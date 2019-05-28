The One Zodiac Sign You’re Least Likely To End Up With, Based On Your Sign

There are so many factors when it comes to whether you'll end up with someone long-term, or if you'll go your separate ways. Having shared goals and ways of viewing the world can obviously play a big role. But other things, like whether or not your zodiac signs are a good match, can be interesting to consider, too.

"Usually people whose sun signs are in the same element have a good chance of making a go of a long-term relationship," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. "That’s because they have a similar way of functioning in the world and feel comfortable with each other’s energy."

Of course, any couple can learn to appreciate each other, set boundaries to create a healthier relationship, and end up together long-term — even if their signs aren't technically a great match. But for some combinations, it can be tricky.

For example, there are signs who may have a hard time understanding each other, Alexander says, thanks to differing personality types. "They lack common ground and can rub each other the wrong way," she says, and that can result in a breakup. Read on below for the one sign you're least likely to end up with, based on your zodiac sign, as well as how you might be able to make it work.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle Thanks to their massively different personality types, an Aries isn't very likely to end up with a Virgo. Aries is an impulsive sign, astrologer Lisa Barretta tells Bustle, which doesn't always mesh well with Virgo, who is all about being precise and doing things the "right" way. Over time, Aries might feel like their Virgo partner is nitpicking at every little thing, Barretta says. And they may decide to move on. This couple can make things work, however, if they learn to embrace each other's differences. An Aries may even decide to take a few organizational tips from their Virgo partner, as a way of making things more fair, and living in harmony.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Leo Tina Gong/Bustle While both signs like nice things and enjoy treating themselves, Leo can go overboard to a degree that the frugal, security-loving Taurus may struggle to understand, Barretta says. In this relationship, Taurus may find themselves trying to help Leo by creating a budget in order to prevent financial mishaps. But, as Barretta says, Leo may eventually tire of feeling "micro-managed" and go their own way. Of course, it doesn't have to end in a breakup, especially if Taurus and Leo decide to support each other instead of butting heads. Leo may want to tear a page from Taurus' frugal book, Barretta says, and try to live more within their means. In doing so, they'll be showing their partner how much they care.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini and Scorpio are quite an unlikely pair," Barretta says. If Gemini loves anything, it's gossipy conversation. But this doesn't often mesh well with Scorpio, who tends to keep to themselves. Scorpio always values trust more than anything in a relationship, and Gemini's chatty ways can easily put them at odds. Together, this pair may not last as a couple. But they can make things work by talking about their different communication styles early, and often.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is an incredibly sensitive, security-oriented sign, Barretta says, while Sagittarius is quite the opposite. They're all about adventure and doing things spur of the moment, which is a trait that can leave Cancer feeling abandoned and left behind. The thing these two do enjoy about each other is their great senses of humor, Barretta says. If Sagittarius shows up late to a date — as they often do — they can win Cancer back by making a joke. But it often isn't enough to keep them together long-term.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle These two signs may be initially attracted to each other due to their love of art. Leo is all about being in the spotlight, Barretta says, and Pisces is known for their artistic side. But over time, these two signs may view each other as competition more than partners. Jealousies can arise and before they know it, they're going their separate ways. And yet, as with all the other signs, they can makes things work if they really want to. Leo will have to learn how to let Pisces get some attention without feeling slighted, and Pisces can practice lifting Leo up.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Libra Tina Gong/Bustle At first, Virgo and Libra may appear to have the best relationship, Barretta says. Virgo can admire Libra's fine taste, and they both value good manners and social graces, she says. And yet, it's often not long before Virgo's critical nature can trigger Libra's passive aggressive side, Barretta says. They might find themselves purposefully leaving dishes in the sink, she says, just because they know it annoys their Virgo partner. It's easy to see how this can become toxic, and eventually lead to a breakup. But if this couple has enough good things things going for them, they can remain aware of their natural tendencies, and choose not to let it ruin the relationship.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Libra and Pisces might have a fun time dating at first, thanks to the fact they're both dreamers, Barretta says. But it may not be enough to keep a relationship afloat. "Libra finds it hard to make up their mind and when they are involved with a Pisces, who changes their mind from moment to moment, they both become caught up in the proverbial gray area of life," she says. "Their common interest in the arts, music, and a lazy care-free life may serve as a magnet initially but at the end of the day their illusionary world dissipates and fades away." It would take an effort, on both parts, to set a few boundaries within the relationship so that it's actually functional.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle As mentioned above, signs of the same element tend to get along. But when it comes to Scorpio and Pisces — two water signs — that's not always the case. While these two love all things mystical and magical, and that can bring them together, they also share the tendency to be sneaky and suspicious, Barretta says, which can tear them apart. In order for this relationship to last long-term, both signs would have to work on themselves in order to keep jealousies at bay.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle These two signs both love their freedom, and they may end up being amazing travel partners. They are also highly-focused on fairness in this world, Barretta says, and may be into activism. But because they both feel so strongly about things, it's also easy for them to break up over a difference of opinions, she says. Sagittarius can be unrelenting in their desire to have Aquarius see things their way, and that can cause Aquarius to grow distant in return. In order for them to stick together, they'd have to agree early on to remain respectful even if they don't see eye-to-eye, and not let outside factors come between them and their relationship.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle Another rare couple, when it comes to long-term relationships, is Capricorn and Aquarius. "Capricorn is initially attracted to the forward-thinking ideas of Aquarius," Barretta says. But it doesn't always have staying power. In reality, Capricorn tends to be quite hard-working and conservative in the way they look at the world, Barretta says, compared to the avant-garde Aquarian. "Aquarius eventually feels too restricted by Capricorn's practical approach to everything," she says, and they may decide to end the relationship. It can work, though, if both partners decide to appreciate their differences, instead of feeling threatened by them. Aquarius can even help Capricorn loosen up and get out of their shell, while Capricorn can help Aquarius create a more balanced life.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle These two signs are highly opinionated, Barretta says, and may find themselves arguing over all things political — and beyond. It can make for a rocky relationship, and one that may even end in a breakup. They also both love their freedom and may not want to try too hard to make things work, as moving on can sound much more appealing. But if Aquarius wants their relationship to work, they can definitely help it last by agreeing to disagree with their Sagittarius partner. While they may not share all the same views, that doesn't mean Sagittarius can't be a great partner.