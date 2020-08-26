When it comes to the pursuit of love, Aries doesn’t mess around. As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries loves the chase. Aries are confident, spontaneous, and full of life. They also love a good challenge. But some challenges may be more trouble than they’re worth. According to an astrologer, Aries may want to avoid dating any of the three incompatible zodiac signs for Aries, regardless of how tempting they may be.

As astrologer Aycee Brown tells Bustle, Aries represents the first house of the self, so they tend to gravitate towards those who are similar. Unlike other signs in the zodiac, Aries aren't too picky about who they date. In order for a relationship to work, Aries need an independent partner who can give them a sense of freedom.

“When an Aries makes up their mind about you, they need you to be secure in knowing that they’re all about you,” Brown says. “What turns the ram off are jealousy, lies, and homebodies. If all you want to do is Netflix and chill, it’s best that you find someone else. Aries love to do things from hiking to road trips. They’re all about activity.”

With that said, here are the least compatible signs for Aries, according to Brown.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Fiery Aries and earthy Taurus are zodiac neighbors who have very little in common. Aries is active and constantly finds ways to push themselves further, while Taurus moves at a slow pace and likes to live in their comfort zone. Although there's a strong sexual attraction between these two, Aries' natural dominant and aggressive nature can be a little too much for Taurus. "They'll clash too often when they aren't having sex and the bull prefers someone who can be diplomatic instead of a dictator," Brown says. Chances are, Aries will also lose interest in Taurus once the honeymoon period is over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Naturally, a Fire and Water pair can be challenging. A Water sign like Cancer can put out Aries's fire, while Aries's fire can dry up Cancer's water. At first, there's a lot of fireworks and excitement. But Cancer is a sign who wants to chill and cuddle up on the couch with their partner on weekend, while Aries wants to go out and have an adventure. Neither partner will feel like their needs are being met by the other. According to Brown, Aries will appreciate the home that a Cancer can create for them, but if they're not ready to settle down, they'll be back on the market sooner rather than later.