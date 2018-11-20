The 2 Zodiac Signs You May Not Get Along With, Based On Your Sign

You likely won't get along with everyone you meet, but there are some people in particular that it may be extra hard to form a connection with. Because astrology can tell us so much about our personality, it can also give us insight into who these people might be. Incompatible zodiac signs come in all shapes and forms, and you can use your sun sign, along with other parts of your astrological birth chart, to understand how you relate to other people.

"Sun Signs' compatibility is not an indication of overall compatibility in astrology," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "While other factors within a birth chart show whether or not two people will get along, Sun Signs indicate whether two people’s basic personalities will share a connection. However, often Sun Signs may clash, as their egos may clash." This initial clash, since it has to do with the more basic aspects of a person's personality, means that two incompatible signs getting along can be difficult at first.

For these signs, however, it's possible to overcome the struggle to get along. Whether it means accepting a neutral relationship, or getting to know each other on a deeper level, these signs may be able to form relationships.

Here are the two zodiac signs it may be hardest for you to get along with, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cancer And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle If you're an Aries, the first sign you might have trouble getting along with is Cancer. "Aries and Cancer will clash over basic emotional needs. Aries is too brash, while Cancer is sensitive," Stardust says. Basically, Aries and Cancer may butt heads. The second sign you may struggle to get along with is Capricorn. "Capricorn is too regimented and loves structure, while Aries is impulsive and doesn’t adhere to a regular routine, which causes issues between them both," Stardust says. But, to get along with these two signs, Aries can make sure to ask people you don't understand how they feel, and try to come to a compromise more often.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Leo And Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you may have trouble getting along with as a Taurus is Leo. "Fiery Leo may be a little too rough for the sweet Bull, who likes to enjoy the finer things in life without conflict," Stardust says. This clash can be hard to overcome. The second sign the Bull conflicts with is Aquarius. "Aquarius may be too aloof or distant, often creating physical space from the cuddly Bull," Stardust says. For Taurus, something important to understand is that not everyone is as optimistic as you. It's important to try to examine other people's points of view before you get frustrated that they can't see what you see.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Sagittarius And Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Gemini, the first sign you may have trouble getting along with is Sagittarius. "Sagittarius looks at the bigger picture, whereas Gemini focuses on the details of the matter, which is why these astrological opposites may clash," Stardust says. This is not quite a case of "opposites attract." The second sign you may have trouble getting along with is Pisces. "Pisces use their intuition to guide them, while Gemini use facts," Stardust says. "This causes conflicts, as they both rationalize matters differently." With a little work on trying to expand your perspective past the little details, Gemini may be able to resolve conflict with these two signs.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Aries And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you may struggle to get along with as a Cancer is Aries. "Independent Aries doesn’t trust the Crab's neediness or desires to be cared for, which causes problems between the two," Stardust says. You may have trouble getting Aries to understand your emotional needs. The second zodiac sign you may have trouble getting along with is Capricorn. "Austere Capricorn poses emotional restrictions on sensitive Cancer, leading to the Crab not feeling understood," Stardust says. If Cancer wants to understand these two signs, you may start by first telling others what you need, and why.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Taurus And Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you may have trouble getting along with is Taurus. "Taurus moves at a steadier pace than Leo, who blasts forward quickly, making it hard for the Bull to catch their breath, which causes frustrations between the two," Stardust says. You may feel like Taurus can't keep up The second sign you may struggle to get along with is Scorpio. "Scorpio understands the darker side of life, Leo gravitates towards the sunnier side of the street," Stardust says. Remembering to slow down and add a bit of nuance to your thinking can help ease some tension with the signs you initially clash with.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Sagittarius And Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign that you may clash with if you're a Virgo is Sagittarius. "Virgo is too rigid for spontaneous Sagittarius, who often doesn’t follow through on plans, irking Virgo's need for routine," Stardust says. You may not be able to overcome Sagittarius' more flaky tendencies. Virgo and Pisces also clash. "Pisces often don’t commit easily, which frustrates Virgo, as they adhere to structure," Stardust says. But, finding ways to be less rigid in your thinking may make your frustrations with these signs a little less overwhelming.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Cancer And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle For Libras, the first sign that it's hard to get along with is Cancer. "Even the most romantic of partnerships between the two can go rotten, as they both hold on to arguments and resentments longer than they should," Stardust says. These grudges are a major obstacle to you two getting along. The second sign you may clash with is Capricorn. "Capricorn and Libras often argue about Libra’s partying ways and Capricorn’s strict nature," Stardust says. If, however, you can find ways to de-escalate arguments and forgive grudges, you may not have as hard a time getting along with these two other signs.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Leo And Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you may have trouble getting along with as a Scorpio is Leo. "Leo and Scorpios clash over Leo’s inability to transform as fast as Scorpio," Stardust says. You may not be able to handle people who can't grow and change as quickly as yourself. The second sign you may have trouble getting along with is Aquarius. "Aquarius doesn’t like to check in with friends or partners, as the cup bearer lives the free lifestyle —without constraints," Stardust says. "Scorpio is the opposite." If you can find a way to listen to these other signs' needs, but also let them know how you feel, you may be able to find a balance.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Virgo And Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Sagittarius, Virgo may be really hard to get along with. "Virgo likes to play by the rules, while Sag takes risks," Stardust says. You may feel like Virgo can't keep up. Pisces is the second sign you may have the most trouble getting along with. "Pisces and Sagittarius are both ruled by Jupiter, both are lucky signs," Stardust says. "However, Sagittarius is more optimistic than Pisces, as Pisces is a sensitive soul, who picks up on others emotions," Stardust says. Even if you can't quite understand these signs, however, you can be patient with them, which may help ease some tension.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Aries And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle The first sign you may have trouble getting along with if you're a Capricorn is Aries. "Aries is too hot headed for rational Capricorn, which makes arguments more intense and excitable between these two signs," Stardust says. This mood clash may be too much for you two to handle. The second sign you may struggle with is Libra. "Libra is too spend fast for conservative Capricorn, which causes problems between both of them," Stardust says. Remembering that not everyone thinks in black and white like you do can help settle some of your frustration with these other signs, and make it easier to get along.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Taurus And Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle For Aquariuses, you may find Taurus is hard to get along with. "Taurus is more relationship-oriented than freedom-seeking Aquarius, which causes trust issues for Taurus," Stardust says. If the two of you can't find ways to find trust, you won't get along. The second sign Aquarius has trouble with is Scorpio. "Scorpio is too passionate for often distant Aquarius, who doesn’t like to answer to anyone!" Not wanting to play by someone else's rules can prevent you from having a good relationship with Scorpio. However, if you can find a way to compromise and trust these other signs, you're less likely to have trouble getting along with them.