Giant Spiders Expected To Drop From The Sky This Spring

Time to stay inside forever.

By Carolyn Steber

Remember when everyone was afraid of murder hornets back in 2020? Well, spring 2022 has something even scarier in store: Apparently, giant spiders will be “ballooning” down from the sky in the next couple of months, according to researchers from the University of Georgia.

Wait, What?

Unfortunately, you read that right. Large Joro spiders — which are brightly colored and about the size of a child’s hand — are expected to appear up and down the east coast as early as May, Axios reported.

