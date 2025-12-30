Your Bank Account This January, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy New Year! With the hectic frenzy of the holidays behind you, January 2026 marks a fresh start in so many ways — and it’s a fantastic time to work on stabilizing your finances and advancing your career. Capricorn season puts everyone’s minds on money and material success, and a powerful Capricorn stellium lights up the first half of the month with motivating and discipline-strengthening magic. Think practically and move with determination.

The new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 18 is ideal for money and work-related manifestations, so focus your intentions on what you want to build for yourself in the months and year ahead. Once Aquarius season starts the following day, innovative ideas take over the scene, allowing you to look at the future more objectively and envision fresh possibilities for yourself. Expect the unexpected.

January’s money tarot reading encourages everyone to be optimistic about what’s to come while leaving room for the unknown. If you’d like an energy check from the universe to help you kick off the year, check out the cards I pulled to guide you in your professional and financial life through the month ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The holidays are a notoriously stressful time for many people, as end-of-year expenses, time off from work, and gift shopping can take a toll on everyone’s bank accounts. There may have been some financial losses that occurred recently, or you may simply be realizing that your money situation isn’t where you want it to be. Either way, it’s normal to have feelings about the issues that affect your finances, so give yourself some grace if you’re feeling down about things not having panned out the way you’d hoped.

However, the message of the Five of Cups is a reminder not to cry over spilled milk — for too long, anyway. The figure on the card is mourning the three overturned cups in front of him, looking sad about what has been drained away. But behind him sit two upright cups, symbolizing the fruitful opportunities and gifts that are still well within his reach. You can be bummed about money that’s been lost or potential income that you’ve missed out on, but don’t spend so much time focusing on the losses that you fail to see the blessings that are still at your fingertips.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s nice to think of the new year as bringing a clean slate. However, unfortunately, all the financial consequences of holiday spending are still very much present in January, and not being where you hoped to be in terms of material resources can be an anxiety-inducing way to start the year. However, the Ace of Wands is a beautiful reminder that you have the power to take charge of your situation, and the universe will give you what you need to make it happen.

When the Ace of Wands shows up in a tarot reading, it typically signifies a beautiful burst of inspiration that’ll materialize out of thin air. A renewed sense of passion and motivation is headed your way! This could come in the form of a new passion project, a renewed sense of enthusiasm for your goals, or simply an optimistic epiphany about your current circumstances. Either way, lean into your creative side and trust that you can find clever and exciting solutions to any problems you’re facing.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whatever’s happening in your career this week is likely to involve more behind-the-scenes action and invisible inner-workings than you realize, as the Moon tarot card indicates that not everything is as it seems. The illusive shadows cast by the moon at night can make something innocuous look scary or dangerous, or conversely, the darkness could shroud a potential threat with a cloak of invisibility. Either way, the truth is hard to see right now, so there’s likely a lot more impacting your professional circumstances this month than meets the eye.

With that in mind, make career decisions with the awareness that you may not have the full picture of what’s going on behind closed doors, and allow your gut to guide you a little more than usual. Because you can’t necessarily rely on the information that’s in front of you, it’s especially important to lean into your intuition and perk up your energetic antennae. If something feels off at work or someone’s motivation feels questionable, trust your instincts, even if you don’t have hard proof. The moon in astrology symbolizes emotions and intuitive senses, so let this lunar vibe shape the way you move professionally over the coming month.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

