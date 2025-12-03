When you think back on your life so far, you’ll likely see a few pivotal moments that played a major role in your storyline. At the time, the events might not have seemed like a big deal — a haircut, a part-time job, a quick weekend trip — but now that you’ve lived through them, you know exactly how they shaped you into who you are today.

That’s the basis for the “it’s very important” trend on TikTok. On the app, people are following a prompt that says, “In your 20s, there will be a [blank]. It is very important that you [blank.}” In a clip posted Nov. 20, @media.alacarte shared a template for the trend and gave examples like, “In your 20s, there will be a plane. It is very important that you get on that plane,” and “In your 20s, a friend will invite you for coffee. It is very important that you go get the coffee.” You can also include videos or photos of yourself during that time, if you have them.

The idea is that you now know these moments — like getting on the plane or getting the coffee — ended up leading you somewhere amazing. Maybe you traveled to a new city and currently live there today, or you fell in love with the coffee friend and can’t imagine life without them. If you hadn’t gone through with it, you wouldn’t live in that city or have that relationship. Similar to the “invisible string theory,” this trend encourages you to look back on the past and say, “Aww!”

The “It’s Very Important” Trend

On Dec. 2, creator @tingting tried the trend, saying, “In your 20s, there will come a time when you feel the urge to chop all your hair off and get a bob. It is very important that you do so!” Turns out, the scary choice to cut her hair was exactly what she needed to do. Today, she’s rocking the short look, and it has helped shape her sense of style.

In another viral video shared Nov. 22, @brenleyherrera said, “In your 20s, you will have to choose between a boy and following your dreams. It is very important that you follow your dreams.” Now, she’s a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Sometimes, it’s the last-minute decision that sends your life off in a whole new direction. Creator @www.avahelsley.com said, “Your senior year, you will have a choice to apply to a college you ‘never thought you’d get into. It’s very important you choose to apply.” Cut to a clip of her getting accepted into Stanford University.

Many people are also using the trend to celebrate risky moves, like @ssamanthachow, who said, “In your 20s, there will be a choice between taking the ‘safer route’ and choosing the career you love. It’s very important you choose the career you love.” Playing in the background are clips of her job as a videographer for the Vancouver Canucks hockey team.

While some of the memories center on pivotal choices made years and years ago, other users are looking back on more recent decisions, already fully aware of how they positively impacted their lives.

Take @daniellacervante,s who said, “In your 20,s you will have a friend that moves away. It is very important that you go visit that friend.” Instead of letting the relationship fade, she flew to see her, and they’re still besties today. Others show friends who are still in college already reminiscing about roommates who changed their lives.

The trend often includes life-changing travel moments and near-miss job opportunities, but there are also a ton of cute relationship memories. Creator @thtblasiangirl said, “In high school, you’ll meet a boy, fall in love, and people will tell you that it won’t last. It’s very important that you don’t listen to them.” Today, they’re engaged.

There’s also @caitwilayt, who went on a walk with her dog in sweatpants one day, only to be surprised by her boyfrien,d who proposed with a flash mob. They danced enthusiastically around her while she stood there saying, “You’re doing this right now?” The adorable story went viral.

While the majority of the “It’s very important” trend focuses on amazing things that happened due to one small choice, some posts point out important life lessons as well, like @mchinchar4, who said, “In your 20s, you will eventually accept that some friends won’t show up the same way you do. And when that happens, it’s very important to walk away.” Now, she’s happy to put herself first.

Others wish they could reach back to their past self and send them a warning, like @belpriestley, who said, “One day you may get the urge to get an undercut bob. It’s very important that you DON’T DO IT.” Instead of loving her new look, she inserted a montage of bad hair days since getting the chop, and it’s too relatable.

Whether you try this trend or just scroll through the thousands of posts, it’s such a nice reminder to say yes, take risks, and try new things. You never know where it could take you.