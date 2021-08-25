Whether you’re an esteemed astrologer or just cosmically curious, chances are that you’re open to astrology’s influence on our everyday lives. And if you’ve ever delved into your birth chart, you’ll know there are different elements at play that impact your personality. While astrology can provide foresight to the different energies of cosmic events like what to expect when a planet goes retrograde, it also gives us a better idea about every zodiac sign’s unique strengths and characteristics. Do you have an eye for detail or an outside-the-box mentality that keeps you creating unconventional ideas? Then you probably have the cosmos to thank for being one of the most creative zodiac signs.

An overview of your natal chart can reveal the planets or houses impacting your creative streak. For instance, if your sun sign is dreamy Pisces, you have a knack for creating artistic dreamscapes, whether it’s directly on a canvas or through the way you communicate with others. In addition to your sun sign, you might see artistic tendencies manifest via your houses, such as your fifth house. “The fifth house is the house of self-expression and creativity,” TikTok-famous astrologer AstroDim tells Bustle. “People with prominent fifth houses are literal creators, who are always coming up with something new.”

Are you an avid doodler, an innate writer, or a natural thespian? If so, you’re likely one of part of the most creative zodiac signs. Keep reading to find out if you’re on the list!

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re probably not surprised to see yourself on this list, Leo. You can thank your vivacious ruler, aka the sun, for your courage to explore your creative side. “Since Leos are ruled by the sun, they seek to find ways to outwardly express how they feel,” says AstroDim. “Their identity is important to them and they want to stick out amongst the crowd.” Your natural crafty abilities coupled with your valor make for an impressive and prolific artist, and you’re not afraid to let that shine through your art.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra, you’re all about aesthetics, which is a huge reason why you’re one of the most creative zodiac signs. Ruled by the planet Venus, which governs romance and harmony, your love for beautiful and alluring visuals keeps your creative juices flowing in many aspects of your life. When you’re not beautifying your home with the perfect centerpiece, you’re creating works of art. “It’s important for Libras to bring balance and harmony to anything they’re part of,” says AstroDim. “Because of that, they use creative tactics to utilize that beautiful energy, whether it’s through music, art, decoration, a pleasant conversation, their charm, or even through their own physical beauty.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your futuristic aesthetics and unique personality help unlock your crafty side, Aqua. You’re always generating new ideas and coming up with improvements to make the world around you better and more progressive. And you’re definitely not afraid to go against the grain and find creative solutions for the world’s problems. “Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, which represents innovation, uniqueness, and unconventionality,” says AstroDim. “Aquarians tend to be trendsetters through fashion, beauty, or other social standards. It’s almost as if they can see into the future! As a result, they like to lead others through their ingenuity.”