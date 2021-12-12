If You're Sick Of How Expensive The Holidays Get, You'll Love These 61 Cheap But Awesome Gifts

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I absolutely love gift giving. It doesn’t hurt that I write about products for a living, so I come across a lot of great gift ideas in my day-to-day work. The moment inspiration strikes, even if it’s months before a birthday or holiday, I start making a list in my Notes app with gift ideas. That way, when the time comes, I know exactly what to get my parents, sisters, friends, and partner.

But all the advance planning doesn’t mean that the holidays don’t take a toll on my wallet. In search of the perfect present, it can be easy to justify over-spending that wreaks havoc on your monthly budget. Luckily, Amazon has tons of gift options for everyone on your list that are both original and affordable. Whether you’re looking for something practical and useful, like this adjustable tablet stand, or something silly and over the top, like this customizable sequin throw pillow, you’ll find what you’re looking for from the online retailer.

And if you’ve procrastinated too much and missed shipping deadlines for other websites, their free two-day Prime shipping on most of these 61 items will be a lifesaver. There’s plenty of gift inspiration to be found here, so keep reading to find some of the coolest gifts that $40 or less can buy you.

1 This Cell Phone Size Crossbody That’s Functional Yet Stylish KUKOO Cell Phone Crossbody Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon A small crossbody bag will help your most scattered friend keep all their most important belongings close. It’s the perfect size for a night out: The two zippered compartments and front snap pocket are just big enough for a cell phone, cards, a little cash, and a lipstick or two. They can even choose whether to wear it as a crossbody bag or carry it as a clutch, while you choose their favorite color from the 20 available options.

2 A Revolutionary Hair Styling Tool With Over 260,000 Five-Star Reviews REVLON One-Step Hot Air Brush Amazon $30 See On Amazon The REVLON one-step hair dryer and volumizer is the ultimate styling tool for those with especially long, thick, or textured hair, or those who just want to save time getting ready each morning. One reviewer whose blow drying routine normally takes 75 minutes said that styling their hair with this tool took eight minutes, and left their hair “silkier-than-silk.” It’s a game changer for voluminous, frizz-free blowouts, with three heat and speed settings and different brush attachments for varying lengths of hair.

3 This Monogrammed Wall Art You Can Fill With Wine Corks Will's Wine Cork Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon The perfect gift for the oenophile in your life is this metal monogram cork holder. It’ll put their wine habit to good use: After they finish a bottle, they can use the cork to fill in the letter and display it in their home. Get just the first letter of their last name, or spell out an entire word with this trendy and interactive piece of home decor.

4 This Hilarious Yet Cozy Flannel Blanket That Has A 4.8-Star Rating CASOFU Waffles Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing like cozying up by a fire wrapped in the warm embrace of this throw blanket. Don’t just laugh at the humorous print that looks like a waffle, tortilla, or pizza, this round blanket is made from ultra-soft 285 GSM flannel fabric. It’s a perfect gag gift that they’ll actually use. It folds up neatly, so they can take it anywhere and everywhere.

5 This Adorable Beanie & Scarf Set That’s Lined With Ultra-Warm Fleece LCZTN Pom Beanie Hat Scarf Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stay warm and bundled up in this adorable knit beanie and scarf set. The matching pair is made of a high-quality acrylic fabric with a fleece lining, keeping your ears and face covered and ridiculously warm even on especially cold days.

6 A Pour Over Coffee Maker With Exceptional Quality Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker makes an amazing housewarming gift for the casual coffee drinker and the caffeine-obsessed alike. It features a stainless steel mesh filter and heat-resistant borosilicate glass carafe that won’t dull the taste of your coffee. The cork cuff also helps protect your hands from the hot glass, making this both a functional and stylish addition to any kitchen.

7 These ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses That Come In Tons Of Colors KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon These retro-inspired rectangular sunglasses are sure to make your friends feel like a celebrity. They’re on-trend and offer 100% UV protection, and each order comes with two stylish designs, making this a great bang-for-your-buck situation.

8 These Gold-Infused Eye Masks That Make You Look Well-Rested Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the night owl in your life these 24K gold eye masks, which are packed with nourishing ingredients to treat the under eye area. They’ll leave you with a smoother, brighter under eye area. You should especially consider getting them for any parents or frequent travelers that you’re shopping for, as they’re easy to incorporate into a skincare routine, even on the go.

