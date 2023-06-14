Summer’s almost here, but before we can celebrate the solstice, we have one final lunar event of the spring to get through: the June new moon. La luna arrives on June 18, 2023 at 12:37 a.m. ET in the communicative sign of Gemini, but don’t expect to be on the same page as those around you. There’s no reason to be concerned, though, and maybe once you know the spiritual meaning behind the June new moon, you’ll understand why.

A fresh start is right around the corner, because new moons are all about new beginnings. New moons mark the first phase of each month’s lunar cycle, which means they act as a reset both celestially and spiritually. But to bring about these beginnings, you’ll need to act on this energy by planting the seeds for your next chapter and taking the actions needed to jump start your new cycle. Not to mention, you’ll want to use this time to do some soul-searching to uncover what it is you want to manifest into your life, as new moons are thought to be a time of introspection.

There’s more to this lunation than reflecting inward and clean slates. In order to use its power to your benefit, here’s what you need to know about the June new moon.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The June New Moon?

As the sign associated with communication, you might assume this will be a period of easy conversations. But according to the astrology site Forever Conscious, this new moon may actually bring some uncertainty, confusion, and miscommunication into your life. That’s because Neptune will be highly present during this lunation, and the dreamy planet can often be deceptive and make us see things that aren’t really there. So if things seem to good to be true, you might want to take a step back and reevaluate.

Though the June new moon won’t be without its struggles, making it through the lunar event unaffected is possible. New moons can help us get in touch with our intuitive senses, which means you can trust your intuition to help you suss out the real from the fake. Just make sure to actually listen to what it’s telling you — rose-colored glasses can be hard to take off.

How To Work With The June New Moon’s Energy

Making plans for the future is essential during any new moon, and the June lunation is no exception. Take the time to set your intentions. Let yourself to dream without limitations. Your thoughts have the power to become your reality, and allowing yourself to believe these things are already yours will make them come even faster.

To tap into your introspective side, try meditating in a quiet, sacred space where not even your thoughts can find you. Allow yourself to receive any messages you need to hear. If you’re searching for answers, be open to uncovering some hard truths, and trust that your intuition won’t lead you astray.