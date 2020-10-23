Everything To Know About The iPhone 12's Camera Features

Tech
Night mode selfies are here.
If you're considering one of the iPhone 12 models, you're probably dying to know about the cameras. While all four phones offer Night mode in each camera, faster Deep Fusion for better detail, and Smart HDR 3 for natural-looking photos, there are a few differences.
Both phones — which are the same except for size and price — have a dual camera system. There's an Ultra Wide camera that''ll capture four times more of the scene in landscape shots, and a new Wide camera, which catches more light.