It’s that time of year for reflection. Time’s Top 100 Photos do just that, celebrating the best that 2026 had to offer. Among the honorees on the list this year is Jimmy Chin, who took a photo with an iPhone 18 Pro.

Chin, an Academy Award-winning director and National Geographic photographer, was one of the first photographers to shoot with the new Apple device’s camera, and he brought it along to Bugaboo Provincial Park in Canada, where inspiration struck. The resulting photo premiered in New York City in September as part of the “What Holds Us” exhibition, curated by Kathy Ryan, the former director of photography at the New York Times Magazine.

The exhibit featured photos exclusively shot on the iPhone 18 Pro, exploring the people, places, and ideas that connect us all. Along with Chin’s work, photos by fellow artists Alex Prager and Jack Davison were also included. While Chin’s work focused on natural landscapes, Prager shot vibrant lifestyle scenes, and Davison created high-contrast black-and-white images. The photograph that Time chose to honor captures Chin’s climbing partner of 25 years, Conrad Anker, summiting a mountain.

“What I was after was that intersection: human ambition in pursuit of awe and wonder, set against a landscape that was here long before us and will be here long after. Out there you are reminded how small you are. That has always put things in perspective for me, and I hope it does for whoever is standing in front of the picture,” Chin said of the image.

Courtesy of Apple/Jimmy Chin

By using an iPhone, Chin said the experience shooting felt even more intimate. “A production puts something between you and the person in front of you — gear, crew, the apparatus of a shoot,” he says. “Working this way there was no apparatus. It was just the two of us, which is the only condition under which that kind of ease shows up in a frame.”

The What Holds Us exhibition will be open for visitors in London at the Saatschi Yates Gallery at 14 Bury St. You can stop by to check it out from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 or between Dec. 5 - 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.