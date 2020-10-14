Here's How The New iPhone 12 Compares To The iPhone 11

This week, Apple announced its latest smartphone: the iPhone 12. The latest iteration boasts everything from better cameras to higher screen quality to 5G capabilities. If you (and your bank account) are wondering how the iPhone 12 compares to the iPhone 11, you’ll be happy to know there are some key differences in this newest iPhone.
For starters, it comes in four different models. There’s the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, the smallest of the bunch; a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which is the same screen size as the iPhone 11; the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro; and finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, boasting a bigger screen than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. In other words, Apple just released both its largest and smallest iPhones to-date.
There's also the introduction of MagSafe, a hyper-strong magnet meant to make wireless charging more efficient. Those aren't the only key difference in this newest smartphone from Apple. Here are five more major differences between the new iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11.
Starting Oct. 16, you'll be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which will start shipping on Oct. 23. For the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to pre-order and Nov. 13 to ship.