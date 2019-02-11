12 Hilarious Leslie Knope Quotes To Use As Galentine’s Day Instagram Captions

At this point, you've likely heard the phrase "Galentine's Day" at least once, and this is all thanks to one very important fictional character: Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation, played by Amy Poehler. In one episode of the show, Leslie Knope introduces viewers to her version of the day before Valentine's Day, which she calls Galentine's Day: A day to celebrate her wonderful lady friends. Today, thanks to the show, Galentine's Day is celebrated every year on Feb. 13, and if you're celebrating this year, you're probably going to want to make a cute Instagram post out of it. Luckily, we have some Leslie Knope quotes for Galentine's Day that make perfect Instagram captions.

Galentine's Day doesn't have to fall on Feb. 13 — it can fall on any of the days around it if you want, or even on Valentine's Day itself. All that matters is who you're celebrating with. This is a day dedicated to your friends and family members, the women who helped make you who you are today. This might be your mom, your grandma, your aunt or close cousin, your best friend, a bunch of best friends, maybe an inspiring co-worker or two. Basically, you're all just supposed to celebrate your friendship by having a good time hanging out. And, if you want to do it like Knope, you can include cute little gifts meant to make each other feel good, and a huge breakfast that includes waffles, because obviously.

Since Galentine's Day is basically all about ~girl power~, it makes sense to use some feminist-friendly Knope quotes as your Instagram caption. Why not borrow from the queen of Galentine's Day herself,? Leslie Knope is known for saying some of the most inspiring, yet ridiculous-sounding phrases ever, which makes them perfect for an Instagrammable photo of you and your best friends. Check out some of our favorites below.

"I am a Goddess, a glorious female warrior." This pretty much describes you and your friends on Galentine's Day, and every other day of the year as well. Pair this with a badass photo of your group.

"We have to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, and work. Or waffles, friends, work. But work has to come third." These are Leslie’s priorities in a nutshell. Use this quote with a shot of you and your besties at lunch.

Giphy "You're a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox." Only one of Leslie's amazingly strange compliments to Anne, this one can easily describe any of your best friends as well. Use this caption of a solo shot of your bestie or your favorite one of the two of you together.

"I guess some people object to powerful depictions of awesome ladies." Leslie understands the struggle. Pair this quote with a photo of your squad.

Giphy "Hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries." You know the rule! This one works well for a fierce group shot or a pic of you and your bestie.

"I'm gonna get drunk and then I'm gonna order a three-course meal where each course is made of dessert." There’s nothing more Leslie Knope than this grand plan — and it sounds like a pretty great one for Galentine's Day. Use this caption to show off your Galentine’s Day spread.

Giphy "I am big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself." Why not write a little Galentine's Day message about yourself and pair it with your hottest selfie?

“No one achieves anything alone.” You need your friends to back you up! Use this quote to show off the most important women in your life.

"Do it. Fierce. Power." You don't need a lot of words to describe what Galentine's Day means. This one pairs well with a solo shot, or perhaps your The Photo.

"You shut your mouth. You have ALL the strengths." This can be said about any of the close women in your life.

Giphy “What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year." Now anyone who was confused will understand! Use this quote with a pic that captures your celebration.

"I care. I care a lot. It's kinda my thing." And this one can describe how you feel about all of them.

Giphy "I love you and I like you." This might be Leslie's thing with Ben, but it can easily explain how you feel about your friends too.