9 This Pack Of Velvet Scrunchies That Are Great For All Hair Types Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies for Hair (5- Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These velvet scrunchies are more than worth the investment. The pack of five come in tons of muted color palettes that anyone can wear and love. They’re good for hair of all types, thicknesses, and textures, and are softer and less damaging than traditional hair ties — not to mention cuter!

10 A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Handwritten Notes Electronically Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $23 See On Amazon As a writer and someone who cares deeply about the environment, I heartily endorse this smart reusable notebook. It’s perfect for those who like to write by hand, but appreciate the practicality of electronic notes. You can write normally on each of the 32 pages with any Pilot frixion pen, marker, or highlighter, upload it to Google drive, dropbox, and more in the Rocketbook app, then wipe the pages clean and start fresh. It’s the only notebook they’ll ever need again, and the package comes with a compatible pen and microfiber cloth to get them started.

11 These Luxurious Satin Pillowcases That Help The Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2- Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases may seem like an unnecessary indulgence, which is exactly why they make a great gift: More traditional fabrics such as cotton create more friction, stripping the skin and hair of moisture. These zipper-less satin pillowcases will leave them with glowing skin, tangle and breakage-free hair, and will make them feel like royalty. Amazon shoppers agree, with over 150,000 giving these a five-star rating.

12 This Best-Selling Lamp With Adjustable Brightness & Touch Control Yara Decor Bedside Touch Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon A touch controllable bedside lamp is the easy upgrade any adult in your life is sure to appreciate. It’s perfect for a nightstand or desk, and even has two USB ports for charging, which work whether the lamp is on or not. You can tap anywhere on the base to turn it on and adjust the brightness, which is great for early mornings.

13 This On-Trend Shoulder Bag With A Cool Croc Print DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote HandBag Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take advantage of the baguette bag trend with this chic crocodile pattern handbag. It’s the perfect size for everyday use, with a short strap you can hold or sling over your shoulder as well as a longer chain to convert this into a crossbody bag. And with all the colors it comes in, you can easily add a few to your cart for every fashionista on your list.

14 A Multi-Use Stand That Works With Tablets And Phones Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reading recipes, watching videos, and getting work done just got a little easier with the help of this adjustable tablet stand. Unlike similar models, this stand is compatible with any 4- to 13-inch long cell phone or tablet and both the height and angle of the stand can be adjusted as needed. Your device can be used vertically or horizontally, making this a universal option for families.

15 A 2-Pack Of Mini Portable Bonfires For Outdoor Fire Pits City Bonfires Portable Fire Pit (2- Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon These portable fire pits make it easy to start an outdoor tabletop bonfire. Each steel tin contains non-toxic soy wax and biodegradable plant-based briquettes, making it perfect for a picnic, beach trip, hiking, or backyard BBQ. They each weigh about a pound, burn for three to five hours, and are easy to extinguish and reuse. Give a set to the outdoorsy person in your life, or for someone who loves spending time on their outdoor patio, porch, or deck.

16 This Weekend Bag With A 4.8-Star Rating On Amazon HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon This travel duffel bag features four internal compartments, and it has more than enough space for an overnight or weekend trip while being small enough to bring on a plane as a carry-on. It’s lined with a high density water resistant material, and there’s even a separate compartment for wet items like swimsuits, towels, and toiletries. Encourage your faraway friends and family to pay you a weekend visit — equipped with this bag, of course.

17 A Three-Pack Of Insulated Socks That Warm Even The Coldest Feet NY GOLDEN FASHION Thermal Socks (3- Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon My partner is constantly complaining about my ice-cold feet in bed, so you can bet I’m sending him the link to these heated thermal insulated socks as a not-so-subtle hint. The three-pack of fleece-lined socks are made to keep your feet warm in the coldest conditions, which for some of us is just our own home in winter.

18 These Plush Holders That Keep Eyeglasses Safe Around The House Juvale Eye Glass Holder (2- Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A two-pack of these eyeglass holder stands are perfect for those who frequently stash their lenses around the house. They’re made of faux leather and lined with a plush interior to prevent scratching and smudging. The pack comes with one each of black and brown colors to match your different rooms, and can be placed on a nightstand, kitchen counter, bathroom, and more.

