Everyone talks about how much stress a bride is under in the months leading up to her wedding — but guests don’t exactly have it easy, either. The moment you receive a “save the date” in the mail, you’ve got your own list of things to figure out before your friend, cousin, or work wife says “I do.”

The pressure, of course, may not be quite as intense as what the bride is experiencing, but you can’t exactly roll up to the big event in whatever you have hanging in your closet (unless you happen to have an impressive collection of gowns). To help, we’ve rounded up the wedding guest essentials that’ll make that pre-wedding scramble a little less chaotic.

Whether you need a lip product that’ll stay put from cocktail hour through the last dance, a shoe that won’t wreck your feet during the “Cha Cha Slide,” or a carry-all that’ll fit your entire wedding-weekend wardrobe without being an eyesore, these picks have you covered. Consider this your ultimate wedding guest shopping guide — whether you’re planning ahead or, well, doing it all at the last minute.

Even the biggest beauty aficionado can suddenly realize they don’t have a cry-proof mascara or flyaway-fighting balm in their bathroom cabinet. Your everyday skin care, makeup, and hair routine might get you through the ceremony, sure, but weddings require serious staying power — especially once the tears, sweat, and dancing kick in. Ahead, the beauty MVPs that’ll help you handle every emergency from “I’m tearing up” to “why is my hair doing that?”

The No-Mess Mascara

For some folks, getting through a wedding without shedding a single tear is an Olympic sport. Thankfully, you don’t have to hold your emotions in for the sake of your mascara — just grab Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky Tubes. The tubing formula is waterproof and sweat-, clump-, and smudge-proof, so you’ll get long, defined lashes without raccoon eyes even if you cry.

The Slickback Savior

It’s never fun to take a cute picture with the bride, only to realize your frizzed-up hair is photobombing it. Save yourself the disappointment by keeping Oribe’s Supershine Smoothing Wax Stick in your bag. It instantly tames flyaways, helps preserve your style, and adds a glossy finish without weighing hair down. Consider it your photo-ready hair insurance.

For Full Glam Protection

Even if you’re not a setting spray person, weddings are a good reason to become one. This cult-favorite option from ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr will keep your makeup on lockdown, whether you’re watching the vows on a beach or sweating it up on the dance floor — all without leaving your skin feeling heavy or cakey.

A Purse-Friendly Perfume

It may not be practical to travel with your go-to perfume bottle, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip fragrance altogether. Enter Sol de Janeiro’s Jelly Perfume Balm, a portable fragrance you can swipe on without worrying about leaks or broken glass. It comes in a trio of scents, but the brand’s signature Cheirosa 62™ delivers that beloved pistachio, caramel, and vanilla aroma in a bag-friendly balm.

The Longwear Lip

The last thing you want at a wedding is a lipstick that disappears before the DJ arrives. Stock up on M.A.C.’s new Lustreglass Stainglass Lip Tint for juicy pigment with serious staying power. The buildable, transfer-proof formula delivers glass-like shine and a wash of color that’ll last up to 12 hours — dance-floor makeout included.

Your packing list for a wedding weekend needs to have it all: skin care, hair products, makeup, the outfit, the accessories — you get the point. The challenge is getting everything from point A to point B without losing your mind (or your favorite earrings). Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile, these buys will make your wedding weekend a little easier.

A Fun & Functional Makeup Bag

This leopard-print cosmetic case from Baggu puts the fun in functional. It’s black on the inside so any foundation spills won’t be too noticeable — and it’s machine washable in case of emergency anyway. Also, because of its shape, you can store your tubes and powders upright to make every step of your makeup routine easily accessible without any rummaging around.

An Organizational Must-Have

Nothing says “I’m a responsible adult with my life together” more than a suitcase filled with packing cubes. This set from BÉIS includes two small, two medium, and two large sizes so you can thoughtfully pack your outfits for the welcome party, rehearsal dinner, wedding, after-party, and day-after brunch. Bonus points because you can throw the cubes into the hotel dresser without having to unpack every item individually.

A Customizable Carry-All

All the cool girls are rocking an Alex Mill tote. When you’re on the go, it’s nice to have a bag that can hold a lot, while also being stylish enough to wear out and about. This 100% cotton tote is washed to have a lived-in look, and starting at an additional $60, you can add a custom monogram. It might be ludicrously capacious, but it’s not something you’ll mind lugging to the bridal suite when you’re getting your hair done at 7 a.m.

