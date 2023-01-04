3 Ways To Manifest Good Vibes During January's Full Wolf Moon

Not to be dramatic, but 2023’s first major lunation is looking nothing short of turbulent. On Jan. 6 at 6:09 p.m. ET/3:06 p.m. PT, the January 2023 full Wolf moon rises in tenderhearted Cancer, pulling us into our emotions and encouraging us to leave unwanted energy in the dust. But with retrograde season in full swing, things can get a little lost in translation. To prepare for the lunar theatrics, you may want to consider some of these January 2023 full moon manifestations.

January’s full moon is a micromoon, which means that the moon at its furthest point from Earth in its cycle. It’s also dubbed the full Wolf moon, reportedly after the time of year when some Indigenous people would hear wolves howling on winter evenings, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Symbolically, the full moon is an emotional period of release and completion. Being in Cancer, this lunation invites us to check in on our emotional state, nurture gentle interactions, and practice self-compassion.

“The first full moon of the year is always a potent one because the moon is in the sign it rules, Cancer. Full moons are always about release and completion, and Cancer is connected to home, family, nurturing, and women,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile, a spiritual wellness brand tells Bustle. “These topics come to the forefront during the full moon, and with the sun in Capricorn opposite the moon, we’ll need to balance our goals and ambitions during this time.”

La luna also happens to sit opposite Mercury during the sparkly full moon, a harsh aspect that makes communication especially delicate — and this is on top of Mercury retrograde already creating a shaky foundation on that front. With Mars and Mercury retrograde disrupting our energy levels and throwing communication out of whack respectively, we’ll take any support and self-care we can get. Cancer’s supportive energy offers a powerful moment to check in on ourselves emotionally and speak up about our needs.

Ater explains that this lunation also makes a positive sextile aspect to Uranus, which has been in headstrong Taurus since 2018. “Sextiles present opportunities but we need to take the first step,” she says. “Let yourself feel and release the emotions.”

Whether you need clarity among the confusion or simply want to absorb all of the intuitive energy of the next lunation, here are a few January full Wolf moon manifestation ideas to practice.

January Full Wolf Moon Manifestation Ideas

Draw A Full Moon Bath

Drawing a bath is a great way to honor water sign Cancer. Get comfy with a glass of rosé or mug of hot tea and light candles as you check in with your heart space. Are you carrying any burdens or intense emotions from the past into the new year? Allow your emotions to flow through you, then let them go. Since Cancer is an intuitive sign associated with our emotional state, Ater says to, “Visualize yourself releasing something that is weighing you down emotionally.”

Dissolve What No Longer Serves You

It’s easier to understand your emotions when you jot them down. That way, you can get to the source of the issue and face the things you need to let go of. That’s the case especially since Mercury retrograde is in full effect, so it’s a good time to think about the past and how you’ll like to move forward in the new year. Visualize what it will feel like once you finally part ways with the things that no longer serve you. Ater explains once you write down the emotions, situations, or people you want to move on from, let the paper soak overnight to dissolve away.

Practice Releasing Rituals

Since the full moon is all about completion and Cancer is the sign of emotional comforts, Ater explains this is a great time to cozy up with a cup of peppermint tea and take to your journal, focusing on how you feel on the night of the new moon. “When you’re finished, put one hand over your heart and another over your stomach. Take three deep breaths and say what you want to release,” Ater explains.

Complete your releasing ritual by cleansing your space of negative energy with smoke cleansing, which you can do with ethically-sourced sage or a cleansing mist. While you cleanse each corner of your space, lean into the kind of energy you want to replace it with. Repeat a mantra such as, “I release the negative energy that I have attached to, and welcome love, peace, and joy instead.”

Expert:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile