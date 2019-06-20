As the late n' great Kurt Cobain once sang, "Weather changes moods" — and such is certainly the case when it comes to the warmth, optimism, and fun that summertime brings. The 2019 summer solstice occurs on Friday, June 21, and marks both the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer. Honoring the change of season (and all the fresh, shifting energy it brings along with it) is a beautiful way to connect with nature, the astrological calendar (as this also marks the start of Cancer season), and the vital, vibrant, life-giving energy of the center of our solar system: The sun itself. Working with crystals for the summer solstice is the perfect way to bring out your inner mystic and do the solstice right.

There are a couple important astrological transits taking place during the sun's summer solstice zenith that are going to give us some energy to pair our crystal healing with: The first is that the sun is moving from busy-body, airy Gemini into maternal, sensitive Cancer. "Because this is the day when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, the month when the Sun is in Cancer is one of the most fertile times of the year and is a great time for growth spurts in any area of your life," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. Just as the lush, rich energy of summer nourishes the plants and crops, it can also nourish us and help us grow stronger and more secure in our goals and ambitions — and working with bright, energizing crystals can help with that.

Another thing to note is the moon being in Aquarius at the time of the solstice. Aquarius is an air sign, and its energy is idealistic, group-oriented, and loves anything quirky and unique. We're going to be inclined to follow the beat of our drum when it comes to our emotional and creative sides, and that's great! The sun is shinin' bright as the solstice hits, and it's going to behoove us to be our unique selves as we embark on the season ahead.

Whether you're planning an elaborate ritual and crystal grid or simply plan to set out some summertime crystals in your home, working with crystal energy for the summer solstice can help you feel more connected to Earth's natural cycles and help you reach your summer goals. Check out the crystals I'll be working with under the summer solstice, and some suggestions on how to use them for maximum magical effect. Happy solstice, witchies!

Sunstone

Sunstone Palm Stones, $8.99, Etsy.

What better crystal for the longest day of the year than one named after the sun itself? Sunstones bring with them the fire and zeal of the sunshine, and are a great motivator to start new projects and follow through on your actions. It's certainly a stone of strength, leadership, and life-giving warmth, making it perfect to work with under the abundance of the summer solstice.

How to use it: Turn a small piece of sunstone into a piece of jewelry to wear through the summer season! If your stone is already in a jewelry piece, great — but if not, follow a wire-wrapping tutorial to create your own. "Wear Sunstone to feel alive and enthusiastic," wrote Crystal Vaults. "Worn as a ring on the receptive hand, Sunstone helps one receive what is needed and desired ... Worn as a pendant, Sunstone brings the heart's wisdom into alignment with the mind's inspirations."

Citrine

Citrine Point, $12.95, Energy Muse.

There's nothing that feels more summery, bright, and energizing than a citrine crystal. This stone is all about action and vibrance — it's the perfect crystal to work with at time when you're full of ideas, and ready to turn them into a reality. This vibes perfectly with the summer solstice energy. The sun is at its peak power, and we're all feeling the vitality and ready to make power moves. Citrine's energizing focus can help us make our summer dreams come true.

How to use it: Do a personal power meditation with citrine under the sunshine on the day of the solstice. "When meditating with Citrine, one feels a glowing warmth from within and from without," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "Its sole purpose is to manifest the golden Light Force onto the physical plane." Focus on the warmth of sunlight on your skin, and visualize the golden light of the crystal's energy coming in and out of your core.

Tiger's Eye

Tiger's Eye Touchstone, $12.95, Energy Muse.

Tiger's eye is a powerful and energetic crystal that combines the sun's vitality with the grounding nature of the earth. According to Crystal Vaults, the ancient Egyptians believed this crystal to "provide the protection of the sun and earth combined, of Ra, the sun god and Geb, god of the growing land," — making it the perfect stone for connecting with the solstice sun energy, and also grounding us under the flighty and detached Aquarius moon.

How to use it: Tiger's eye is basically a confidence and power booster — so carry it with you in order to reap its benefits in every situation. A close friend of mine started wearing a bracelet of Tiger's Eye beads in order to help her speak her mind, and said she ended up having to wear it less often because she become so blunt and tenacious! But sometimes, a little bit of that hot n' fiery energy is a good thing,

Aquamarine

Tumbled Aquamarine Cube, $8.58+, Etsy.

While the other crystals on this list vibe with the fiery sun energy of the solstice, lovely aquamarine can help us connect to the emotional, sensitive, and ever-watery territory of Cancer season — which, it's important to note, kicks off on the very same day as the solstice. It's a great stone to work with to help calm the spirit and is ideal for anyone who wants to practice clear communication — a helpful tool indeed, as we'll also be in Mercury retrograde's pre-shadow period during the solstice.

How to use it: If the summer heat is getting to you and making it hard to focus (or getting you a little cranky), call on aquamarine too cool you down — both physically and emotionally. Use your aquamarine crystal to massage your body, and repeat the following chant aloud, as instructed by At Perry's Healing Crystals: "Cool my physical, mental and spiritual body. Give me the strength to beat the heat."