19 A Travel-Friendly Makeup Brush Set For Beginners & Beyond Zoreya Makeup Brush Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Giving a budding makeup enthusiast this complete set of brushes is the ultimate way to set them up for success. The 12-piece kit includes five complexion brushes and seven eye brushes, all made of soft and dense synthetic bristles, and they all can be stored in a convenient carrying bag. One reviewer wrote: “This kit is by far the best brush kit I’ve ever seen for this type of price. They look like brand name professional brushes...[and are] extremely soft and great to use.”

20 A 4-Pack Of Tea Light Holders Made From Himalayan Pink Salt mockins Natural Himalayan Salt Tea Light Holder (4- Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen Himalayan salt lamps before, but what about these Himalayan salt tea light candle holders? Hand crafted from Pakistani salt mines, these candle holders measure about 3 inches across and can hold most standard tea lights, amplifying the staples to provide soft mood lighting. Invest in a set of four as a housewarming gift.

21 These Individually-Sized Cheese Boards For All Kinds Of Finger Food Juvale Mini Slate Cheese Boards (6- Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If cheese is involved, I’m in, so you can bet that I love this set of mini cheese boards. The individually-sized charcuterie boards are coated with a slate material and come with three pieces of chalk, so you can use to label each kind of meat and cheese you’re serving at your next gathering. The set of six is ideal for serving appetizers and small bites, and each one works well for individual food portions too.

22 A Dainty Customizable Necklace That Is So Thoughtful Petite Boutique Customizable Your Name Bar Necklace Amazon $20 See On Amazon This customizable bar necklace is a personal gift they’ll treasure forever. Choose a 16K-plated gold, silver, or rose gold finish, along with the font and what name or message you’d like engraved on the necklace. You can even add symbols to make it extra special for your giftee.

23 This Colorful Leather Desk Pad To Outfit Any Home Office Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon Earlier this year I invested in a new computer, and getting a colorful desk pad protector really helped complete my new WFH setup. This one is available in a variety of colors and three different sizes to suit your exact needs for your laptop, mouse, and other desk essentials. It’s ultra thin and protects the surface of the desk from damage, while providing a non-slip surface for writing, all while making your office look professional and enticing.

24 This Ceramic Space Heater That’s Small Enough To Bring Anywhere Amazon Basics Ceramic Mini Heater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Gift this personal-sized space heater to your friend who’s constantly freezing from the office air conditioner. It’s just about six inches tall and wide, making it the perfect size for a desktop, and it heats up in seconds. It comes in four colors to match their desk decor, and has tip-over protection for safety.

25 A Roomy Jewelry Box With Built-In Organizational Features HerFav Acrylic Jewelry Organizer Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon This velvet jewelry box has more than enough room for all kinds of sparkly accessories, from earrings to bracelets to necklaces. It has three roomy drawers with various-sized dividers, each one velvet-lined. The top even has a clear acrylic shell to protect from dust while allowing you to see what’s inside.

26 This Ceramic Diffuser That Has An Artsy, Colorful Design COOSA Ceramic Aroma Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This artistic ceramic aroma diffuser offers a stylish upgrade from your boring ol’ white essential oil diffuser. The elegant diffuser is about the size of an iPhone, and will blend in nicely with the decor in any home. It runs super quietly so you’ll barely notice it’s on and it has an auto-shut off function for safety.

27 A Professional-Quality Milk Frother For The Starbucks-Obsessed SPM Handheld Milk Art Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon If someone you know has more Starbucks rewards than they know what to do with, encourage them to whip up their favorite coffee drinks at home using this handheld milk frother. This USB-chargable device includes 16 artistic stencils and an art pen so they can even make designs in their morning latte like a pro barista. And with the three speeds and different attachments, they can also use this milk frother for baking and whisking.

28 This Cleaning System That Makes Washing Makeup Brushes Way Easier RICRIS Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon This makeup brush cleaner set makes washing your brushes way less of a chore. After filling up the brush bowl with water and your choice of cleaning solution, attach one of the eight collars and insert your brush into the spinner. The brush spinner does exactly what it sounds like, rapidly washing and drying each brush in a process that’s way more enjoyable than washing by hand and waiting hours for them to dry.

29 These Jade Skincare Tools That Relieve Tension & Feel So Good BAIMEI Jade Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tool Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the beauty aficionado in your life doesn’t have this jade roller and gua sha set, they’re missing out on some serious skincare benefits. Both tools are meant to help with inflammation, puffiness, and excess moisture retention of the face. The jade roller can also be great for relieving headaches, and the gua sha helps tighten skin and can even relieve sinus pressure. Encourage your recipient to keep them both in the fridge for a soothing, cooling effect.

