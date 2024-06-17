Your Horoscope For June's Full Strawberry Moon

The summer is off to a very juicy start thanks to the Strawberry Moon rising on June 21 at 9:08 pm ET. June’s full moon peaks just one day after the summer solstice, so it’s immediately putting you in touch with your current goals as you kick off the new season. Everyone will have an opportunity to make some pragmatic and purposeful moves under this lunation, but of course, the June full moon will affect each zodiac sign a little differently.

Cancer season begins on June 20, so during this full moon, everyone will be freshly submerged in the tender-hearted waves of this water sign’s solar reign. But because this lunation is rising across the zodiac in the hardworking and disciplined sign of Capricorn, you’ll probably be ready to get down to business, too. This full moon can illuminate your tangible and practical goals, giving you a boost of productivity and focus to channel toward your most ambitious endeavors. It’s also the first of two back-to-back full moons in Capricorn this summer, so focus on what you’d like to bring to fruition over the season ahead.

Thanks to Capricorn’s industrious influence, June’s Strawberry Moon is a great time to work through obstacles that are standing in the way of your professional success or ideal career path. A lunar opposition to value-oriented Venus pushes you to make moves that have meaning and align with your higher self, so give your heart some say in how you maneuver things. However, remember that the sun and moon will also clash with the illusive planet Neptune, so don’t be surprised if the next steps of your plans might be difficult to see clearly. That’s OK! Tap into Capricorn’s diligence and pragmatism as you plot your path, even if you can’t see exactly what lies ahead.

Here are the June full moon horoscopes for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): What are the steps you know you need to take in your career to bump things up to the next level, Aries? This full moon is calling you to put your nose to the grindstone and get real about your professional goals. A little bit of pragmatic focus can take you a long way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you want to expand your horizons and hone your skills in a new area, you must push yourself a little bit — and this full moon is a great time to challenge yourself to try something new. Step away from the distracting little details and take a good, hard look at your big-picture plans. Where do you need to stretch your spirit to reach those high aspirations?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you owe someone something, whether it’s money or a favor, this full moon is the perfect time to make good on your word, Gemini. It’s time to clear up your debts and free yourself of any lingering energetic baggage. Instead of turning the other cheek, face the skeletons in your closet head-on. You’ll feel much lighter once you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Relationships take work and now’s the time to step up and put some into your interpersonal dynamics. The full moon is rising in your relationship sector, encouraging you to take the reigns in your closest partnerships and steer things in a clearer direction. If something needs to change, make it happen now so things don’t go stale.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You may be swimming in fantasies right now, but your to-do list is all too real — so get out of your head and start getting things done. This full moon can inspire you to step up your productivity game and get caught up on any work tasks or personal responsibilities that have lingered a little too long. If you start checking off some tasks, you’ll have more time for daydreaming.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Fantasizing about bringing your creative visions to life is one thing, but taking tangible steps to realize these goals is another — and this full moon wants you to step up to the challenge. Pour your heart into some passion projects now and give your most beloved hobbies a chance to become something more. There may be something lucrative hiding in something you love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) In order to reach the highest heights, you’ve got to make sure you’re standing on a solid foundation, and this full moon wants you to check in with the earth sitting beneath your feet. Are things feeling functional in your home life? Is your living space conducive to productivity and peace? Our homes can often reflect our emotional state, so get yours in tip-top shape.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) You’ve got big dreams and aspirations, Scorpio, and sometimes taking baby steps is the most effective way to get to the top. This full moon wants you to buckle down and start diving into the nitty-gritty details of your goals, formulating a realistic plan that’ll take you where you want to be. Don’t overwhelm yourself by only focusing on the finish line. Instead, take things one day at a time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) You love your freedom, Sagittarius, and the best way to maintain it is to build yourself a security net that’ll catch you if times get tough. This pragmatic full moon is a fabulous time to let go of frivolous spending habits and start embracing a more frugal and financially savvy mindset about money. When you feel like your resources are stable, you’ll feel like you have more room to be your spontaneous self.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) With the full moon in your sign, it’s time to honor your needs and make your goals the number one priority. Make a list of things you’d like to accomplish between now and the end of the year, and then make another list of practical steps you can take to get there. There may be a lot happening in your personal life right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make time to focus on yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) There will always be plenty of things waiting on your to-do list, Aquarius — but if you don’t make time to rest and care for your soul’s needs, you won’t be able to get those things done effectively. Listen to your heart under this full moon and honor the fact that productivity requires self-care. Find ways to fill your cup and recharge your batteries.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Fish like to swim in schools, and as the zodiac’s resident ocean dweller, it’s time to honor the power in community. Don’t sleep on the many resources and support systems around you now, as working together and collaborating with others can help you reach your full moon goals faster than you’d ever be able to accomplish on your own. Go ahead and delegate or ask for a helping hand.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.