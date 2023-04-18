1. Remember They’re Your Loved Ones, Not Staff

Your inner circle goes through a lot in pursuit of your bridal bliss. They make room in their budgets, their calendars, and their emotional bandwidth to support you. In most cases, they’re happy to do it, but not if you abuse your (temporary) power over them.

“Getting married and planning a wedding entitles you to love, support, and celebration from loved ones — but not unwavering fawning, acclimating, or self-sacrifice,” Landis Bejar, LMHC, owner of wedding-focused therapy practice AisleTalk, says.

Leigh*, 28, recalls feeling “really taken advantage of” as maid of honor for her friend’s 2022 wedding. “At one point, I stopped getting a greeting or anything — the texts were literally just names of people on her shower invite list with the expectation of me telling her whether or not they had RSVP’d,” she says. “Almost a year out from it, I finally am now feeling more normal again in our friendship, though it is weird to think I may always look back on her wedding as a difficult time.”

2. Be Mindful About Budgets

Before asking friends to be in your bridal party, help them determine whether they can afford to participate by giving them context about what, exactly, they’re expected to pay for. Are you having a destination bachelorette party, and is attendance mandatory? Should they budget for an expensive dress, or can they choose their own? Who is paying for your bridal shower(s)? And even if you have this conversation from the jump, don’t be surprised if budget concerns still arise down the road — plans change and little costs add up.

3. Do A Vibe Check

If you have close friends from various chapters of your life, the members of your bridal party may end up only having one thing in common: you. While it’s not your job to make sure everyone becomes besties, you should ensure everyone is at least comfortable with one another. Petty bickering happens even among the closest of groups, but if a serious conflict arises, you can’t just let your friends fend for themselves because you’re ~the bride~.

In 2022, Violet*, 26, carried out her maid of honor duties alongside the bride’s matron of honor… who, for some reason, seemed to hate her. “She would make backhanded comments about my clothes, my body, and that I was single,” Violet says. The animosity got so intense, Violet reached out to the bride to ensure there weren’t any underlying issues. “She told me I had nothing to worry about.” (Narrator: She did, in fact, have something to worry about.)

Because the bride didn’t smooth things over, Violet ultimately regretted agreeing to be in the wedding. “I cried a lot being in this bridal party,” she says. “I didn’t think it was worth my mental health at the end of the day. It was disheartening and made me question the depth of my friendship with the bride.”

4. Chill Out With The Required Attire

I get it — you have a vision! But forcing a group of individuals to all wear the same thing (and pay for it) is a dicey move. Personal tastes aside, your friends might struggle to speak up if the looks you’ve chosen for them are too expensive or not something they feel confident in.

Instead, consider letting your bridal party pick their own ’fits, with some guidelines and a color scheme — or even more loosely, just a general aesthetic — to go off of. Not only is this trend incredibly chic, but it also ensures your people are wearing something they actually like, at a price point they can stomach. However, if you really have your heart set on one specific dress, go for it — just remember that if you can cover the cost, it’ll ease the sting of making them wear a dress they secretly think is fugly.

5. Don’t Force Your Bridal Party To Pay For Hair And Makeup

If you’re going to require your bridal party to get their hair and/or makeup done by professionals on your big day, you should pay for it. Full stop. This can absolutely count as your gift to thank them for supporting you during this time. TBH, it’s much more useful than giving your friends yet another monogrammed makeup bag or robe stamped with the word “bridesmaid” across the back.

If paying for your whole group’s glam puts a strain on your budget, consider making it an optional service (most people will jump at the chance to get done up anyway).

6. Don’t Be A Jerk About Your Friends’ Bodies

If you want your bridal party to dress a certain way, prioritize making them feel good. Gemma*, 30, is in an upcoming wedding where she and another bridesmaid wear larger sizes than the rest of the group — and she feels tokenized for it. “Every step of the way, [the bride] has been like, ‘I checked with [the other bridesmaid] and she’s OK with this, so I figured you would be, too,” Gemma says, even though she and the other bridesmaid wear different sizes and have very different personal styles. “It f*cked with my head being lumped together for every clothing decision, down to pajamas to get ready in. I would’ve rather been given something ugly and gotten over it than be given something and told ‘the other big girl is cool with it.’”

7. Have Some Perspective

You may feel like your wedding is the only thing that matters in the world. It’s not.

Abigail,* a former maid of honor, recalls the fallout from her missing her friend’s bridal shower due to a health scare in 2022. The decision was not well-received. “The bride basically told me that her bridal shower and my health were of equal importance,” Abigail says. “It was just a terrible experience to the point where me and the bride are no longer on speaking terms.”

Even in much lower-stakes situations, expecting your friends and family to always be available for every wedding event, emergency, or spontaneous brainstorm session is a sh*tty thing to do. Yes, these are your people for venting, getting opinions, and even helping you with wedding tasks, but they also have their own lives that don’t just disappear because you’re getting married.