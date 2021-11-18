Though designer handbag trends don’t fluctuate as much as, say, clothing, they do change from time to time. Inspired by the runway, social media, and even sometimes television, handbag shoppers may reach for shapes from the past or gravitate toward modern, futuristic designs, depending on what’s in style at the moment.

Rebag, one of the top resale sites for leather goods, watches, and jewelry, has been watching shopping trends wax and wane for almost a decade. And in 2019, they made it official with the launch of Clair (Comprehensive Luxury Assessment Index for Resale), a tool designed to help buyers and sellers determine the current resale value for their most coveted luxury items.

Thanks to shopping data generated by that tool, the brand is able to release an annual report about what items are selling and which are falling by the wayside.

This year is predictably all about 2000s fashion, a trend we’ve seen reflected everywhere from the runway to the red carpet. Bustle caught up with Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag, to take a deep dive into their data and find out what bags will be trending in the new year.

2000s-Style Handbags

With a return to 2000s movies, TV shows, and fashion, it’s no surprise that designer bags are following suit. “There’s increased interest in the Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition hobo, which can be due to the recent early aughts reissues by the brand,” says Gorra. “The Fendi Baguette is also doing well, thanks to Fendi’s 2019 revival of the iconic bag and And Just Like That.” The Balenciaga City, Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessories, and the Fendi Vintage Tote are also experiencing a newfound resurgence.

The Forever Classics

Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel are in high demand for both buyers and sellers, and Gorra says that won’t change anytime soon. “It’s no surprise that the Hermès Birkin, Louis Vuitton Neverfull, and the Chanel Classic Flap consistently remain among Rebag’s top sellers. The bags prove they stand the test of time, regardless of what’s trending at the moment.”

Neutral Color Handbags

Handbags that provide a pop of color to your outfit are officially on the way out. “Our customers gravitate towards neutral colors that go with anything,” says Gorra. The most popular colors, no matter the brand or handbag style, are consistently brown, black, and blue.

‘Less Is More’ Logos

Though ’90s logo-mania surely had its moment in the sun, understated logos are more sought after today. Think: classic, iconic, and “not too loud,” according to Gorra.

Oversize Handbags

Though they haven’t hit their peak just yet, Rebag has seen a growing love for oversized bags. So next year, you might consider the larger sized handbags instead of the micro mini. “We could see oversize totes and hobos becoming big trends,” says Gorra. “Hobos like the Prada Cleo or a similar silhouette in leather are seeing a comeback.”