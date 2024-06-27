Your July Love Horoscope

Venus and Mars, the love and sex planets, are moving into new zodiac signs in July, switching up the energy in relationships and shifting your sense of desire.

The month kicks off in caring and cuddly Cancer season, and love planet Venus will travel alongside the sun in this sensitive water sign through July 11, too. The sweet new moon in Cancer on July 5 is the perfect time to spark an emotional connection with someone or take a step toward commitment in an existing relationship — especially since both the moon and Venus will be in a lucky trine aspect with get-serious Saturn.

Romance gets feisty and flashy once Venus enters foxy and vivacious Leo on July 11. Public displays of affection are everyone’s new favorite love language and you’re approaching love with an open heart. Just before Venus hits this fire sign, it’ll blow a kiss to dreamy planet Neptune, sprinkling a rosy, heart-eyed haze over relationships. It’s the perfect week to write a love letter, make a summer love playlist, or just lay in bed daydreaming about your fantasy crush.

On July 20, the sultry planet Mars enters the flirtatious air sign Gemini. Witty banter might be the most thrilling form of foreplay right now. The full moon the following day positively connects with passionate Mars, and romantic Venus will be vibing out with lucky Jupiter simultaneously — making it the perfect time to propel a romance forward and indulge in sensual pleasure. Once Leo season starts on July 22, hot girl summer will have arrived in full, so get glammed up and have some fun.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s love horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Cancer season has you feeling extra sensitive, so if you’re triggered by a partner or love situation under the new moon, remember that you have to feel it to heal it. By the end of the month, those touchy spots will feel a lot less tender! July 11 marks heart-eyed Venus’ entry into your flirty fifth house, dousing your dating life in romance and making sex especially sweet. Leo season lights a fire under your love life starting July 22, so prioritize passion during the last third of the month. Play the field if you’re single or find ways to spice up your sex life with a committed partner. It’s time to have some sizzling summer fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you’re craving fresh vibes in your love life, July will deliver. Be willing to expand your comfort zone! With carnal planet Mars in your sign for the first few weeks of the month, get ready to go after your desires unabashedly and embrace the role of the pursuer when it comes to love. The new moon on July 5 is perfect for asking out a crush, and mid-month is an exciting time to treat your partner to a sexy surprise. This adventurous energy carries on through the July 21 full moon, inspiring you to experiment with new things. Chatty planet Mercury lights up your passion zone for the last week of July, so tell your lovers what’s on your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The first stretch of July is all sparkles and luxury in your love life, so go out for a swanky date night or treat your significant other to a fancy gift. Expect intensity to swell mid-month, especially once passion-fueled Mars hits your sign on July 20. You know exactly what you want from relationships and shouldn’t be afraid to go after it! The full moon the following day pulls deep emotions out from the cracks and crevasses of your heart, so get vulnerable with a lover or momentarily step back from a casual fling to process your true feelings. Know that luck is on your side if you need to have an important full moon conversation, though, because lover Venus will be harmonizing with Jupiter in your sign at the same time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The first third of the month packs your love life with magical opportunities, especially under the sweet new moon in your sign on June 5. It’s a beautiful time to invest deeper feelings into a new person or make a bigger step toward commitment with a current partner. From then until mid-month, say yes to unexpected adventures and focus on expanding your comfort zone — because you might summon a surprise meeting with a sexy stranger or spark up some special spiritual conversations with a lover. The full moon on July 21 wants you to get super real about your relationships, so put it all on the table as you look toward your future and decide what’s worth pursuing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) It may be hard to see things clearly in love during the first third of the month, but that doesn’t mean you’re not processing important feelings beneath the surface. Try to listen to your intuition in relationships and dating, especially during the new moon on July 5. You’ll feel more in control once lover Venus lights up your sign starting July 11, but resist any urges to be manipulative or give into jealousy. You’re totally irresistible, so use your powers for good. As Leo season approaches, good luck in love is all around you. The full moon on July 21 is a fabulous time to meet someone new through friends or push an existing relationship to an even more meaningful place of growth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Your relationships are getting a boost of commitment as the month begins, and the new moon on July 5 is the perfect time to level up a friendship into something more, too. The middle of the month promises some fun and dreamy vibes, great for a group date or perhaps some mystical late-night convos with a lover. Listen to your intuition in love as you approach the full moon on July 21. That lunation is great for dating, romance, and bringing some extra passion into your sex life. You’ll feel extra chatty during the last week of the month, so text your crush or write someone a love letter.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Your career and social life are full of activity this month, but beneath the surface, you’re doing lots of emotional work around intimacy, vulnerability, and boundaries in your relationships. Make time to process your feelings and open up with your lovers (and yourself!) about what you really want. Relationships and situations alike could get extra intense mid-month, so remind yourself that power struggles needn’t be part of your love life. By the time the full moon comes around on July 21, you’ll feel more ready to act on the lessons you’ve learned. Get social at the end of the month, because with the sun blowing a kiss to the North Node of Destiny in your relationship sector, there’s potential for you to meet someone really special.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) This month, you’re opening up your mind to new ideas of what makes a relationship work and what it means to love. And with your red-hot cosmic ruler Mars in your relationship zone for the first few weeks of the month, it’s the perfect time to take action on the feelings you’re exploring. The new moon on July 5 could help you step out of your comfort zone when in dating if you’re single, or readjust your romantic boundaries in a relationship to make more room for exploration. Spice things up and follow your unexpected impulses in love mid-month — you might be surprised by what’s pleasing you. Passion runs deeper during the last third of the month, as carnal Mars hits your chart’s intimacy zone. Set boundaries as needed and don’t settle for anything less than total honesty with your lovers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The month opens on an intimate note, and the emotional new moon on July 5 puts you in touch with your sensitive side. It’s a good time to get more vulnerable in relationships and turn over a new leaf in honesty and boundaries, whether you’re casual or committed. Passion cranks up in relationships during the last third of the month, so while you may feel a little more hot-headed, you’ll also feel lustier. Embrace your desires and tell your partners exactly what you want — and don’t be afraid to explore some new territory in love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Summer love vibes are in full swing for you this month, and it kicks off with an ultra-romantic new moon on July 5. New emotional connections are emerging in casual and committed relationships, so follow your heart and dive into the feelings. As you approach the middle of the month, gently pushing your comfort zone is key, as doing so can create even stronger bonds between you and your love interests. Don’t be afraid to follow your wilder impulses and seek out new and unusual experiences in sex and dating. An empowering full moon hits your sign on July 21, imbuing you with an enchanting sense of confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You’re not always keen on putting feelings into words, but the first half of the month is a fabulous time to do it — and your partners will be even more receptive to what you have to say come July 11, when amorous Venus hits your relationship zone. There are lots of beneath-the-surface feelings coming up throughout the month, too, so work through them honestly instead of letting them fester. If you’re on the dating scene, you might find that you’ve got the energy to pursue many different people at once when the full moon comes around on July 21. If you’re linked up, you might feel a little more passionate about seducing a committed partner all over again.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Submerging yourself in some dreamy summer romance is a top priority this month, and the new moon on July 5 is the ideal time to manifest your fantasies. Commit to what (and who) you know you want in love. The second week of July is full of thrilling opportunities to bring some magic to casual and committed relationships, so keep an open mind to potential meet-cutes and let yourself get lost in a lavender haze of love. The full moon on July 21 is a good time for a group date or a flirty night out with friends. Communication in relationships gets stronger during the last week of July, and the words you’ve been waiting for may finally start flowing.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.