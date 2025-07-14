Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of July 14 - 20

You tarot pull for the week is The High Priestess, a major arcana card that represents spirituality, intuition, and the subconscious. If you’ve been running nonstop, this card is your cue to slow your roll.

The High Priestess often pops up in a tarot reading as a reminder to check back in with yourself, especially after a period of chaos. Did you just finish a hefty project at work? Spend time with, ahem, delightful relatives? If so, take it easy.

That might mean saying no to last-minute plans. Instead of forcing yourself to get drinks at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday, give yourself permission to lounge. Light a few candles, flop on the couch, soak in the tub — you get the idea.

To tap into the energy of The High Priestess, look for any excuse to chill. Go to yoga instead of a HIIT class, let a few texts go unanswered, or go to bed early. You might try a silent walk — one without music, podcasts, or voice memos — so you can truly tap into your thoughts.

As you go about this week of rest and relaxation, don’t be surprised if you find yourself dreaming of life at a convent. (No, really. They’re open for peaceful retreats and apparently this summer’s hottest vacation.) The High Priestess is a very spiritual card, which is why you might be drawn to unseen forces in the days ahead.

This could mean reading tarot cards, meditating, Googling silent retreats, or whatever else might help you feel connected to the universe. Sometimes simply lighting incense and playing jazz music as you do a few chores is enough.

This card is also a reminder to trust your intuition. If you have a question, concern, or big swell of emotion, catch yourself before you can grab your phone and fire off a lengthy text. Instead, sit with the feeling and see if you can sort through it by yourself.

While it can be nice to have someone else’s input in a stressful situation, The High Priestess wants you to steer clear of outside voices that might cloud your vision. Sometimes, keeping your plans private actually makes them more powerful.

And you know what? It’s also OK if don’t have all the answers this week. The High Priestess is a mysterious card that encourages you to hang back and see what unfolds. It’s all the more reason to relax.