A Wrinkle & Water-Resistant Garment Bag

You already spent time and money nailing down your wedding guest dress, so make sure it stays in pristine condition while you travel. This nylon garment bag from Quince is water-repellent, features smaller compartments for accessories, and has a crossbody strap and luggage-handle sleeve to make it easy to carry — even if your hands are full with all of your other bags.

A Steamer To Avoid Fashion Faux Pas

Want to be the MVP of the wedding weekend? Be the guest or bridesmaid that brings a travel steamer in case of emergencies — because not even the best garment bag can make a satin slip dress immune to a rogue wrinkle. Nip any fashion faux pas in the bud by making sure you have a portable tool like this one that heats up in just 18 seconds and has two modes, one for continuous use and another for targeted precision.

You traveled far, you bought a gift, and you curated the perfect outfit, so don’t let anything — like sore feet or dehydration — get in the way of having fun at the reception. With the products below, you can stay dancing, stay dry, and stay delightfully in the moment.

The Best-Kept Wedding Secret

Once you use Aspercreme on your feet before putting on your heels for a wedding, you’ll never go back. The topical spray is designed to help relieve aggravated nerves, and you can be proactive by using it on the tops and soles of your feet if you’re worried about making it to the dance floor. It lasts for six to eight hours, so you’ll stay comfortable through the after-party with no problem.

Stay Matte From First Kiss To Last Call

Even with all of the matte setting sprays and powders on the market, you’ll definitely break a bead during the reception if the DJ is good enough. Keep this blotting compact in your clutch for quick touch-ups in the ladies' room to ensure your mug stays pristine until last call.

A Vintage-Inspired Camera

Behind-the-scenes photos on your phone are always fun to look back on, but you can stay more in the moment with a Camp Snap camera. Think of it as a rechargeable disposable camera — but it features six filters to choose from. Without a screen, you won’t be tempted to look at the pics right after you take them, and can instead reminisce the next day once you download them onto your device. The newlyweds will be so grateful for any photos you snap after the photographers leave, and the film look will add a vintage feel.

An Open Bar Enjoyer’s Best Friend

Don’t let the open bar catch you slipping. Regardless of whether you’re in the bridal party or simply a guest, drinking electrolytes before the festivities get started can be a smart move. Liquid IV just came out with a sugar-free lychee sorbet flavor that you’ll want to throw in your weekender bag as a preemptive boost before the main event — or a morning-after reset.

The Dancing Shoes

If you just can’t bear another moment in your dress shoes but also can’t bring yourself to go barefoot on the dance floor, make it a point to have a pair of go-to dancing shoes. These foldable ballet flats come in six colors, including metallic shades that feel dressier, and can be made small enough to be packed in your purse — or your date’s suit jacket pocket.

Let’s be real: saving the date does not mean you’ve pre-planned the ‘fit. Sometimes, life gets in the way of curating the perfect look, and you end up scrambling for something that’s hopefully chic and hasn’t been worn with the same group of people. Thankfully, there are a few things you can keep in your arsenal for any fashion crises, including accessories that never miss and pro-level wardrobe fixes. Consider this your fashion emergency kit.

The Compliment-Magnet Clutch

Nothing is more tragic than finding *the* perfect dress and realizing you have no clutch to go with it. Enter: the clutch that does the heavy lifting.

This Cult Gaia clutch, with its sculptural design and dreamy ivory case, somehow manages to be both understated and otherworldly. It transcends dress codes, color palettes, and jewelry tones. So even if you end up wearing the simplest LBD in your closet, this instantly gives the illusion that you planned the look weeks in advance. Chic.

The Nip-Slip Insurance

Apart from accidentally wearing bridal white, the other wedding-guest fashion mishap to avoid is a nip slip — especially when your dress refuses to cooperate with a bra. That’s where these uber-viral CAKES Lift pasties come in. They provide enough coverage for any accidental peek-a-boo moments, but they also offer the magic lift they’ve become famous for. They’re also reusable, so you’ll always have a fix for those very cute, very low-cut pieces. You’ll never have to wear the wrong bra again.

Two-Toned Sparkly Earrings

When it comes to jewelry, there’s only one way to sidestep the confines of color theory: wear both silver and gold. A two-toned pair of earrings is always good to have in your kit, especially when you’re scrambling for accessories. These crystal-encrusted drops from Alexis Bittar bring major sparkle to any look. Plus, the mixed-metal palette ensures they mesh well with anything in your closet. The sparkliest cheat sheet, IMHO.

The Modular Shoe

Repeat after me: blisters don’t have to be part of a late-night dance-a-thon. And if you’ve searched far and wide for heels that can actually survive cocktail hour or are simply tired of carrying emergency Band-Aids in your purse, consider Pashion’s convertible footwear.

