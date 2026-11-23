Thanksgiving week feels extra festive this year, as it’s delivering this month’s chain-breaking and mind-expanding full moon. Rising on Nov. 24 in the fast-talking and frenetic sign of Gemini, this lunation shines a light on the way people think and express themselves, emphasizing the nuances in your communication style and general philosophy. There’s a sense of unpredictability and excitement in the air with this one, but there’s also some tensions at play, too. If you’re one of the signs most affected by the Nov. 24 full moon, you’re likely to feel it all — the good, the bad, and the chaotic.

November’s full moon happens to be a supermoon — meaning it’s peaking closer to the earth than usual and will therefore appear bigger and brighter — and it’s traditionally dubbed the Beaver Moon. It’s named for the fact that beavers tend to ramp up work on their shelters during this time of year, building their lodges and dams in preparation for the fast-approaching winter. While the airy and mutable lunation on Nov. 24 is more thematically aligned with mental matters than physical security, it can still help you prepare for all that’s yet to come by encouraging you to think outside the box and open your mind to unforeseen possibilities.

The reason for this is that the full moon will be closely bonded to maverick planet Uranus, which is the cosmic ruler of shocking changes and futuristic innovations. Under this influence, you’ll want to expect the unexpected. Because the full moon is in quizzical Gemini, this will be especially notable when it comes to processing information — both intellectually and interpersonally. Conversations could take wild turns, and some connections could come as a serious surprise. In fact, you may even come to some conclusions that defy your usual conventions or traditions. It’s time to break out of your usual box and interrupt the patterns that are holding you back from aiming higher and further.

The electrifying buzz of this Uranian lunar conjunction can be thrilling, but the full moon will also be locked into a frustrating and hot-headed T-square with aggressive planet Mars, turning up the desire to act impulsively and hastily. Gemini zodiac energy can lean chaotic, and having the full moon be so wrapped up with Uranus is most certainly amplifying that element of things. However, all this tension with Mars makes everyone more likely to see that chaos manifesting in their reactions and defenses, so it’s important to check yourself before you wreck yourself. Breaking a cycle and operating outside the status quo is one thing, but bringing volatile behaviors into the mix is only going to make you feel less in control.

Change is on the horizon, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by Nov. 24’s full Beaver Moon. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’ve been exploring your unconventional side this year, so you’ve probably picked up on a lot of things about yourself that make you feel out of sync with the status quo. This full moon in your sign brings an opportunity to accept these quirks and differences, and to start integrating them into the way you move through the world and connect with others. You may have some unexpected feelings come up that make you question your beliefs or relationships — but that’s not a bad thing! Feelings aren’t facts, but they can serve as helpful clues that show you who you are, what’s important to you, and where your relationships stand. Practice honoring whatever comes up for you and expressing it openly.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve been turned inside out over the past month, growing in all sorts of new ways while also letting go of so much that no longer fits your storyline. You’re at the tipping point of a serious breakthrough, but this full moon is asking you to look at your current state through a more objective lens. Set the personal aside for a moment and consider yourself as part of something larger. Are your actions contributing to a cause or mission that matters? When you visualize the future, are you taking an active role in creating what you see? Your visions don’t exist in a vacuum, and this full moon wants you to give your goals some context. Connection is the key to understanding right now, so consider the ways in which you’re creating community and giving your intentions meaning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It’s your season, but it’s the close people in your life that’ll be grabbing most of your attention under this full moon. Unexpected dynamics in relationships could emerge now, causing you to look at others — as well as yourself — in a different light. Additionally, conversations about commitments or agreements could wind up taking some surprising turns, inspiring you to lay out some unconventional conditions or suggestions. As the saying goes, it takes two to tango — but that’s no simple statement when you’re talking about two ever-evolving, complex, emotionally-driven humans. There’s not just one way to be in relationship with someone, so lower the fences around your paradigms and be open to new ways of connecting.

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