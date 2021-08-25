Whether you’re an esteemed astrologer or just cosmically curious, chances are that you’re open to astrology’s influence on our everyday lives. And if you’ve ever delved into your birth chart, you’ll know there are different elements at play that impact your personality. While astrology can provide foresight to the different energies of cosmic events like what to expect when a planet goes retrograde, it also gives us a better idea about every zodiac sign’s unique strengths and characteristics. Do you have an eye for detail or an outside-the-box mentality that keeps you creating unconventional ideas? Then you probably have the cosmos to thank for being one of the most creative zodiac signs.
An overview of your natal chart can reveal the planets or houses impacting your creative streak. For instance, if your sun sign is dreamy Pisces, you have a knack for creating artistic dreamscapes, whether it’s directly on a canvas or through the way you communicate with others. In addition to your sun sign, you might see artistic tendencies manifest via your houses, such as your fifth house. “The fifth house is the house of self-expression and creativity,” TikTok-famous astrologer AstroDim tells Bustle. “People with prominent fifth houses are literal creators, who are always coming up with something new.”
Are you an avid doodler, an innate writer, or a natural thespian? If so, you’re likely one of part of the most creative zodiac signs. Keep reading to find out if you’re on the list!