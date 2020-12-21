If you don’t want to end 2020 without a drink in your hand, you’ve come to the right place. This New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating what’s hopefully to come and cheers-ing away this year. However, if popping bottles isn't your thing even at the New Year, have no fear because there are plenty of New Year's cocktails that don't use champagne. While a champagne-less NYE celebration may be sacrilegious to some, there is no judgement for your particular drink palette here.

Want to get an early start on Dry January? You can certainly do that as well. There are plenty of non-alcoholic holiday drinks that look gorgeous and taste delicious. If you do want to imbibe, you can use those as a base for your spirit of choice. Heck, combine a White Claw with a La Croix and call it good. 2020 has rid us of any and all rules especially when it comes to our mixed drinks.

Whether you prefer to cozy up to a warm cocktail or believe that margaritas are a year-round treat, you’ll find something on this list that you’ll want to have on hand at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. Here are 13 cocktail recipes for New Year's that are perfect if you're not into champagne. Cheers!

1 Passion Spiker Photography by Gabriel Gonzalez, courtesy of Fountain Beverage Company Beverage company Fountain has a recipe that combines its spiked seltzer and CBD water for a fruity and festive drink. Just combine 2 parts Fountain Spiked Passionfruit with 1 part Fountain Lime CBD and 1 shot of triple sec. Add ice and enjoy!

2 Kombucha Mule Jiant Kombucha Cookie + Kate has a simple cocktail recipe that combines vodka, your kombucha of choice, and lime. For an extra kick, use Jiant Kombucha which has a 4.5% ABV.

3 Boulevardier If you're a fan of Negronis, you're going to want to try its bourbon-centric sister, the Boulevardier. Bourbon brand Russell’s Reserve's recipe combines their bourbon with sweet vermouth and Campari. Garnish with an orange peel and revel in your fanciness.

4 Wild Berry Ginger Poinsettia Truly Still want something sparkly? Try this cocktail from Truly. Here's what you'll need: - 6 oz. Truly Wild Berry (about half a can) - 1.5 oz Pomegranate juice - 0.5 oz. Orange Liqueur - 0.5 oz Ginger syrup - Rosemary sprig Combine ginger syrup, orange liqueur, and pomegranate juice to a shaker with ice. Once shaken, add in your Truly then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and pomegranate seeds for the most elevated way to imbibe on hard seltzer.

5 Coquito PReats Essentially the Puerto Rican equivalent of eggnog, the Coquito combines different kinds of milk, spices, and, of course, Puerto Rican rum. Here's what you'll need to make a Coquito: - 16 oz Bacardi Oro - 2 bottles Reàl Coconut Cream - 1 can condensed milk - 2 cans evaporated milk - 2 oz vanilla Extract - 1 tbsp cinnamon powder - Cinnamon stick for garnish All you need to do is combine all your ingredients in a blender, leaving out the cinnamon stick. Let it chill for a few hours and serve it cold, sans ice. Garnish it with a cinnamon stick and get cozy!

6 ABERFELDY Golden Crusta ABERFELDY If you're looking for a show-stopping drink, the ABERFELDY's Golden Crusta is just that. Here's what you'll need: - 2 oz ABERFELDY 12 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky - ¼ oz Maraschino Liqueur - ¼ oz Lemon Juice - ½ oz Cointreau Just add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake vigorously for about 30 seconds, then strain into a golden sugar-rimmed glass. You can also use gold sanding sugar. You'll be able to make it faster than you can open a champagne bottle.

7 Spiked Cold Brew Cocoa Jameson Are you ready for the pinnacle of easy cocktails? Combine two parts of Jameson Cold Brew with five parts of your hot chocolate of choice in a small pan. Whisk while heating to a simmer. That's it. That's all the steps.

8 Espresso Cabernet FUN WINE FUN WINE in partnership with New York Mixologist, Cody Goldstein, has created a cocktail that's almost to pretty to drink...almost. You'll need: - 1.5 oz bourbon - .75 oz lemon juice - 1 oz winter spiced syrup - 3 dashes chocolate bitters - 3 oz Espresso Cabernet, to float From there add all your ingredients except the Espresso Cabernet to a shaker with ice. Once shaken, add to a glass with fresh ice. Add your Espresso Cabernet on top as a floater and voila!

9 Pink Rosé Sangria Gabriella Pryor As you've learned by now, aesthetically-pleasing drinks needn't be complicated. Take this Pink Rosé Sangria from Passoã and Notorious Pink Rosé. Just combine 1 part Passoã with 2 parts Notorious Pink Rosé and your fruits of choice. They recommend oranges and berries. Add it to a big ol' pitcher with ice and bask in your beverage-making ability.

10 Mulled Wine Shutterstock 'Tis the season for spicy hot wine. Pink House Alchemy has a cardamom mulled wine kit to take all the guesswork out of making the perfect cocktail. All you need to do is add it to your favorite red and let it simmer.

11 Midnight Manhattan Cincoro This recipe from tequila-brand Cincoro is the perfect thing to have on hand when the clock hits 12. You'll need: - 2 oz Cincoro Reposado (a Michael Jordan-backed tequila) - ½ oz sweet vermouth - ½ oz premium coffee liqueur - A dehydrated lemon wheel Just combine all your ingredients into a mixing glass, stir, and strain into your tiny glass of choice.

12 Hermione Granger Cocktail Half Baked Harvest A drink fit for a magic royalty! This recipe from Half Baked Harvest combines flavors like rosemary, apple cider vinegar, raspberry, and cherry for a vodka cocktail that will Avada Kedavra your sobriety. See the full recipe on Half Baked Harvest's blog.

13 Hibiscus Beer Shandy Shutterstock Not just a summertime drink, a beer shandy typically combines lager or ale with lemonade. For a festive spin, use the Hibiscus beer from Sankofa with your lemonade of choice.

If all else fails, you can't go wrong with some Baileys on the rocks.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.