50 Legitimately Amazing Things You Didn’t Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

Sometimes, the smallest change can make the biggest difference in a particular space. But despite my best efforts, I’m not an interior designer or lifestyle expert — so I don’t always know what I need until I see it. Case in point is this list of legitimately amazing things on Amazon you didn’t know you needed — many of which I didn’t know I needed, either.

There’s a number of products in here that address the minor inconveniences of everyday life: cluttered countertops, dull knives, and diluted iced coffee. And then, there are also some items in here that tackle the big, game-changing issues that can completely upgrade a home, like a lack of storage space, shower issues, or problematic flooring (rugs, anyone?). I may or may not have smashed the “Add to Cart” button a few times.

Also, if you’re one of my friends or family members and you’re reading this, you should stop scrolling now or be warned that there are spoilers a-plenty in here for upcoming birthdays and holidays. Because in addition to ideas for my own home, I found plenty of gift options, too.

In the meantime, if anyone needs me, I’ll be sorting and curating my shopping cart and trying to figure out how many soap dispensers is too many soap dispensers. (Answer: six to eight. Six to eight soap dispensers is too many.)

1 These Mixing Bowls With Coordinating Rainbow Lids Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Non-Slip Bottom and Airtight Lids (6 pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon At first glance, this set may look like your standard stainless steel bowls — but upon closer review, you’ll see that they have color-coded silicon bottoms and matching BPA-free plastic lids, so you’re able to grab the lid you need the first time (there are sets with classic white, black, or tan lids, too). Bowl sizes range from 1.5 quarts up to 7 quarts.

2 A Shower Curtain That Replaces Your Shower Caddy (It Has Pockets) MAYTEX Mesh Pocket Shower Curtain Amazon $19 See On Amazon If storage space is at a premium in your bathroom, this shower curtain with pockets may be just what you need. It’s made of transparent vinyl, and has nine mesh pouches for products, sponges, razors, and anything else you need to keep within reach. Up to 1 pound per pocket is recommended, giving you 9 pounds of storage — just be sure you have a sturdy rod holding it.

3 This Dish-Drying Rack That Frees Up Your Counter Space Surpahs Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon The first time I saw this concept, I was practically speechless. This roll-up dish rack fits over your sink, so you can drip-dry dishes without taking up counter space. Then, you can tuck it away for easy storage when it’s not in use. It’s available in two sizes, and has a whopping 4.8-star average from more than 20,000 ratings.

4 These Satin Pillowcases For A Sleek & Soft Bed Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Available in four sizes and 23 colors (at least four of them may or may not have me rethinking my current bedroom color scheme), these satin pillowcases are a fan favorite, with more than 180,000 ratings and a 4.5-star average. Each set comes with two pillowcases, which you can maintain with care similar to delicates (mild detergent and laundry bags).

5 A Pack Of Fridge Liners To Protect & Decorate The Inside Of Your Fridge DII Non-Adhesive Fridge Liner Amazon $20 See On Amazon This reversible six-pack of fridge liners comes in nine different designs, and can be cut to fit various fridge shelves, your pantry, cupboards, or drawers. Plus, you don’t need adhesive since they’re meant to be placed in your fridge or on your shelves and removed for easy cleaning.

6 This Best-Selling Pet Hair Roller That’s Super Easy To Use ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pet hair can be a necessary evil, so many of us can benefit from a pet hair rollers like this one. It doesn’t require tape or refills like some other versions, instead collecting fuzz and fur with textured brush system. Pet hair is easily removed so you can use the brush again and again. More than 76,000 ratings have given it a strong 4.6-star average.

7 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Brews Great Coffee (& Looks Nice On Your Shelf) Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon How many coffee gadgets does one need? The limit does not exist, in my experience. This pour-over coffee maker slow brews coffee with a reusable and dishwasher-safe filter, and then the double-walled glass design keeps drinks warmer for longer. A cork grip protects hands while pouring, too.

8 These Adorable Stuffed Animals That Are Lavender-Scented Intelex My First Warmies Microwavable Scented Plush Amazon $22 See On Amazon These cute scented plushies are more than stuffed animals; their filling includes grain and dried lavender so they have a soothing and pleasant smell. Plus, they’re made with microwave- and freezer-safe materials and can be warmed or cooled for temperature-specific snuggles. There’s six different styles, including my personal favs, elephant and hippo.

9 This Fan-Favorite Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush EZBASICS Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon From personal experience, a silicone facial cleansing tool like this one can be a game changer for a skincare routine. With many options out there, reviewers liked that this version holds charge for a long time and is more budget-friendly than other brands. It comes in three colors (pink, purple, and blue).

