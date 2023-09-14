If you ever planned your entire wedding after just one date or daydreamed in vivid detail about what it would be like to run away into the sunset with your crush, then you already know the joy of an imaginationship — aka the new “dating” trend that has over two 2 billion views on TikTok.

Situationships, of course, are the all-too-common canon event where you talk to someone and act like a couple, but never quite make it to full relationship status. These on-off, hot-cold semi-relationships are fun, but they’re also an emotional rollercoaster. If you get left on read one too many times, that’s when an imaginationship can start to sound more appealing.

To give it a definition, an imaginationship is when you fantasize about dating someone without ever actually dating them, says Anna Hinstyak, the resident dating forecaster for the app Pure. This one-sided relationship lives in your head where it remains completely unknown to the object of your affection, she tells Bustle. Think of it as a delusional (or delulu, as the youth are now saying) next-level crush minus the disappointment of a situationship.

In an imaginationship, you aren’t dating, talking, hooking up, or even necessarily texting your love interest. Heck, they might not even know you exist — but that’s the best part. Since you never get to know them, the imaginationship can’t go south. It’s 100% fun and perfect and happy the whole time because you get to make it all up.

On TikTok, @lilaclaurels noted that the relationship you create in your head is always going to be lightyears ahead of reality. Instead of talking to your crush, who will likely instantly ruin your opinion of them by saying something weird, she says it’s all about “pining from afar” and avoiding them in person so that the illusion of how perfect they are never shatters.

While all of this sounds gratifyingly unhinged, imaginationships are actually just another term for unrequited love — something that’s been around since the dawn of time. According to Stephanie Carnes, Ph.D., LCSW, LL.M., a New York City-based clinician at New York City Psychotherapy Collective, humans are wired for connection and they also have really strong imaginations, so it makes sense why fictional relationships are so enticing — especially when you don’t actually know the person. See also: everyone’s collective crush on Pedro Pascal.

Essentially, imaginationships are one part delusion and two parts delightful escapism. “When we actually date someone, we learn about different aspects of their personality, including some characteristics we may not love,” Carnes tells Bustle. “In an imaginationship, we get to fill in the blanks about our crush any way we want without the risk of being confronted by unexpected red flags or inevitable disappointments, as we often encounter when dating IRL.”

To really sum up the whole vibe of the dating trend, behold TikTok creator @greyzindacity. She doesn’t want anyone to talk to her because she’s too busy planning her wedding, naming her future children, and looking up houses on Zillow for her imaginary future with her imaginary partner. Sounds just like the imaginationship I have with Jake Gyllenhaal, which has been going strong for six years.

