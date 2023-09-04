50 Inexpensive Things That'll Make You Like Being At Home A Lot More

Be prepared to turn into the ultimate homebody because I’ve rounded up lots of inexpensive things that will make you love staying in. There are easy ways to make your home extra cozy, add functional storage, and organize every nook and cranny. You can even make a coffee shop-style beverage at home while adding stylish updates to your kitchen that might just entice you to make a home-cooked meal while you’re at it.

So, go ahead and cancel those plans — you’re probably going to want to stay home instead.

1 A Waterproof Speaker To Set The Mood iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a spa-like vibe or set the mood for a dinner party with the help of this Bluetooth speaker. It’s wireless and waterproof which makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use, and has a strong suction cup and carabiner that can be used to attach it to the wall or a backpack. The speaker is rechargeable and delivers up to 10 hours of playtime on a full battery.

2 These Flameless Candle For A Cozy Ambiance Enpornk Flameless Candles (9-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create a cozy ambiance without smoke or dripping wax using these flameless candles that look incredibly realistic and actually have a genuine wax body. The nine-piece set includes six different sizes of pillar candles whose LED lights give off a warm glow. It also comes with two remotes that allow you to dim the candles and set a timer.

3 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker So You Can Enjoy A Cup At Home Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instead of the daily coffee shop runs, save money and get this inexpensive cold brew coffee maker to enjoy your favorite caffeinated beverage at home. The sleek glass carafe has a removable fine mesh strainer for maximum flavor and a leakproof lid that locks in freshness for up to three weeks. The reviewer-loved coffee maker also comes with a handy scoop and funnel for easy and mess-free prep.

4 These Rug Grippers To Stop Corners From Curling iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your home neat so you actually want to spend time there by securing curling rug corners in place using these self-adhesive grippers. The weatherproof V-shaped corners can be used on indoor and outdoor rugs and on a number of surfaces, from hardwood and tile to carpet and stone. They flatten rugs in seconds to eliminate curling corners that don’t just look messy but can also pose a tripping hazard.

5 These Wireless Lights For A Cheap Kitchen Update Brilliant Evolution Stick-On Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give your kitchen a cheap but highly impactful makeover with these wireless lights you can stick under cabinets for a sleek additional source of light that’ll instantly elevate the space. The battery-operated lights can be installed using the provided strong adhesive tape or screws and come with a remote you can use to dim the lights, turn them off, or set a timer. They’re also great for brightening closets, hallways, and staircases.

6 A Wine Pourer That Enhances Aeration For Better Taste & Aroma TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Attach this inexpensive drip-free pourer onto a wine bottle and enjoy a perfectly aerated glass of vino right at home. The oval shape and wide opening inject the perfect amount of oxygen into the wine to help improve taste and aroma — and to make you feel like a professional sommelier.

7 These Colorful Mats To Line Fridge Shelves AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Line fridge shelves with these colorful mats to protect them from spills and therefore minimize cleanup time. Their textured finish grips onto the surface and helps prevent items from sliding around. The liners can easily be cut down to size and used on other surfaces such as pantry shelves or inside kitchen drawers as well.

8 These Apothecary Jars For Stylish Bathroom Storage AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Empty bulky boxes of Q-tips and cotton rounds into these stylish apothecary jars that include pre-printed transparent labels. They’re made from thick clear plastic and have lids to keep their contents dust-free. Use this pretty and inexpensive storage solution to clean up your vanity, eliminate clutter, and maximize bathroom surface space.

9 A Pancake Batter Dispenser For An At-Home Diner Breakfast KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make perfectly fluffy pancakes at home with this genius pancake batter dispenser. The clever container has measurement marks on the side and dispenses the perfect amount of batter when you press down the handle. Instead of maneuvering a mixing bowl and spatula, use this under-$25 dispenser for an easy, mess-free way to make a delicious diner breakfast.

10 These Lavender Sachets To Fill Your Home With A Calming Fragrance Lavande Sur Terre Lavender Sachets (24-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Place these lavender sachets in closets and drawers to fill them with a lovely fragrance that can last for months. The bags are available in purple and white, and you can use their ties to suspend them from clothing hangers and even headrests in your car — you’ll find so much use for these beautiful scent carriers.

11 An Electric Frother To Unleash Your Inner Barista Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make a barista-level beverage at home with this electric milk frother that’s under $20 on Amazon and has garnered over 11,500 five-star reviews. It whips up creamy foam in 15 seconds and its ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to use. The frother is available in multiple colors and comes with a sturdy stainless steel stand for freestanding storage that doesn’t take up extra drawer space.

12 These Smart Light Bulbs To Illuminate Your Home Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Upgrade the lighting around your home with these smart light bulbs that offer a wide array of color options. Set the mood with a dimmer, operate lights using hands-free voice control, and set schedules and timers, whether through an app on your phone or by connecting the LED bulbs to your Alexa or Google Home.

13 An Adorable Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser In One OTOTO Agatha Spoon Holder for Stove Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make cooking at home easier with this adorable two-in-one spoon rest and steam releaser. Its clever design secures it to the rim of a cooking pot to help keep the lid slightly cracked open or to hold a spoon and prevent messy drippage. It’s made from heat-resistant nylon for durability and if you’re thinking it’s just another kitchen gadget, just peruse the thousands of five-star reviews that rave about how well it works.

14 This Desk Lamp That Conveniently Doubles As A Charger NovoLido LED Desk Lamp with Charging Port Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your WFH spot cuter and more functional with this minimalist desk lamp that provides task lighting as well as a place to charge your devices. The base features a pen holder, phone holder, and a USB charging port to maximize desk space and eliminate clutter. Additionally, the lamp neck is fully adjustable so you can direct it as you need and fold it down for compact storage.

15 These LED Photo Clips For A Fun Way To Personalize Your Home HXWEIYE LED Photo Clips Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a personal touch and display happy memories on these LED photo clips. The warm white fairy lights have 52 clear clips that hang from a USB-powered copper string to hold your favorite photos. The lights are flexible and totally adjustable, so get creative with a fun hanging design that adds visual interest to your walls.

16 An Automatic Drink Dispenser For Hands-Free Pouring The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Turn any regular beverage container into a hands-free one with this clever automatic drink dispenser. It’s a great accessory for a large milk or juice bottle that you keep in the fridge, as all you need to do is press the little blue lever and it’ll automatically dispense the liquid without any messy spills. It fits onto most standard-size bottles and creates a tight seal to preserve freshness.

17 This Shower Soap Dispenser For A Hotel-Style Upgrade Better Living Shower Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Install this soap dispenser in your shower for a hotel-style upgrade that elevates your bathroom on the cheap. The three-chamber dispenser can be installed in a corner or on a flat wall and releases soap, shampoo, and conditioner at the push of a button. Besides looking super sleek, it’s a great way to declutter your shower by removing bulky bottles, and you might save money since the dispenser releases the perfect amount needed to minimize waste.

18 A Popcorn Popper For The Best & Tastiest At-Home Movie Nights Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Enjoy a cozy movie night at home and use this silicone popcorn popper to make the best movie snack of all. The internet-famous popper has a loyal following and tens of thousands of positive reviews that comment on how easy it is to use. It’s also dishwasher-safe, collapsible for space-saving storage, and available in more than 10 fun colors.

19 This Motion-Activated Bed Light That Automatically Shuts Off Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of turning on a lamp every time you get out of bed, opt for these motion-activated LED light strips you can attach to your bed frame. Their soft warm glow is far less harsh than a ceiling light and they automatically shut off after your chosen amount of time. The light strips come with strong adhesive 3M tape for easy installation and can also be used under upper cabinets, along a staircase, or inside a closet.