These sandals come with your choice of heel height (3” or 4”) in your preferred style (block or stiletto). Then, when you’re tired of being too vertical, remove the heel part and turn it into a flat. It’s built with its own patented arch-support system for comfy memory foam soles. Never limp to the dance floor again.

Your At-Home Tailor

Everyone should keep the TikTok-viral Stitchy in their sewing kits. The easy-to-use contraption makes tiny, barely noticeable stitches to hem your uber-long dresses or fold straps to make them less revealing. Sure, this doesn’t replace a professional tailor. But when you need a quick fix, this can save the day. Even those who know how to sew will appreciate this speedy backup.

When it comes to wedding season, you have to expect the unexpected. So when a cheeky trip to the open bar turns into a wine-stained dress, tearing it up on the dance floor ends in bleeding, blistered feet, and being the designated photographer leads to a dead phone, these products have you covered.

A Quick Stain Save

It’s happened to everyone: a few drinks in, and your dinner makes its way onto your lap before the happy couple can even cut the cake. But don’t let a little stain ruin your night. This instant spot remover lifts fresh food and drink stains before they set into your new favorite dress, and it’s bleach-free.

A Rescue For Sore Feet

Being sidelined from the dance floor by a blister is a bummer. Getting back out there with a bandage and still feeling your shoe dig in is even worse. Enter these waterproof hydrocolloid Band-Aids. They don’t budge when you break a sweat busting a move and provide a little extra cushion so you can keep those new heels on all night. As a bonus, they seal the blister off from dirt and germs.

A Chic Battery Boost

Between snapping pics, exchanging numbers with groomsmen, and trying to get the DJ’s attention with a request, weddings can be tough on the old phone battery. Having a portable charger is a must, and this one is small enough to slip right into a clutch. It also comes in seven colors, so you can match it to your dress.

A Chafe-Proof Thigh Stick

There’s no greater enemy to fun than chub rub. So when things heat up on the dance floor, just swipe this lotion-based stick between your thighs for up to 12 hours of protection against chafing. Now go ahead, do the worm.

An All-In-One Hero

Having an extra tube of lash glue in your purse definitely comes in handy when you shed a tear during toasts. But it can also double as a last-minute adhesive fix for plunging necklines, gapping tops, and slipping straps. Plus, for the bangs girlies, a tiny dab on your forehead can even keep your fringe in place.

The real fun of a wedding starts before the ceremony even begins. Whether you’re getting ready with your friends in a hotel room, meeting up with the bridal party, or simply taking your time before heading to the venue, there’s plenty to prepare for. Not to worry — we’ve got you covered with the essentials. Whether your getting-ready vibe is a slow and cozy morning surrounded by your favorite people or more of a pregame, everything you need to start the big day on the right foot is ahead.

A Glass You Won’t Want To Put Down

While everyone’s getting ready, one thing is practically certain: pictures will be taken, and you don’t want to spend half an hour trying to edit out a boring old glass, or heaven forbid, a red Solo cup, ahead of your Instagram dump. Your pre-wedding beverages deserve to be a part of the party, too, and nothing says “celebration” like these delicate champagne flutes, with glass confetti details. It’s giving fun, and it’s giving class.

A Speaker Guaranteed To Keep The Vibes High

How are you going to blast your pre-wedding hype playlist (three Megan Thee Stallion songs in a row, one Taylor Swift ballad, and then one song that makes you sick to your stomach with high school nostalgia, on repeat) without a speaker? This one from Bose is small but mighty — perfect if you’re packing for destination nuptials, and for carrying wherever the after-party may take you, too.

A Last-Minute Skin Boost

Whether you’re waiting for your turn with the makeup artist, or if you partied a little too hard the night before, you’re going to want to take every opportunity to add some extra hydration to your skin. These COSRX sheet masks will ensure you have that “wedding glow” everyone is always talking about, plus they make a great pre-wedding treat to share with the group.

A Luxe Getting-Ready Robe

You can get ready in your high school gym shorts and a ratty, oversized tee any other day of your life. For a wedding, though, why not make the getting-ready portion of the day feel a little more special? Petite Plume’s buttery-soft silk robe is luxurious enough for the occasion, while the wrap style makes it easy to slip on and off around hair and makeup touch-ups.

Super Glam Slippers

You don’t need to sacrifice comfort for a cute getting-ready look. These fuzzy slippers bring a little childhood picture-book charm to the morning, while their easy slip-on design makes them perfect for padding around a hotel room before it’s time to put on your shoes. At only $25, with an extensive range of color options, they’re also an easy addition to your wedding-weekend packing list.