When your life goal is to be seen as practically perfect in every way, it makes sense for you to be particular about the company you keep. But what if you have high standards? You’re a practical, hard-working, deep thinker who only wants the best for themselves. Since you’re the analytical type who likes having all the facts before making any big moves, knowing the three most incompatible signs for Virgo can be really beneficial for your love life. When you know the types of people you should steer clear of, you can put your efforts toward those who will be worth your while.

"Virgo has a reputation for being kind, caring, and nurturing — who wouldn't want that in a partner?" astrologer Wayne Gonzalez, tells Bustle. "Unfortunately, because of these qualities, Virgos can often end up in relationships with someone who's uncomfortably dependent."

Since Mercury rules Virgo, the planet of thinking and communication, they often enjoy a good puzzle. According to Gonzalez, it's not uncommon for Virgos to try "puzzling out a partner's unreasonable behavior," which is how they often find themselves trapped in a difficult relationship.

Chances are, the perfect person for you is out there. It's just a matter of sorting out who's all wrong and all right for you. Not that you'd mind, of course. You're all about organizing your life and making lists. So, here are the three zodiac signs that are least compatible with Virgo, according to Gonzalez.

Gemini (May — June 20) Mercury rules both Gemini and Virgo, so you'd think they'd make a good match for their shared love of new and interesting ideas. However, Geminis can seem a little too scattered and all over the place for the highly organized Virgo. According to Gonzalez, Virgo collects data to find answers, while Gemini collects data because they enjoy it. "Although their conversations can go well at first, Virgo will often end up being frustrated with Gemini's relative lack of goal-oriented behavior," he says. Virgos aren't known for being jealous, but they tend to have trust issues. Gemini's flirty and mischievous personality could cause some problems in the relationship long-term.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) On the bright side, this fire-earth duo has some things in common. For instance, they're both mutable signs, so they tend to be adaptable, they like big ideas, and they're generally fond of animals. At first, they can have a lot of fun together. "Unfortunately, the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius tends to make them wander off a lot, literally or figuratively," Gonzalez says. "Where Gemini can be frustrating because they're not as goal-oriented, Sagittarius can annoy Virgo because they're often more interested in the trip to finding the truth rather than getting to the truth." Virgo's critical nature can also make Sagittarius realize why they wanted to stay single in the first place.