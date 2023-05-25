Your June Tarot Reading

Let’s welcome June with a tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for June 2023, the message is to tap into your inner fire and burn bright.

What Is Tarot?

Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing cards during the 15th century. The Romani people were the first to use these decks as a divinatory tool. Roma also brought other divination practices with them, like palmistry and tea leaf-reading, when they left India in the 10th and 11th centuries and arrived in Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries.

June is Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller History Month, so it’s a particularly good time to celebrate this tradition and its place in Romani culture.

How I Read Tarot Cards

I read tarot, palms, and tea leaves in my Romani family’s tradition, taught to me by my grandmother. I created a five-card spread for this column. The cards below represent embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Your June 2023 Tarot Reading

Embodiment: King of Wands

The King of Wands invites you to tap into your inner fire and take charge of your life. If you’ve been experiencing a lot of hot emotions (like anger, frustration, desire, ambition, and passion), then it’s time to channel them into action. This card can show up when those red-hot feelings are out of balance, though, so pay attention to any signs of burnout or impulsivity. Give yourself (and others) some slack so that you can sustain a steady flame. The King of Wands asks you to step up as a leader, maybe for others and definitely for yourself. Remember, though: the best leaders don’t need to wield their power all the time.

Situation: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands asks you to be a little more creative, expressive, and innovative than you have been. Creativity comes in a lot of flavors, so consider what would be meaningful in your own work and personal life. You might find it not only joyful but also helpful to infuse everything you do with your sense of style. Encourage others to find their own rhythm, too. The Queen of Wands knows when to take the lead, and when to let it flow. You might be finding that balance, too.

Obstacle: Princess of Wands

We have another royal in this spread, and here, the Princess of Wands is the obstacle. This card (also known as the Page of Wands) calls in playfulness, a willingness to experiment, and the resilience to bounce back when needed. Maybe it’s hard to have fun right now when there’s so much to do, but it’s important to try. Mistakes will teach you the most, and it’s important to not take yourself too seriously. Nothing kills imagination like the fear of failure. Be compassionate with yourself. See if you can look on the bright side.

Action: Princess of Cups

The Princess of Cups (also known as the Page of Cups) has a similar playful energy to the Princess of Wands, but the cups rule emotions, spirituality, healing, and the subconscious. This means that the best approach to overcoming this month’s obstacle is to get in touch with your feelings. If your perfectionist tendencies are holding you back, do something you won’t take so seriously, like rollerskating, painting by numbers, or watching a movie with a friend. Play can be therapeutic, so if you notice any emotions stemming from these low-stakes activities, process them in your journal, with friends, or with a therapist.

Lesson: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is the card of victory, and while all this wand energy this month will likely lead you to victory no matter what, it’ll be even sweeter if you can learn to savor your success. Take time to acknowledge all of your wins, everything that got you to this point, the daily accomplishment of living in this world, moments of kindness to yourself and others… the list goes on. If you can’t appreciate what you’ve already accomplished, it’s harder to have a clear idea of what you can achieve in the future. Celebrate yourself.

How To Use June 2023's Tarot Lessons

This month, reconsider what your personal style or aesthetic is like right now. Our tastes change over time, and this cluster of wand energy encourages you to express who you are in this moment. Look for playful, creative ways to explore. You might want to redecorate, change the way you put together outfits, or shift habits to reflect your confidence.

I’m feeling very inspired by the new Romani Heritage makeup palette by Kamav Kosmetics, which is packed with regal, joyful jewel tones. I’m also excited by Loly by Zita Moldovan, a Romani clothing brand that’s meant for everyone. Loly is exuberant with traditional prints and colors in modern cuts, and is completely, unabashedly, Romani.

Another way to put this month’s lessons into practice is to make a daily list of wins, no matter how big or small, to keep that victory mindset active. If you need it, just getting out of bed earns a gold star.