20 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover To Keep Your Sofa Fur-Free ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Use this highly popular reusable pet hair remover to keep your home free from your furry four-legged pal’s hair. It collects hair in an internal chamber without snagging fabric and then releases it at the push of a button. If you’re tired of constantly purchasing disposable lint rollers, this is a great money-saving alternative to keep furniture and clothing nice and clean.

21 These Under-Bed Storage Bags To Maximize Closet Space Zober Under Bed Storage Containers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Maximize closet space and utilize the area under your bed with these sturdy storage bags. They have a clear plastic cover and full zippered opening to allow you to see what’s inside and easily pack and unpack the bags. The reinforced handles make it easy to pull them out without any rips or tears and when not being used, the bags can be folded down for compact storage.

22 These Wireless LED Lights To Illuminate A Staircase Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Install these wireless LED lights on your staircase for added safety and an energy-saving alternative to always turning an overhead light on. The battery-operated lights have motion sensors that detect movement up to 10 feet away and automatically shut off after 30 seconds to conserve energy. To add the lights to your stairs, use the strong adhesive or mounting screws provided, no drilling or electrical work necessary.

23 A Vase With Silk Peonies For A Permanent Floral Arrangement Queen Bee Silk Peony Bouquet with Ceramic Vase Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of spending a small fortune on fresh-cut flowers that constantly have to be replaced, get this ceramic vase with silk peonies that look incredibly realistic and last pretty much forever. This bouquet will soften your space and is a lovely way to add a pop of color to a coffee table, kitchen island, or bedroom dresser. It also comes in champagne, pink, and white arrangements.

24 An Insulated Tumbler That’s As Practical As It Is Pretty Simple Modern Tumbler, 40 Oz. Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tumblers aren’t just for travel — you can stay hydrated at home with this cool insulated tumbler that comes in over 30 colors such as black, peach, almond birch, and electric lavender. The 40-ounce tumbler has an easy-to-hold handle and a leak-resistant lid to prevent messy spills. It keeps drinks cold for hours, is conveniently dishwasher-safe, and has a car cupholder-friendly design for when you do leave the house.

25 An LED Backlight Strip To Improve Your TV’s Contrast & Colors Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this LED TV backlight strip to enhance contrast and color saturation and reduce eye strain without splurging on a brand-new TV. It has in-line controls that allow you to adjust brightness and you can attach the light strip to the back of your TV using the strong 3M tape backing. It can also be used to illuminate other areas of your home such as a closet, kitchen cabinets, or a computer monitor.

26 This Wi-Fi Extender For Broader Coverage Cryo360 by Macard Wi-Fi Extender Amazon $37 See On Amazon Improve internet coverage in your home with this Wi-Fi extender that boosts signal and helps eliminate dead spots. It expands coverage by up to 74% so you don’t have to deal with annoying buffering that’s always very inconveniently timed. You can connect up to 45 devices and enjoy a much faster and more reliable connection.

27 A Bedside Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add a storage surface next to your bed no matter how limited you are on space thanks to this bedside shelf that cleverly snaps onto a bed frame using strong clamps. It has raised edges to keep items from falling off and can hold up to 35 pounds. The tray-style shelf is available in three styles and is the perfect money and space-saving option for a small space or spare bedroom.

28 These Easy-Release Trays That Make Mini Ice Cubes WIBIMEN Mini Ice Cube Trays Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use these easy-release trays to make mini ice cubes that are a fun way to chill drinks. The set includes four trays, an ice bin, and a scoop and is perfect for everyday use as well as entertaining. The little balls of ice chill beverages quicker than regular ice cubes and they’re easy to crush in a blender if you’re making smoothies and other blended drinks.

29 This Muslin Blanket For An Extra Layer Of Cozy Kyran Home Organic Cotton Muslin Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Make your bed extra cozy with this muslin throw blanket whose soft, bubble-like texture is made up of four layers of weaved yarn to give it breathability. The blanket has an effortlessly chic aesthetic and can be used year-round — with cooling sheets in the summer or layered under a thick comforter in the winter. Color options include sage green, mustard yellow, oatmeal, and more.

