take advantage of all of the fun, relaxing ways you can maximize your time at home — these affordable and genuinely entertaining products are here to help.

1. This Jenga Set Is The Game Everyone Loves To Play Classic Jenga Game $11 | Target See on Target Jenga is the game for all ages. This original wood block game takes skill, guts, and a little luck to defy gravity and not bring the entire Jenga tower tumbling down. You can play by yourself, with the kids, or with friends. Stack the wooden pieces and then slowly take turns pulling one piece out at a time, without knocking the tower over.

2. These Charming Succulent Pots That Are Shaped Like Half Moons Half Moon Planter $14 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This half moon succulent pot will keep you smiling. It brightens up any home or office space and doubles as a unique place to stash a few office supplies. This charming moon holder holds little succulent plants and is designed from easy-to-clean bronze metal.

3. The Set Of Soothing Himalayan Salt Candle Holders That Purify Air Neva Small Crystal Tealight Holder (2-Pack) $19 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Set a soothing mood with these Himalayan salt tealight candle holders. Not only do they look beautiful and create a glowing amber light in any room, but they emit negative ions and improve the quality of the air you breathe. They are handcrafted from natural Himalayan salt crystals and give your home a spa-like vibe.

4. The Game That Allows You To Build The Unicorn Army Of Your Dreams Unstable Unicorns Card Game $20 | Target See on Target Who doesn't love unicorns? Play the hilariously fun game of Unstable Unicorns and defeat friends and family members by building the ultimate unicorn army. Each unicorn has a special power that could help or hurt you and your team. Be the first one to complete your army and claim your victory.

5. An Inflatable Chair That You Can Set Up In Seconds Polly Inflatable Chair $24 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Lounge in your backyard or change up your movie night seating with an inflatable chair. This comfortable and convenient take-anywhere chair inflates in seconds with an adapter that you attach to a hair dryer. It has a soft, rounded bubble shape and is made with PVC vinyl that wipes clean.

6. This Essential Oil Roller That Melts Your Stress Away SpaRoom Everyday Topical Roll-Ons (3-Pack) $20 | Target See on Target Treat yourself to a little zen relaxation and melt your stress away with these pure essential oil rollers. The trio comes with three oil blends: lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint, all of which are diluted with coconut oil and safe for skin. Just roll some behind your ears, around your temples, or over wrists and feel more invigorated and less anxious.

7. A Light Box Sign That Provides Major Motivation Brilliant Ideas Cinematic LED Light Box $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Sometimes it just takes a vote of confidence to get you motivated to start your day. This LED light box serves as both home decor and inspiration. The sign comes with 125 letters that allow you to create the motto you need to read that day. It can stand freely or be mounted to a wall. The sign has an on/off switch and can be powered by battery or USB cable.

8. The Rapid Cooker That Makes 7 Eggs At A Time DASH Express Egg Cooker $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Making breakfast for the family has never been easier. This rapid egg cooker makes seven eggs at the same time. The two-tier cooker is electric and can whip up hard boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs. Just load in the eggs, select a function, go about your business, and wait for the timer to go off.

9. A Deck Of Cards That Remind You To Practice Mindfulness Mindfulness Card Set $17 | Uncommon Goods See on Uncommon Goods Build mental strength and endurance and practice much-needed self care with this mindfulness card set. The set provides 50 prompts and exercises that remind you to breathe, stay grounded, and keep positive.

10. An Aerator With A Spout For Better Tasting Wine Without Mess Master Craft The Fruit Of The Vine Wine Aerator, Pourer, And Stopper $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Get the best taste out of your wine with this wine aerator that boasts a unique feature: a spout that allows you to filter and pour without making a mess. The aerator doubles as an airtight stopper to keep wine fresh for days longer.

11. This Airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker That Keeps Coffee Fresh For 2 Weeks Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Make delicious cold brew coffee without mess or fuss. This simplified system includes a stainless steel fine mesh filter that keeps grounds out of your cup, a heat and cold-resistant carafe with an easy-to-grip silicone handle, and a lid with an airtight seal that allows you to make a batch of cold brew coffee or tea that will stay fresh for up to two weeks. The carafe even fits in most fridge doors, taking up as little space as possible.

12. A Bubbly Foot Bath With Heat That Massages Tired Toes And Soles HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa $24 | Target See on Target This foot massage bath alleviates your foot aches and pains. It has toe touch controls and varying degrees of adjustable massage intensity that deliver soothing bubbles and pressure to relieve soreness, stimulate blood flow and circulation, and slow down foot fatigue. It comes with three acupressure attachments.

13. These Moisturizing Socks That Soften Feet While You Sleep Prospera Spa Moisture Socks $25 | Target See on Target These moisturizing gel socks do more than just keep your feet warm — they moisten and soften dry feet and calluses while you sleep or lounge. The socks are infused with essential oils like rosehip, macadamia, and evening primrose oils. Plus, the cotton and spandex blend socks have silicone grips on the bottom to make walking on slippery surfaces easier.

14. A Deep Tissue Massager That Comes With Four Attachment Heads Wahl Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Therapeutic Massager $28 | Target See on Target This powerful handheld massager delivers relief to your neck, back, shoulders, legs — anywhere you need it. It comes with four attachment heads that delivers various soothing sensations to every part of your body and has a a speed dial so you can control and customize your massage.

15. This Foldable Yoga Mat That Is Extra Thick And Easy To Store Khataland YoFoMat Yoga Mat $30 | Target See on Target If you’re looking for a new yoga mat that is thick, supportive, and simple to fold up and store, this is the one for you. This oversize mat is made of eco-friendly materials with a unique foldable design that makes it a breeze to fold up and take with you or store in a closet or under your bed. The mat also comes with a travel case with handles.