10 A Flat Wall Charger You Can Use With Two Devices At Once Nekmit Flat USB Wall Charger Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wouldn’t it be nice if all chargers came with flat plugs? Alas, the future is still a ways off, but in the meantime, this flat USB charger can help get us through. It’s available in red, black and white, and has two ports for USB cords. And the best part? It keeps a relatively flat profile against the wall at 0.7 inches deep.

11 A Stylish Holder That Organizers & Displays Your Jewelry Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon A sky high 4.8-star average from more than 5,000 ratings means this tabletop jewelry organizer has held plenty of necklaces and bracelets for satisfied buyers. It’s over 18 inches tall and has three separate nickel bars to keep pieces of all shapes and sizes both sorted and secure, along with an attached white tray as a base.

12 This Lint Remover That Can Extend The Life Of Your Favorite Clothes BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $13 This lint remover uses stainless steel blades to remove fuzz and lint, and comes in four colors and multiple styles — including both AC adapter and battery-operated versions, both of which are small enough for packing into a suitcase or even a purse. Many buyers raved about how much it helps with the maintenance of clothes, couches, and even bedspreads.

13 A Beverage Chiller That Takes Drinks From Hot To Cold In Seconds HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon When ice just won’t cut it, a beverage chiller can help. It can take up to 12.5 ounces of hot coffee or tea (or any drink of your choice, including wine), and cool it by over 100 degrees in roughly one minute’s time. Plus, parts are dishwasher-safe, making for easy maintenance.

14 This Lighted Makeup Mirror To Bring Some Extra Glamour Into Your Life Wondruz Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon With multiple levels of multiplication, this lighted makeup mirror is portable and practical. You can use it with batteries or with a USB charger, and the lights can be dimmed with the touch of your finger. The stand also doubles as a small tray for products or jewelry, or you can remove it completely.

15 An Efficient & Convenient Knife Sharpener That Barely Takes Up Any Space KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $12 See On Amazon A knife sharpener can make dull, old kitchen knives work like practically new ones. This option has two slots — one coarse and one fine — for different levels of sharpening, and it works with both straight and serrated edges. Plus, it’s compact and sleek so you can store it on a countertop or tucked away.

16 A Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Are Eco-Friendly Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6 pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls can take the place of dryer sheets or other laundry additives and can soften clothes while shortening drying time, according to the manufacturer. Not only that, you can reuse them for up to 1,000 loads of laundry — and they’re made with wool from New Zealand.

17 This Shower Filter To Upgrade & Clean Your Water AquaBliss Shower Filter Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have hard water, this one-size-fits all shower filter may help. AquaBliss uses a 12-step filtration process to rid water of chemicals and additives, so the result is cleaner water. Plus, the installation process is also said to be super easy with no tools required.

18 A Sleek & Efficient Electric Kettle That Helps You Start Your Morning Smoothly Mueller Ultra Kettle: Electric Kettle with SpeedBoil Amazon $30 See On Amazon This best-selling electric kettle gets water boiling in a matter of minutes, and it has an LED indicator light to let you know water is ready. Once it’s done, there’s an auto-shutoff for safety and energy saving. Measurements are included on the outside of the kettle, so you can be precise with your pour, too.

19 These Hangers That More Than Double Storage Space In Your Closet HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (Pack of 16) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pack of 16 space-saving hangers can hold up to 90 garments total, with five on each hanger. Plus, you have the option to hang items horizontally or vertically based on storage needs and preference. The hangers come in black and white, and 10-packs are available too.

20 This Contemporary Window Film That’s Both Simple & Stylish Coavas Privacy & UV Blocking Window Film Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in six colors and various styles, this window film offers protection and privacy without compromising style. The frosted style allows soft natural light to still enter your space, all while blocking UV rays and preventing glare. And, it’s easy to apply and remove (or adjust) whenever necessary.

21 These Bamboo Mason Jar Lids That Come With Stainless Steel Straws CNVOILA Bamboo Mason Jar Lids with Straws (2 pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These jar lids and straws can be popped onto mason jars for easy sipping and drinking. The lids are made with bamboo, and different sizes for regular- and wide-mouthed jars are available. The coordinating straws are stainless steel, and a straw-cleaning brush is included.

22 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Saves Space On Kitchen Counters & In Drawers Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel magnetic knife holder is available in three sizes, and it’s strong enough to hold a range of kitchen utensils, tools, or even keys (if that’s how you roll). It’s simple to install and the hardware is included. Plus, unlike a knife block, it doesn’t take up any room on your counter.

23 A Small-But-Mighty Sound Machine To Help You Get A Good Night’s Sleep Magicteam White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See On Amazon This white noise machine is so small and portable, you can pack it nearly anywhere that noise pollution might be a concern. It offers multiple timed settings (or you can just keep it on), and twenty non-looping soundscapes to choose from. You can also power it by AC adapter or USB.