30 This Chic Laptop Bag That You Can Use Every Day NUBIlY Laptop Bag Amazon $35 See On Amazon The gift of this stylish laptop bag make the return to the office a stylish affair. Three spacious internal compartments offer more than enough room for all their essentials, and the bag is fashionable enough to tote to after-work happy hours without a second thought. The subtle cowhide pattern and gold hardware, along with the two handles and curved design, are the perfect marriage of function and fashion.

31 This Sequin Pillowcase With A Customized Surprise Personalized Favors Custom Photo Sequin Pillow Case Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re searching for the perfect gift for someone who has everything, I can almost guarantee they don’t have this customized reversible sequin pillow cover. Upload the photo of your choice and select one of the seven available colors, and the seller will make you a throw pillow cover with sequins that reverse to reveal your image when you rub your hand across it. It’s a unique, fun personalized gift.

32 The Versatile Lap Desk That’s Made Of 100% Bamboo Mind Reader Laptop Lap Desk Flip Top with Drawer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This foldable lap desk allows you to work more efficiently from bed or the couch. The bamboo desk is spacious, with sections for a laptop, your mouse or phone, and a drawer for office supplies. The desk can be used flat or raised for a more comfortable height, and the laptop holder can also be adjusted to your comfort.

33 A Comfortable Fitness Tracker With A Two Week Battery Life Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fitness tracker will help the gym rat in your life monitor some key measures of their health, including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, and even their menstrual cycle. It has a 15-day battery life, and a slim and comfortable design that they won’t want to take off. It even pairs with Alexa devices, so they can ask her to set workout timers, check the weather for their morning jog, and more.

34 A Set Of Affirmation Cards For An Uplifting Moment Knock Knock Affirmators! Creativity Deck Amazon $16 See On Amazon The gift of a little positivity is perfect for those who tend to get a little down on themselves. This pack of 50 creative affirmation cards are pumped with cheesy-but-not-too-cheesy messages for a lighthearted source of inspiration and are available for creativity, family, relationships, and work. They make a great small gift, and boast a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

35 This Gel Nail Polish Kit That Makes At-Home Manicures Easy Breezy Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon I’ve always been envious of those people who always seem to be sporting a fresh manicure, but that’s easy to achieve with this at-home gel nail polish kit. It comes with everything you need for a cute and long-lasting manicure without going to a pricey salon: 12 shades of nail polish, base and top coat, moisturizing gloves, glitters to embellish your nails, and a 72W nail lamp with a UV light.

36 A Pack Of Luxe Sheet Masks That Leave Users “Blown Away” LAPCOS Pearl Sheet Mask (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These K-beauty sheet masks are packed with rejuvenating ingredients to refresh and reveal glowing skin. The pack of five contains probiotics that nurture the skin’s microbiome, along with other moisturizing and conditioning components. They’re a trusted beauty treatment with a 4.6-star average rating, and a wonderful stocking stuffer even for skincare skeptics.

37 A Set Of Reusable Cotton Rounds For An Eco-Friendly Beauty Routine Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) With Washable Laundry Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Help a loved one make their skincare routine more earth friendly by giving them this set of 20 reusable cotton rounds made from 100% natural bamboo cotton. Unlike disposable cotton rounds, these are made to last for years and years and come with a convenient washable laundry bag to get these nice and clean. These rounds have over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, making them a bona fide favorite stocking stuffer.

38 A High-Quality Glass Teapot With Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser Amazon $23 See On Amazon This glass teapot has a removable stainless steel infuser that’s perfect for brewing loose leaf and blooming teas. The borosilicate glass body can be warmed in the microwave or on the stove, and has a specially-designed drip-free spout and ergonomic handle for easy pouring. This gift with over 10,000 five-star reviews is perfect for any serious tea lover who can drink their weight in herbal brews.

39 These Stemless Wine Glasses Look Like Glass But Act Like Plastic Ello Cru Stemless Wine Glass Set with Silicone Sleeves Amazon $25 See On Amazon These stemless wine glasses come with silicone sleeves which provide extra grip while you’re sipping on that chardonnay while helping to distinguish one guest’s drinking glass from another’s. Great for those who love to entertain, this set of four 17-ounce glasses are completely dishwasher-safe — no need to remove the sleeve.

