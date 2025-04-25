The "I'm Bored" Trend On TikTok Will Help You Get Over Your Ex

If you’re a true TikTok fan, then you know the comments section is the best part of the app. It’s where the funniest people gather to crack jokes and make hilarious observations, and many top the original video when it comes to cleverness and originality. Sometimes, the comments section is even the whole point of a post.

That’s the case with the “I’m bored” trend on TikTok, where folks are asking juicy questions like, “I’m bored, tell me the weirdest icks you’ve gotten in a relationship.” Not only are these Qs racking up millions of views, but also thousands of comments, too. It’s all thanks to how relatable the prompts seem to be, especially when it comes to relationships.

On April 8, creator @brooke.zeven asked about the most unhinged icks people have experienced while dating, and the replies didn’t disappoint. One person said, “When he couldn’t spell angel. He kept calling me his little angle.” Another wrote, “They took me to the zoo for our first date and wore a trench coat like a detective.” With over 18,000 comments, you can scroll through and giggle at everyone’s silly little turn-offs for hours.

This trend really dives deep into all things love-related. On April 16, creator @myriiahdii asked everyone to share when they knew their relationship was officially over. One person said, “When he couldn’t give me a consistent answer about where our relationship was going after three years.” Many of the “I’m bored” posts are wholesome like this one, as they create a space for people to vent or talk through the downsides of dating.

Meanwhile, others are all about the drama, like @theegirlrachel’s TikTok that created space for everyone to admit to the most unhinged things they did after a breakup. One person said, “He blocked me on everything so I had a Herculean glow up and became Miss New Mexico, and he came back screaming, crying, throwing up.”

Another wrote, “I hired an Etsy witch to break them up (it worked) and performed my own ritual that none of his relationships will ever work out.”

A lot of the comments are something you’d likely never admit out loud — and that’s honestly what makes them so great — but for the sake of this trend, everyone seems to be adopting a “we listen and we don’t judge” type of energy. This supportive vibe is especially helpful in posts like the one from @sierrasheaaa, who asked what everyone did after they found out their partner was cheating, leading to several heartbreaking replies.

In most cases, this trend leads to lighthearted and amusing discussions, as was the case with creator @feliznavaehda’s “I’m bored” question. She asked for the funniest way people broke no contact with an ex, and the resulting comments were perfection.

One person wrote, “His dog ran away. Guess who found her?” Another said, “He followed me on Insta for half a second and deleted the request. I sent a screenshot and said, ‘did I just catch you in 4k?’” Another person sent a “happy one month no contact!” cake to their ex, while someone else prank-called an old partner on Halloween.

If you want to laugh, cry, cringe, or connect with like-minded people after an egregious breakup, tune in to this TikTok trend.