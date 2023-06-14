Here's Your June New Moon Horoscope

Summer may be in full swing, but you can’t fully embrace the fruitful changes of the season without first reveling under June’s next major lunation on the 18th. Enter the June 2023 new moon in inquisitive Gemini. This air sign’s vibes prompt us to investigate, explore, and spend time with our inner circle.

New moons happen when la Luna’s dark side faces the earth, giving it an invisible appearance. Per astrology, this phase is a total reset — a moment that’s ripe for launching new projects, manifestation, and much-needed rest. As la Luna enters the air sign’s bubbly territory, you can expect to pursue new interests and expand your social network as invites flood your calendar.

“We’ll feel the incredible energy of movement and feel ready to make changes and adapt to the newfound circumstances,” Iva Naksova, Western astrologer for Nebula, tells Bustle. “On top of that, we’ll be able to do a lot of talking, which can result in getting the job done while showing an incredible desire for compromise and flexibility.”

But with a pesky Saturn retrograde putting us all on a short leash, there could be a lot of push and pull to cross off your to-do lists while still maintaining a buzzing social life. Taking shortcuts, for example, might be Gemini’s superpower, but Saturn’s presence in the mix can easily complicate things as we’re asked to create boundaries and put in the hours to conquer our summer goals.

Plus, Naksova says the new moon squaring off with Neptune might cause a bit of uncertainty. “With all the waves of information and communication coming your way during Gemini season and the New Moon in the sign of the Twins, one can expect to feel confusion,” Naksova says. But on the other hand, “It brings creativity, enhanced imagination, and vision for the future.”

This tension doesn’t quash this moon’s inviting, innovative vibes. Actually, this supportive lunation is here to expand our curious minds. Keep reading to learn how the June 2023 new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re all about novel experiences, Aries, so this new moon is an extra support system to honor your naturally curious and competitive heart. “It’s a great time to focus on creative activities such as writing, painting, and crafting,” Naksova says. Wherever your mind wanders, be open to the new lessons and catharsis it brings to your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money is on your mind more than usual right now, Taurus. This innovative new moon is encouraging you to find fresh ways to monetize your skills and interests. Naksova suggests accepting these changes with open arms — even if it’s outside your comfort zone. “On the other hand, the new moon and Neptune open up opportunities to meet new people and create deep and meaningful friendships,” Naksova says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you open to possibility, Gemini? Opportunities to explore, reflect, and learn are all ripe under this new moon, so be conscious of where you expend your energy and review the growth you’ve made this year. “The Moon and Neptune aspect occurs in your house of career, so there are increased chances to make changes in these areas as well, such as changing your career, taking a different direction, or starting your own business,” says Naksova.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Lean into your intuition right now, Cancer. This new moon is ripe for downloads from the Universe. “This is an incredible time to manifest and envision the future you want for yourself,” Naksova says. “Use the Neptune influence to help you learn, explore and gain as much knowledge as you can.” The clarity you seek will reveal itself. Just have faith in your abilities and trust the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your optimism is extra strong these days, Leo, and following your intuition can have a big impact on your community. This innovative new moon is a powerful time to collaborate with people around you. Ultimately, you should allow yourself to future-trip and decipher the best way to move forward. “As a result, you will easily adjust your course and move in the desired direction,” Naksova says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

New ambitions are making you glow, Virgo. You might be dreaming up new goals or considering a career shift. When it comes to nailing down next steps (particularly in your work life), Naksova says, “Neptune gives you the power to visualize yourself and the version you want to be in the future.” From there, achieving what you want will be a breeze.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, you never lose sight about how important your connections with other people are. This new moon, however, proves that your relationship with yourself is paramount to your growth. Naksova suggests listening to your adventurous heart and exploring outside your usual bounds. “The more people you meet and expand your network, the bigger the chances are for success,” Naksova says. Plus, Neptune’s energy will help you prioritize self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Learning how to manage your need for control is the theme of this lunation, Scorpio. “Neptune inspires you to open yourself to romance, family, marriage, long-term relationships, or serious commitments,” says Naksova. It’s a good idea to assess your role in your relationships. That said, Naksova says major shifts will impact your love life and help you decide whether you’re ready to commit or up the ante in your relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Pencil in some time with your inner circle, Sagittarius. “You can expect to spend more time with the people you care for,” Naksova predicts. What’s more, an emphasis on domestic matters will prove to be a supportive push forward. This is a perfect time to lean on support from the most important people in your life — don’t forget to show your gratitude!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Is your daily routine feeling extra stagnant lately, Capricorn? This new moon offers an opportunity to shake things up (productively, of course). “It’s a transformation process, kind of like waking up from a passive period of time and taking charge and getting things done,” Naksova explains. Try incorporating new hobbies and habits right now, like hitting the gym before work or adding a walk into your lunch break.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Let your avant-garde ideas take the wheel, Aquarius. What do you find the most pleasure in? Focus on the things that spark joy and follow that creative inspiration to new places. This vibrant time will lead to breakthroughs, letting you express yourself in a totally new way. Don’t push yourself too hard, though. “It’s the perfect time to take a step back and allow yourself a rest,” Naksova says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There’s nothing wrong with a little quiet time, Pisces. This new moon will help you become more comfortable in the silence as you work through some tough emotions you might’ve been dealing with recently. “As a result, you will want to spend more time focusing on the people close to you and maybe isolate yourself a bit from going out and socializing with large groups of people,” Naksova says. It could also be a good time to redecorate or add spice to your home decor.

Source:

Iva Naksova, astrologer