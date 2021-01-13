15 Kombucha Cocktails To Try Before You Buy More Wine

In just a few years, kombucha has gone from being an obscure Whole Foods oddity to a trendy health-adjacent drink to a beverage that lines grocery aisles and is even served on tap. Thus, it was only a matter of time before kombucha cocktails took over the internet. If there is a way to spike something, the internet will find out how.

As you may know, kombucha already has a very small percentage of alcohol. However, that percentage is typically only about 0.5% though some have a 3% ABV, depending on their fermentation process. For context, O'Doul's non-alcoholic beer has about a 0.5% ABV and most low-calorie beers have around 4% ABV. So, if you're wondering whether kombucha can make you drunk on its own, the answer is probably not. There are brave souls who have tried to get drunk off kombucha alone, but, after drinking nearly a gallon of the stuff, were left with a 0.01 blood alcohol level and bad gas. In other words, if you want to get tipsy on kombucha, your best bet is just to add your alcohol of choice to it.

Whether you're new to the kombucha game or you're looking to spice up your cocktail repertoire, there is a kombucha cocktail on this list you'll want to try. Pour yourself a glass of that stinky fizz and enjoy.

1 Kombrewcha’s “New Year, New Brew-Cha” Kombrewcha Kombrewcha's hard kombucha is, as its name suggests, already alcoholic with a 4.4% ABV. But if you're looking to make it into something ~fancy~, they have a recipe for a new year-inspired drink that will have you feeling at least 4.4% more celebratory. You'll need: - 1 can of Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus - ½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur - Orange Bitters - Sparkling Wine (they recommend either brut or prosecco) - Pomegranate seeds to garnish To make your drink, pour your elderflower liqueur into a champagne flute and add three dashes of orange bitters. Then, add in a 50/50 split of both the Kombrewcha Berry Hibiscus and sparkling wine. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and enjoy.

2 Gold Fashioned GT's Living Foods For a twist on a traditional old fashion, GT's Kombucha recommends combining their Synergy Golden Pineapple Kombucha with orange juice, lemon juice, tequila, and bitters. It'll be your new happy hour go-to.

3 Backcountry Booch If you're looking for a drink that does the hard lifting — pun intended— for you, you'll want to check out JuneShine's Backcountry Booch. At 6% ABV, it doesn't require any additional alcohol (but a little bit of rum would pair nicely with this tropical 'booch). Top the bright blue drink off with some pineapple and mentally whisk yourself to an island vacation.

4 Spicy Kombucha Bloody Mary The Kitchn Up your brunch game with this kombucha bloody mary recipe from The Kitchn. It combines your standard bloody mary ingredients with your ginger-lemon kombucha of choice. Check out the full recipe on The Kitchn.

5 Pumpkin Moscow Mule My Darling Vegan PSL lovers and Moscow Mule fans, unite! This cocktail uses ginger kombucha instead of ginger beer and adds a bit of maple pumpkin butter. See the full recipe on My Darling Vegan.

6 Grapefruit Spritzer Health-Ade Next time you pick up a bottle of Health-Ade kombucha, make sure to grab an extra bottle of grapefruit for this spritzer. It combines their grapefruit kombucha, rosemary, and tequila for a light and fresh cocktail. Check out the full recipe on Health-Ade's blog.

7 The Jiant Whale In partnership with Gray Whale Gin, hard kombucha company Jiant Whale⁣ has created the aptly named Jiant Whale. Per their Instagram post, it combines gin, Aperol, lemon juice, and Jiant Hicamaya grapefruit & hibiscus kombucha.

8 3-Ingredients Kombucha Cocktail The Kitchn If you have rum, lime juice, and kombucha, you've got a simple twist on a dark and stormy. The recipe recommends using ginger kombucha since it's taking the place of ginger beer. You can see the full recipe on The Kitchn.

9 Kombucha Mojitos Half Baked Harvest Perfect for spring (or just mentally willing warm weather to come soon), this kombucha mojito works with most fruity flavors of kombucha. Health-Ade's Bubbly Rose has floral notes that would pair perfectly with the drink's hibiscus simple syrup. Check out the full recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

10 Gingerberry Cocktails Cookie and Kate Didn't have the rum required of the last 3-ingredient cocktail? No worries because this drink also has just three ingredients and uses vodka instead of rum. See the full recipe from Cookie and Kate.

11 Mango Colada GT's Living Foods A fun twist on a piña colada, this drink uses mango kombucha, rum, and coconut water. See the full recipe on GT's kombucha.

12 Ginger Kombucha Cocktail Love and Lemons You can't go wrong by combining ginger and kombucha. This vodka cocktail is garnished with mint and is perfect if you're looking for something light. See the full recipe on Love and Lemons.

13 Margarita with Cherry-Berry Lime Kombucha Health-Ade Yes, you can even make a margarita with kombucha. In lieu of sweet and sour mix or triple sec, this cocktail uses cherry and lime-flavored kombucha. Check out the full recipe from Health-Ade.

14 Gingerade Mule GT's Living Foods Kick your standard mule recipe up a notch by adding kombucha. GT’s Gingerade Mule combines 4 oz. of GT's Gingerade Kombucha, 1 oz. Vodka, and 2 tablespoons of lime juice into a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain, and garnish with lime, basil, and blueberries.

15 Cham-Bucha Shutterstock If you love a mimosa, you'll want to try a cham-bucha. You just combine champagne or sparkling wine with your kombucha of choice — any citrus flavor would work great — and enjoy. Check out the full recipe on Cooking Light.

If all else fails, try adding some kombucha to your wine of choice for a tangy, spritzer-like cocktail.