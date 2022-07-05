Astrology
Listen to your head and your heart.
The July 2022 full Buck moon, which rises on July 13, will be setting our hearts ablaze as it enters enterprising Capricorn. The driven sea-goat is here to help us crush our goals and stick to long-term commitments, so you'll want to follow these dos and don'ts.
Full moons are all about release, and just because La Luna may be in prestigious Capricorn, it's still Cancer season — which makes this lunation the perfect time to clean out your space to free up space for all the newness on its way to you.