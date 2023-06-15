7 Dos & Don'ts For Channeling Creative Vibes During June's New Moon

When the new moon in Gemini arrives on June 18, 2023 at 12:37 a.m. ET, you might feel called to probe your curiosity and try on new hats. The air sign encourages you explore, innovate, and create. What changes might you want to make? Under June’s new moon, anything is possible.

However, watch out for the aspect between la luna and mystical Neptune. That little wrinkle means you’re prone to drifting into your own fantasy land — and not in a fun way. Keep your wits about you; do your best to look at situations with objective clarity.

Whether you plan to spice up your social life this summer or take up a new hobby, follow these dos and don’ts for June’s new moon.

DO: Find Common Ground

Gemini is a social air sign, so when it comes to communicating with friends, this lunation asks you to keep a diplomatic aura. Gemini's planetary ruler, Mercury, makes a supportive aspect to Venus, so be sure to find balance when speaking your truth.

DON’T: Take Shortcuts

You might be tempted to work smarter, not harder — aka the Gemini way — but Saturn retrograde (kicking off June 17, running through Nov. 4) will prompt you to value the lessons you learn along the journey. Set yourself up for success by putting in the time, work, and devotion to your projects.

DO: Set Realistic Goals

Our enthusiasm can naturally take the wheel under Gemini, but with Saturn being retrograde in Pisces, the need for boundaries is strong. Review your schedule and plan accordingly so that you aren't overcommitting or burning yourself out.

DON’T: Get Swept Away By Fantasy

A testy aspect between this curious new moon and Neptune may blur the lines between what's real and the over-romanticization or delusions. This is an important lunation to squash deceptions by separating your emotions and reality.

DO: Find New Passions

Aiming to sharpen your skills? The inventive new moon in taskmaster Gemini is the perfect segue to venture into new territory, whether it's learning to bake or trying your hand at coding. This lunation is all about challenging your mind.

DON’T: Rush Into Things

In true Gemini fashion, this new moon can have you back and forth with making major decisions. Neptune is squaring off with the moon, prompting deception and confusion. Because of that, it's worth weighing the pros and cons before committing.

DO: Hit Up Your Friends

The chatty and social energy of Gemini is the time to plan an outing with your besties. Gather your favorite people for a brunch or hike. Hint: ask them to bring their other friends, too. This lunation is ideal for making new connections!