40 This Smartphone Tripod For Up & Coming Content Creators Fugetek 54" Phone Camera Tripod Amazon $23 See On Amazon This phone camera tripod weighs less than 2 pounds and is adjustable from 16 to 54 inches tall, making it great for taking pics or filming a TikTok wherever your giftee may be. And they can do it all on their own with the included wireless bluetooth remote that works up to 30 feet away. With your help, they could become the next Charli D’Amelio!

41 The Memory Foam Travel Pillow That Is Extremely Adjustable Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike traditional travel pillows that basically confine you to one position, this twist memory foam travel pillow can bend to almost any shape for the ultimate comfort while flying or driving thanks to its bendable core. It has a snap closure and a removable cover, so they can toss it in the wash after a long trip to get rid of those built-up airport germs.

42 These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With Over 27,000 Five-Star Reviews TOZO T12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wireless Bluetooth headphones have it all — they’re waterproof, can be controlled with a quick touch, and offer over six hours of playback on two hours’ charge. These earbuds are a popular buy on Amazon, with over 34,000 positive reviews.

43 A Modern Wine Rack That Offers Chic Countertop Storage HP Design Co Countertop Wine Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This honeycomb wine rack has storage space for up to nine bottles of wine, making it a fab gift for your favorite wine lover. Each of the hexagonal slots fits a standard bottle, and the iron rack is durable and scratch resistant. This minimalist rack fits in well with many types of home decor, and keeps wine stored on its side — the optimal way to keep the cork moist and prevent it from drying out.

44 This Mirror That Unfolds To Reveal The Perfect Makeup Lighting Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror Amazon $35 See On Amazon The gift of perfect lighting — aka this tri-fold lighted vanity mirror — is among the best gifts you can give a beauty lover. The battery-powered vanity features a true mirror in the middle and left panels, and a magnifying mirror split into 2X and 3X magnification on the right panel. Power the mirror on and adjust the brightness of the 21 LED lights just by pressing the touch sensor for three seconds. This mirror’s base also has a space for lipsticks, tweezers, and other small items, adding some space back to your counter.

45 These Chic Rain Boots That Are Far From Bulky Evshine Short Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon As a lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, I can attest that wearing tall, clunky rain boots all winter long gets annoying, fast. These shiny ankle rain boots are a much more stylish alternative. They’re made to resemble regular Chelsea boots, and are lightweight and easy to walk in. They have an anti-slip sole and come in eight colors, though if you’re unsure what your rain-weary recipient likes, classic black is always a good choice.

46 This Small But Mighty Bluetooth Speaker With Great Sound Quality Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Music lovers can bring the party wherever they go with this outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker. Though it’s only a few inches tall, it delivers crisp sound quality from every direction and has up to 36 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and sandproof making it a great speaker to bring on outdoor adventures.

47 These Smart Bulbs That Add Mood Lighting To Any Room ILC Color Changing Light Bulbs (2- Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Catch a vibe by installing these color-changing smart lightbulbs, which are controllable via the corresponding app. Sync the color changes to music using the “music rhythm” function: There are 16 million possible colors, and multiple modes to try out. Purchases these for any tech-obsessed friend or loved one so they can go all out experimenting with all the possible settings.

48 A Versatile Makeup Organizer That Can Store So Many Beauty Products MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer for Vanity Amazon $29 See On Amazon Finding the right way to store and organize beauty supplies is a huge endeavor. This vanity makeup organizer is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it has versatile compartments and drawers that are ideal for storing anything from lipstick to eyeshadow. There’s one large drawer for palettes and other bulky items, plus two small drawers for items like mascara, eyeliner, and concealer. A two-level shelf with various-sized compartments on the top completes the setup, allowing them to store brushes, bottles of nail polish, primer, and more.

49 This Cookie Press That Will Level Up Anyone’s Baking OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This classic cookie press can form gorgeous uniform cookies with, well, the press of a button. With an ergonomic comfort grip and a nonslip base, this press is easy to use. It comes with 12 disks that you can swap out for different shapes and a recipe booklet so you can make the perfect dough. The entire thing is dishwasher-safe too, taking a major pain out of holiday baking.