30 These Cute Drinking Glasses With Bamboo Lids & Reusable Straws NETANY Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add these popular drinking glasses to your kitchenware collection for a fun way to serve a variety of iced beverages. The unique glasses have bamboo lids and glass straws and come with two cleaning brushes so you can thoroughly wash the reusable straws. The set includes four 16-ounce glasses that can be used for both hot and cold drinks and that are dishwasher-safe.

31 An Echo Pop Speaker That’s Compatible With Alexa Echo Pop Amazon $25 See On Amazon Turn on the lights and play your favorite song on repeat with an Echo Pop. This inexpensive speaker is Alexa-compatible and its compact size makes it easily portable and a great choice for small spaces. It’s available in four colors — lavender, charcoal, white, and teal — and is a shopper favorite with an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 9,000 reviewers.

32 These Satin Pillowcases That Look Nice While Benefiting Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your bedroom an under-$10 makeover and protect your hair and skin while you sleep with these satin pillowcases. The Amazon-famous set has gained over 200,000 five-star ratings, so you know it’s got to be good. The pillowcases feature an envelope closure to keep inserts in place and their silky-smooth texture promotes moisture retention for skin and decreases hair friction to minimize frizz and breakage. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

33 A Lap Desk For A Comfier Way To WFH HUANUO Lap Laptop Desk Amazon $40 See On Amazon Stay comfy while working from home and use this lap desk to turn your couch into a functional work spot. The portable desk features a lap cushion that gives it an elevated angle and adds comfort, as well as a soft wrist rest to hold your keyboard in place and support your arms. There’s a built-in slot for your tablet or phone and the desk has a handy storage pocket for a mouse and other small essentials.

34 These Throw Pillow Inserts To Make Your Couch Extra Cozy Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon What better way to make your couch extra cozy, comfortable, and stylish than with cute throw pillows? These plush inserts can be paired with the covers of your choosing, making it easy to revamp your couch. They come highly rated with more than 100,000 five-star reviews, they’re available in multiple shapes and sizes, and they come in a two-pack which makes this a seriously good deal.

35 An Electric Lighter To Replace An Unreliable Gas Lighter MEIRUBY Lighter Electric Lighter Amazon $9 See On Amazon Candles are the perfect way to create a relaxing ambiance in your home, but if you’re sick and tired of the clicking sound of an unreliable gas lighter, it’s time to replace it with this electric flameless lighter. It features a flexible neck to make getting to the bottom of a candle jar easy and has a USB port so you can recharge it once the built-in light alerts you.

36 A Wedge Stopper To Fill The Gap Between The Bed & The Mattress EPHEDORA Bed Wedge Stopper Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fill in the gap between the headboard and the mattress with this clever wedge cushion to stop your pillow from constantly falling in. The memory foam wedge has a machine-washable cover for easy maintenance and side pockets where you can stash a phone or a remote. Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

37 This Bamboo Tray For The Most Relaxing Baths Ever Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon Let the stress melt away while you take a relaxing bath with a beverage and a book propped up on this bamboo bathtub tray. The extendable tray is designed to fit over any standard tub and has a built-in holder for a book or tablet and a drinking glass. There’s also plenty of room for a candle or washcloth, and the tray is water-resistant for durability.

38 A Shower Caddy To Neatly Corral Everyday Products KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get products off your shower floor and into this sturdy bathroom caddy that’s as practical as it is stylish. The rustproof shelf comes with a strong suction cup mounting system that adheres to multiple surfaces including tile, glass, and marble. The set includes two caddies and comes with four hooks that can be hung off the bottom shelf to hold a razor or shower brush.

