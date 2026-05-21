There are few things more humbling than spending 20 minutes styling your bangs only for them to immediately separate the second a gust of wind hits them. Generations of fringe-wearers have accepted this as the price you pay for wanting a little forehead coverage — that is, until Ella Langley shared what might be the first genuinely useful bang hack on TikTok: lash glue.

The 27-year-old country singer went viral after revealing that she uses the makeup-bag staple to hold her thick, shaggy fringe together. In a TikTok, which now has over 464K likes, Langley taps a generous amount of adhesive around her brows and the sides of her face before pressing her bangs in place and locking everything in with hairspray.

To prove they actually stay put — something anyone who’s seen her in concert can already attest to — she then flips her hair upside down, writing in the caption, “To the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who I learned this hack from, bless you.”

Unsurprisingly, people online can’t stop trying the trick for themselves — and judging by the response, it actually lives up to the hype.

The Ultimate Stay-In-Place Bangs Hack

Langley’s styling hack works because it solves a problem that hairspray usually can’t: keeping bangs intact without weighing them down. Instead of shellacking the strands — which, let’s be honest, never survive a subway platform breeze anyway — lash glue holds the ends down while letting the roots stay fluffy and voluminous.

Of course, gluing anything to your forehead also comes with its fair share of concerns. Langley herself recommends using micellar water to remove the adhesive, while another commenter said coconut oil helped dissolve any leftover residue in the hair. Others worried about irritation or breakouts, but one self-described “acne-prone” creator claimed the hack didn’t bother her skin at all — and apparently, there’s no itching, either.

How Good Is It, Though?

As for the hold itself? Nobody’s claiming it’s hurricane-proof, but the staying power is surprisingly solid — especially compared to hairspray alone. “I needed one touch-up application after the wedding ceremony (it was so windy), but other than that it stayed,” one commenter wrote.

Pro tip: Make sure you’re happy with how your bangs are sitting before the adhesive dries down, and stick to a clear formula so it looks invisible underneath the fringe.

Best of all, the hack isn’t limited to thick, straight-across bangs like Langley’s. Bangs are currently in their softest, fluffiest era yet, from torn shapes to butterfly fringes and airy pieces meant to look effortless. The catch is that the wispier bangs become, the faster they seem to fall apart once weather enters the equation. If lash glue is what finally keeps the peace, so be it.