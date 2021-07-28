Your Guide To Thriving During Leo Season

Astrology
Make the most out of the sun’s ruling season.
Welcome to Leo season 2021, aka the astrological version of hot girl summer. From July 22–August 22, Leo’s sunny energy encourages us to follow our passions, express our creativity, and embrace our inner superstars — so you'll want the scoop on the Leo season do's and don'ts.
Leos are known for their high confidence, so if you find yourself feeling insecure this season, just ask yourself: "What would a Leo do?" Embrace some serious main character energy and work on building up belief in yourself. You deserve to shine!