39 This Bed Sheet Set With Over 100,000 5-Star Reviews Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon - $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedding and sleep quality with this breathable bed sheet set. Made from soft microfiber, a queen-size set includes a flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, and four pillowcases, and it’s available in multiple neutral shades that easily blend with any color scheme. In addition to being luxuriously comfortable, the stain and wrinkle-resistant set is also super low-maintenance. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

40 A Cushy Floor Pillow For Extra Seating Degrees of Comfort Meditation Floor Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on pricey chairs to add extra seating, get this plush floor pillow that’s easy to store and pull out as needed. It’s filled with memory foam for ultimate comfort and its round design features tufted details that add a stylish touch. The soft corduroy is durable for frequent use and the pillow comes in lots of cute colors to fit with your aesthetic.

41 These Food Storage Containers To Upgrade Your Pantry Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Make your pantry look like you hired a professional organizer by emptying bulky, half-empty boxes into these food storage containers. The clear containers have airtight lids to preserve freshness and their flat tops allow for stacking to save shelf space. The set also includes pretty chalkboard-style labels that add a uniform finishing touch.

42 An Outlet Extender To Simultaneously Charge Multiple Devices HANYCONY Outlet Extender Amazon $27 See On Amazon Create space to charge multiple devices simultaneously using this outlet extender that doubles as a night-light. It has five AC outlets and four USB charging ports and features built-in surge protection to prevent devices from being damaged during power spikes. It can be mounted in place of a standard outlet with a long screw through the center of the extender.

43 These Floating Shelves That Maximize Wall Space Wallniture Floating Shelves Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mount these minimalist floating shelves on the wall to maximize vertical space and add function in a decorative way. The lightweight shelves are made from 100% real wood and have metal brackets that double as bookends. Each shelf holds up to 40 pounds and can be used in so many ways — from mug storage in the kitchen to a home for your ever-growing book collection in the living room.

44 A Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Has A Cooling Effect Zinus Swirl Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $38 See On Amazon Refresh your mattress without investing in a new one by topping it with this gel memory foam topper. It’s available in a range of sizes and thickness levels to suit your needs and it’s crafted with a special cooling gel and airflow design to help you stay comfortable while you sleep. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, narrow twin, full, queen, king

45 These Blackout Curtain Panels For A Better Night’s Sleep NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $32 See On Amazon Install these blackout curtain panels to keep the sun’s early rays out and maintain room temperature. The panels have two layers of fabric to ensure thermal insulation and also help block out noise in addition to fully darkening a room and keeping drafts out. Plus, they add a lovely finishing touch to any space and come in a variety of colors such as white, black, rose, and beige.

46 A Colorful Toilet Night Light That’s Motion-Activated Chunace Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a fun and functional little gadget, get this motion-activated toilet night-light that offers 16 different color options. It’s a good way to avoid turning on a bright overhead light and fully waking yourself up in the middle of the night. Choose from five brightness levels and attach it to any standard-size toilet without the use of any tools.

47 An Indoor Fly Trap To Keep Pests Out Safer Home Plug-In Fly Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Plug in this fly trap and keep fruit flies, moths, gnats, and other pests at bay. It starts working as soon as you plug it in by trapping insects on a hidden glue card that can be replaced once full. The fly trap provides protection for up to 400 square feet of space, using an LED light, not chemical insecticides, to draw the creepy crawlers in.

48 A Fire TV Stick So You Can Easily Stream Your Favorite Shows Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $40 See On Amazon Catch up on your favorite show using this Amazon Fire TV Stick that includes a voice-control remote. It allows you to stream over a million movies and TV show episodes and it’s compatible with other smart devices, so you could even check a live camera feed of your front door without getting up from your spot on the sofa.

49 This Mug Warmer To Keep Your Coffee Hot No Matter How Busy You Are VOBAGA Mug Warmer Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you find yourself reheating your morning cup of coffee multiple times before noon, add this electric mug warmer to your cart. You can choose from three temperature settings to keep your beverage warm and the device automatically shuts itself off after four hours in case you’re busy and forget. Once off, the safety light stays on while the hot plate is still warm.