24 A Wi-Fi Range Extender That Improves Your Home Tech Situation NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’ve been battling with your Wi-Fi signal, you may want to try a Wi-Fi range extender. This option from Netgear works with any wireless modem or cable router, and can increase both the number of devices using your signal (up to 25). Plus, the distance the signal is available up to 1,500 feet, depending on the style you choose.

25 A Super Soft Rug To Complete Almost Any Space PAGISOFE Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon The right area rug can level up nearly any living space, and this soft choice is no exception. It’s available in five sizes and comes in a whopping 20 different colors, including some bright options to liven up a kids’ room. And since it’s made with velvet, you know it’ll be cozy to walk or relax on.

26 This Socket Shelf To Keep Your Phone Close While Charging Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon This electrical socket shelf, which has six AC outlets and two USB ports, can double as a charging station or hold other gadgets on top of its 8-by-3.25-inch shelf. Plus, unlike some other similar products, no installation is required; it simply needs to be plugged in.

27 This Handy Hanging Kit That Has Almost Everything You Need For That Gallery Wall Go Hang It! Pro- Picture Hanging & Leveling Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon A way to hang art that doesn’t require measuring? Yes, please. This picture-hanging kit comes with necessary hardware to secure both sawtooth and wire frames, including a level and detachable magnetic keys for positioning. The best part? It allows you to mark your nail holes while holding your pictures up to the wall.

28 A Popular Humidifier With A Night Light Included Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a contemporary design and high ratings when it comes to ease of use and quietness. It’s sized to comfortably sit on a table or nightstand, and it holds 1.5 liters of water, which is ideal for mid-sized rooms. Plus, there’s an auto-shutoff in case it runs out before you’re there to refill it.

29 This Foot Peel Mask That Just Might Make You Cancel Your Next Pedicure Appointment DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon When sandal season is upon us, a foot mask can refresh and soften your feet. This mask promises smooth feet in one to two week’s time, and many reviewers could confirm. It comes in packages of two, three, and four sets of mask booties, and has a lavender scent. Plus, it’s made with many ingredients that are natural, including papaya extract.

30 A Modern Kitchen Scale That Simplifies Cooking Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $18 See On Amazon A reliable scale can take the guesswork out of measuring when you’re cooking. This digital kitchen scale, which has a weight capacity of 11 pounds, comes in six different color options. It’s just 8 by 6 inches, so it won’t take up much room on your counter. And, it has a glass surface top which allows for easy cleaning.

31 This Memory Foam Pillow That Rivals Fancy Hotel Brands WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow is “infused with temperature regulating gel” and ventilated for air flow. It’s available in three sizes — standard, queen, and king — and has a design that’s meant to help you find that sweet spot between softness and support. Plus, the included cover is removable and machine-washable.

32 A Salad Dressing Shaker To Revolutionize Your Salad Game OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon A current best-seller in its category, this OXO salad dressing shaker can help you mix and store your favorite dressings, sauces, and more. Measurements are printed on the side for easy pouring, and the leakproof seal keeps everything where it belongs. The best part? Once you’re done, all the pieces are dishwasher-safe.

33 These Highly Rated Corduroy Pillow Covers That Are Super Versatile Home Brilliant Decorative Pillow Cover (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set of corduroy throw pillow covers comes in a rainbow of 28 colors and seven different sizes, giving you options for almost any space. The zipper fastener is subtle and allows for easy removing and washing (they’re machine washable, too). Not only that, they can be used both indoors and out.

34 An Elegant Bamboo Tray For Breakfast In Bed Goals Greenco Bamboo Serving Tray Amazon $15 See On Amazon As someone who uses trays all over my home, I can appreciate the versatility of this bamboo serving tray. Its measurements are 16.5 inches by 10.5 inches, giving you a compact surface suitable for snacks, drinks, or whatever else your heart desires. The bamboo is lightweight and fairly easy to maintain, too — a necessity for when snacks are involved.

35 This Automatic Soap Dispenser That Allows You To Control The Amount Of Soap You Get Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Prevent waste with an automatic soap dispenser that gives you the right amount of soap every time (and shows you how much soap you have left, too). Secura’s motion-sensing model has a black base, and you can select between chrome, silver, and brushed nickel for your accents. Along with that, it’s battery operated and water-resistant.

36 A Silicone Muffin Pan That’s Both Easy To Use & Easy To Clean CAKETIME Silicone Muffin Pan Amazon $9 See On Amazon The flexibility of this nonstick silicone muffin pan means it’s easy to release muffins, cupcakes, and other goodies you create. It’s also super versatile and can be used in the freezer, microwave, and oven, then tossed in the dishwasher for cleaning. There are 12 cups on the pan.

