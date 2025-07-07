Your Week According To A Tarot Reader

Your tarot card for the week is the Four of Wands, which delivers a hefty dose of positive energy. It represents happiness and community (party time), as well as harmony, stability, and new beginnings.

This card tends to pop up in a tarot reading when you have all your ducks in a row. Not only are you feeling extra organized, it’s possible you just completed a big project or annoying chore and can finally breathe a sigh of relief. To celebrate your accomplishment, look for ways to treat yourself in the days ahead, and definitely invite friends to raise a glass on Friday night.

This card also hints at the relaxed, refreshed feeling that often follows a long weekend, especially if you spent some time cleaning up. (Nothing beats starting the week with your laundry off the floor, right?) If you’re in the middle of a messy, chaotic situation, the Four of Wands is a sign things will simmer down soon. This is your cue to prioritize your well-being until everything’s back on track.

If you recently moved, this card suggests you’ll officially feel at home this week. To speed up the process, make sure you have all your favorite knick knacks unpacked, and light a candle for good measure.

Did you just start seeing someone new? Then you’re in luck. The Four of Wands is a sign your desire to commit is surging — because you’ve officially found a good match. For some, it could be an all-consuming, butterflies-in-your-stomach giddiness. For others, it’s a grounded ease stemming from a connection that feels like the real deal.

If you’re looking for love, this card begs you to go outside and put yourself in social situations. (Yes, even if you’re kind of tired.) Now’s the best time to RSVP to some invites, especially if it means mingling with people you don’t know. The Four of Wands suggests you’ll meet someone while you’re talking, laughing, and having fun. Think backyard parties, line dancing, and last-minute nights out with your friends.

If nothing else, this week promises to have happy moments just because. The Four of Wands reminds you to look for little glimmers of joy, revel in how far you’ve come, and be grateful for all the good in your life.

