Tech

Everything To Know About The iPhone 12's Camera Features

Night mode selfies are here.

Courtesy of Apple
By Michelle Toglia

If you're considering one of the iPhone 12 models, you're probably dying to know about the cameras. While all four phones offer Night mode in each camera, faster Deep Fusion for better detail, and Smart HDR 3 for natural-looking photos, there are a few differences.

Courtesy of Apple

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 mini Cameras

Both phones — which are the same except for size and price — have a dual camera system. There's an Ultra Wide camera that''ll capture four times more of the scene in landscape shots, and a new Wide camera, which catches more light.

Courtesy of Apple

Tap