16. The Cool Mist Humidifier With A Night Light Homeimage Cool Mist Tabletop Humidifier $30 | Wayfair See on Wayfair Improve your sleep, fight off allergies, and breathe cleaner air with this cool mist humidifier, which can run up to 24 hours on one tank of water. This humidifier features several mist control settings, with an adjustable mist nozzle and an optional night light for a more soothing sleep.

17. An Eiffel Tower Phone And Tablet Stand That Collapses Flat Eiffel Tower Tablet/Phone Holder $30 | Wayfair See on Wayfair This sturdy phone stand is built to hold smartphones, tablets, games, e-readers, and even cookbooks. Made of sturdy wire mesh that allows you to charge your device while enjoying hands-free viewing, this model has a kickstand that collapses flat for storage. Its adorable Eiffel Tower design makes it a cute conversation starter.

18. This Comfy Work-From-Home Desk With Foldable Legs Flash Furniture Angle Adjustable Laptop Desk $35 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond So you don't have a dedicated office space to get work done? Don't stress — you can work from anywhere (even the comfort of your bed) with this foldable lap desk that provides a stable space for your laptop, notebooks, and that cup of coffee. The adjustable desk can tilt up to 30 degrees and lock in place. It has metal legs that fold in flat so you can slide it under your bed when it's not in use.

19. A Bathtub Caddy That Has Room For Your Tablet And Wine Haven Natural Tub Caddy $30 | Bed Bath & Beyond See on Bed Bath & Beyond Turn bath time into spa time with this convenient bathtub caddy tray. The beautiful bamboo tray is waterproof, resistant to mildew, and extra sturdy to hold all of your bath time essentials. It expands to fit any bathtub width and comes in three natural shades. Relax in a bath with a tablet, book, and a glass of wine or cup of coffee.

20. These All-Natural Bath Fizzies That Will Relax You Immediately Raw Sugar Bath Fizzers $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Move over, ordinary bubble baths, these bath fizzies turn your bath time routine into a luxurious one — and they are hydrating and kind to your skin. The cleansing, detoxing, and moisturizing fizzies are made with ingredients like mango, kaolin clay, raw coconut, and sea kelp. They're vegan, free of sulfates and parabens, and leave your skin feeling like silk.

21. This Reversible Faux Fur Blanket That Is Cozy And Stylish Marselle Oversized Faux Fur Throw $26 | Target See On Target This cozy and warm faux fur throw blanket will brighten up your living space and add a little luxury to your life. The reversible 60x70 blanket features soft faux fur on one side and solid faux mink on the other. It's machine washable and comes in four neutral shades: tan, chocolate, blush/grey, and sand (shown here).

22. A Calming Heated Pillow Infused With Lavender And Massaging Barley Calming Lavender Heat Pillow $35 | Uncommon Goods See On Uncommon Goods Imagine a pillow so comfortable and soothing that it can lull you to sleep. Toss this cotton lavender pillow into your microwave for two minutes to unearth its amazing, sleep-inducing scent of lavender. The pillow is filled with barley, which mimic massaging beads that can relieve muscle tension in your neck, head, and shoulders.

23. This Sun Lamp That Delivers Natural Light That Won't Hurt Your Eyes Deluxe Sun Lamp $23 | Target See On Target If you work from home you'll want to be sure you are writing, typing, and concentrating under the best light possible. This LED sun lamp for your desk delivers natural white light that isn't harsh on your eyes. It has an adjustable, flexible neck and comes in four colors.

24. These Strings Lights Are Easy To Install And Looks Great Merkury Innovations Chrome Firefly Mini LED String Lights $13 | Target See On Target These fairy string lights are fun and whimsical decor for any home or backyard. Each strand stretches to 15 feet and holds 35 warm white LED lights. The set even comes with 16 removable rose gold clips, in case you become inspired to jazz up your photos and put them on display.

25. A Foot Scrubber That Sticks To Your Shower Floor Fresh Feet Scrubber $20 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Deep clean your feet while you’re in the shower with this shower foot scrubber. The anti-slip mat sticks to your shower floor with suction cups so you can scrub your feet without falling. The small bristles work to remove dirt from your feet and between your toes while also stimulating blood flow and circulation to ease any pain.

26. These Moisturizing Gloves That Heal Even The Driest Hands Pamper Me Soothing Gel Gloves $15 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond These moisturizing gloves are the quick and effective spa treatment you can do at home. Slide you hands into the gloves and let the hydrating gel revive even the driest skin. You can use these everyday to soften tough hands, fingers, or cuticles.

27. A Mud Mask That Soaks Up Excess Oils To Prevent Pimples SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask $15 | Target See On Target Give yourself the ultimate DIY facial with this African black soap mud mask. This nourishing mask is rich in natural acne-fighting ingredients like tea tree oil and tamarind extract. It’s great for all skin types (especially oily skin that is prone to breakouts). It exfoliates, hydrates, and heals to reveal smoother, healthier skin.

28. An Eye Mask That You Can Heat Or Chill To Soothe Tired Eyes Hot+Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask $9 | Target See on Target Soothe your eyes with this gel beaded eye mask that can be used for heat or cooling therapy. The wearable mask contains small gel beads that conform to your eye area and can relieve pressure and headache or sinus pain. Chill it in the fridge or pop it in the microwave for additional coolness or heat.