50 A Cozy Circle Rug That’s Perfect For Any Room Amdrebio Fluffy Circle Rug Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fluffy circle rug is advertised for kids, but let’s be honest: I think many adults would love this too. Who wouldn’t want a cloud-like rug to warm their feet or lie on for movie time in the living room? The 1.7-inch plush fibers are made from ultra-soft polyester, and the rubber grip on the bottom ensures it stays in place even on hardwood floors.

51 This Small Faux Leather Desk Organizer That Has Ample Storage UnionBasic 360 Degrees Rotatable Desk Organizer, Amazon $23 See On Amazon Is your loved one a certifiably type-A person, or maybe just a Virgo? Regardless of their zodiac sign, they’ll love the gift of a chic desk organizer, which rotates 360 degrees and has ample space for all the office supplies they could need. It has five compartments, and is made of a durable faux leather covering. It can also be used for remotes, and looks just as good on a coffee table as it does on a desk.

52 This Letter Board That Comes With A Convenient Letter Storage System Little Hippo Letter Board Amazon $22 See On Amazon The sky is the limit for how you can use this letter board. It comes with almost 700 letters, words, and symbols of different sizes and fonts, along with an oak frame and display easel to show it off. Unlike similar boards, this one comes with a letter storage system so they can find their ABCs

53 This Ultra-Portable Light That Clips Onto A Book For Evening Readers DEWENWILS USB Rechargeable Book Reading Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Late night bookworms will love this rechargeable book reading light, which clips onto the pages and can be angled just right for reading. They’ll especially appreciate being able to adjust the brightness so they won’t disturb others in the room, and the fact that it’s super small and easy to travel with. It even doubles as a bookmark!

54 A Festive Set Of Pajamas That Also Come With Fuzzy Socks #followme Printed Microfleece PJ Pant Set with Socks Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing says winter quite like festive pajamas. Stock up on these plaid PJ sets for the entire family, and enjoy your matching moment all season long. The set includes a microfleece button up shirt with matching pants, but unlike similar sets, this comes with a pair of fuzzy socks — all cold weather must-haves. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

55 A Heavy Duty Outlet With Alexa Capability For Outdoor Gatherings BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Equip their backyard with this smart weatherproof outdoor outlet, which is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices and allows them to control attached electronics with their voice or remotely via a smartphone app. They’ll also be able to set schedules and countdown timers, which save effort and energy in the long run.

56 This Portable Facial Brush That Cleanses & Exfoliates The Skin NågraCoola Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cleansing tools can sometimes cost more than triple what this sonic facial cleansing brush does, and it delivers the same results. It removes 99% of dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, thoroughly and efficiently cleansing and exfoliating the pores in three minutes or less. Give this brush to every skincare-obsessed person on your gifting list, and you’ll be able to see the radiant results for yourself.

57 A Tiny Picnic Table That Makes Feeding Squirrels Fun MIXXIDEA Squirrel Feeder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your nature-loving friend is sure to love this picnic table squirrel feeder, complete with a mini red umbrella. It’s made from a solid wood, and the table has ridges so it can be filled with corn, fruit, or other wildlife-friendly food. Fix it to a tree or fence with the included nails, which make it easy to install and for your neighborhood critters to much at.

58 A Wireless Charging Pad That Can Power Up Three Devices At Once Etepehi Wireless Charger Amazon $28 See On Amazon Condense your favorite tech fiend’s device charging setup with this wireless charging station. The three in one docking station uses one cable and has a wide base with room to charge a phone, watch, and AirPods all at once. It’s compatible with Apple products as well as all Qi-enabled phones, and has a non-slip base to prevent sliding.

59 A Set Of 6 Fun & Floral Candles With Hippie Vibes Bekind Good Vibes Scented Candles Set (6- Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t love receiving these adorably-designed scented candles? Each candle in the pack of six is made from slow-burning natural soy wax that fills the air with a blend of botanical, floral, and herbal aromas. Each candle features a different scent and label including cherry blossom, pine tree, bluebell, and more. Gift as a set or individually.

60 This Elegant Bamboo Box That Stores And Organizes Tea Bags Bambüsi Tea Box Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tea aficionados can use this bamboo tea box organizer to condense all their bulky tea boxes into a singular box that makes it easy to find exactly the flavor they’re looking for. It has eight compartments and a transparent window lid to see inside, plus a pull out drawer for any tea bags that don’t fit neatly. It looks great in a pantry or on the counter, and will even keep their tea fresh for longer.