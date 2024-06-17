Your Horoscope For June's Full Strawberry Moon

The summer is off to a very juicy start thanks to the Strawberry Moon rising on June 21 at 9:08 pm ET. June’s full moon peaks just one day after the summer solstice, so it’s immediately putting you in touch with your current goals as you kick off the new season. Everyone will have an opportunity to make some pragmatic and purposeful moves under this lunation, but of course, the June full moon will affect each zodiac sign a little differently.
Cancer season begins on June 20, so during this full moon, everyone will be freshly submerged in the tender-hearted waves of this water sign’s solar reign. But because this lunation is rising across the zodiac in the hardworking and disciplined sign of Capricorn, you’ll probably be ready to get down to business, too. This full moon can illuminate your tangible and practical goals, giving you a boost of productivity and focus to channel toward your most ambitious endeavors. It’s also the first of two back-to-back full moons in Capricorn this summer, so focus on what you’d like to bring to fruition over the season ahead.
Thanks to Capricorn’s industrious influence, June’s Strawberry Moon is a great time to work through obstacles that are standing in the way of your professional success or ideal career path. A lunar opposition to value-oriented Venus pushes you to make moves that have meaning and align with your higher self, so give your heart some say in how you maneuver things. However, remember that the sun and moon will also clash with the illusive planet Neptune, so don’t be surprised if the next steps of your plans might be difficult to see clearly. That’s OK! Tap into Capricorn’s diligence and pragmatism as you plot your path, even if you can’t see exactly what lies ahead.