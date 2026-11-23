Sagittarius season always has a certain sparkle to it, but this year it’s off to an especially buzzy start thanks to the full moon rising on Nov. 24. Traditionally known as the annual Beaver Moon, November’s big lunation also earns itself supermoon status this year, as it’s reaching peak fullness from a relatively close distance to the earth — so it’ll appear extra large and bright in the skies. This ultra-charged lunar moment will send shockwaves through everyone’s social lives and thought processes. However, if you’re one of the signs least affected by the Nov. 24 full Beaver Moon, then it may feel more like a shallow ripple than a tumultuous breaker.

Symbolized by the cosmic archer, Sagittarius zodiac energy is about setting your aim high, looking toward faraway horizons, and shooting for the stars — so ever since Sagittarius season began on the night of Nov. 21, there’s been a heavier cosmic emphasis on these themes. However, this full moon takes place directly across the zodiac in airy and mutable Gemini, which is much more interested in its immediate surroundings and present moment. It’s less concerned with birds-eye-view perspectives and blanket philosophies and more with straight-up information. Unlike worldly and dogmatic Sagittarius, Gemini processes things in real time and changes its personal stance as needed. With that in mind, this lunation can help you see the facts without being so tied to an opinion, even if it means having to accept something that’s surprising or completely unexpected.

The unpredictability factor of this lunation comes from Uranus — the planet of sudden change and innovation — which is sitting in a tight conjunction with the full moon. Under this influence, it’ll be beneficial to think outside the box and keep an open mind. Don’t shy away from being unconventional in your approach. Your truth may not always align with the status quo, so check your preconceived notions at the door and accept the shifts in your reality. You may finally find the words needed to break out of an old cycle and level up your frequency.

Additionally, the moon will be making a beautiful lucky and powerful connection to small but mighty Pluto, which brings depth and intensity to all full moon endeavors. Change that’s been slowly brewing beneath the surface may finally reach its tipping point, pushing situations through a threshold that’s been long-building but overlooked. Under this Beaver Moon, the dams that have been holding old paradigms in place may finally start to break, resulting in greater clarity and much-needed transformations.

This is a powerful lunation, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Read on to find out if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs least affected by Nov. 24’s full moon.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Some people will feel this full moon like an electric shock, but you’ll probably just feel some subtle vibrations coming from somewhere deep within you — so it’s important to quiet your mind and listen. This lunation isn’t hitting your chart as dramatically as it is for most members of the zodiac, but you’re still slowly coming to some private and internal realizations. However, they’ll be easy to miss if you don’t give yourself a chance to hear them. Your emotional antennae might feel like they’ve been retuned to a different frequency, allowing you to pick up on feelings and intuitive hits that may not immediately make sense. Instead of trying to draw big conclusions, simply let the information you’re receiving sit and simmer. Things will start clicking into place when the time is right, so there’s no need to draw out your hypotheses just yet.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’ve just come out the other side of a very heavy and transformational Scorpio season, full of retrogrades and challenging aspects — so you’ll be pleased to know that this full moon will likely feel more subtle than the last few lunations. Instead of getting plunged into any chaotic emotions or drastic actions, now is a time to consider where you’d like to set some limits and step back. Examine your closest relationships — whether those are with people, creative projects, business endeavors, or even pieces of your own identity — but break free of the lens of what’s “normal.” If you were genuinely listening to your heart, which of these attachments are actually serving you and making sense versus which are draining your resources and becoming more complicated? This full moon brings you an opportunity to adjust your boundaries as needed, without the influence of people who aren’t involved.

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