37 This Best-Selling Fruit Basket That’s Decorative & Practical Simple Houseware Fruit Basket Bowl with Banana Tree Hanger Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s so simple, yet so brilliant — a bronze basket that works as combination fruit bowl and banana hanger that solves the problem of where to put the last banana. If you’re not a fan of them, you can always remove the hanger (but it’s available as a two-tiered basket, too).

38 A Practical Spoon Rest That Doubles As A Drying Rack Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cut down on piles of spoons and spatulas on your drying rack with this silicone spoon rest and drip pad that holds four utensils. It’s currently a best-seller in the spoon rest category, with a 4.7-star average after more than 16,000 ratings. It comes in 18 different colors to match any kitchen color scheme, and it can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

39 These Kitchen Mats That Feel So Good Under Your Feet KMAT Kitchen Mat Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat (2 pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These anti-fatigue kitchen mats are meant to keep you comfortable when standing for long periods of time. Available in five colors, the set includes two differently-sized mats, all of which have a waterproof surface and nonslip material on the bottom that makes them ideal for placement near the kitchen sink.

40 This Set Of Silicone Lids That Works With A Variety Of Containers DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (12 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A pack of versatile silicone lids can save you a lot of trouble in the kitchen. This set of 12 offers six different sizes — from just over 2 inches all the way to 8 inches — and they can accommodate containers of multiple shapes and sizes (including round, rectangular, and square). Plus, they’re dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

41 A Plush Bath Mat That Your Feet Will Thank You For Yimobra Luxury Chenille Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon This soft chenille bath mat is available in 21 different colors (including peacock blue, mauve, and olive green), and seven sizes ranging from 24 by 17 inches all the way up to 70 by 24 inches. The cozy, luxe texture feels great on your feet after a bath or shower.

42 This Sleek Desk Pad To Upgrade Your Office YSAGi Office Desk Pad Amazon $16 See On Amazon Is it a mouse pad? Or is it a desk? Technically, it’s both. This reversible desk pad turns any surface into a workspace. It’s protective, waterproof, and stylish — and it makes it easy to keep your area clean and organized. It comes in three sizes and eight reversible color combinations.

43 A Soap Pump & Sponge Caddy To Simplify Dishwashing S&T INC. Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sponge holder also serves as a soap pump (allowing you to refill your sponge in seconds), all while saving time and water. It’s also compact enough to fit well on your counter. The soap basin is transparent, so you always know how much soap is left — and there are four different color choices available for the soap tray.

44 These Drill Brushes That Make Scrubbing So Much Easier HIWARE Drill Brush Attachment Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Upgrade your cleaning routine with power tools — yes, power tools. This drill brush attachment set, which includes three brush heads of varying sizes and a 6-inch extender arm, turns your tool into a serious cleaning machine. Plus, you can easily swap out the brushes to conquer a range of tasks, since the nylon bristles are versatile and efficient.

45 A Set Of Drawer Organizers That Help You Stay Organized Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer (4 pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you aspire to have neater and tidier drawers (but don’t know where to start), these drawer organizers may just be the ticket. Offered in seven different colors, each set has four bins of differing sizes meant to hold a range of items in divided sections and compartments. Plus, they’re made with durable fabric that’s non-woven.

46 These Oversized Storage Bags That Protect & Secure Even The Bulkiest Items Lifewit Large Capacity Storage Bag (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These large storage bags can hold the thickest sweaters and warmest blankets, which makes them great for switching out seasonal clothes, stashing holiday décor, and clearing closet space. Each bag has a two-way zipper to secure contents as well as a clear window to see what’s inside — and they come in packs of three and six (and in black, blue, and grey colors).

47 This Handheld Vacuum That Goes Where Regular Vacuums Can’t BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Amazon $38 See On Amazon Unlike many bigger models, this compact handheld vacuum is cordless and rechargeable, making it ideal for quick cleaning jobs on floors, counters, and even some furniture. Plus, it’s lightweight and has a capacity of nearly 11 ounces. The best part? No bags are necessary, and you can empty it straight into the trash.

48 A Sink Cover That Adds Usable Surface To Your Counter Sink Topper Foldable Sink Cover Amazon $27 See On Amazon TBH, a foldable sink cover would have revolutionized my routine in college, at summer camp, and really any time I’ve ever had roommates. Available in two sizes and colors, this one is also heat-resistant and fair game to use with hot hair tools, too. It can also double as a drying rack for makeup and hair brushes.

49 A Corner Shelf That Works In Almost Any Room Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Amazon $21 See On Amazon Corner shelving can be a game changer, and this three-tiered corner rack is no exception. Its white and wood style is versatile, so it can suit a number of rooms and décor. Plus, assembly is simple, and no additional tools are required for installation. Many reviewers especially appreciated how sturdy it is, given the budget-friendly pricing and materials.