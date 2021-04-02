35 Life-Changing Products That Work So Well There's No Turning Back

When shopping, there's nothing better than finding great products that work well. I mean, who wants to spend their hard-earned money on something that doesn't effectively clean, navigate, or operate the way it's supposed to? I certainly don't, which is why I find it super important to do proper research when I set out to buy truly life-changing Amazon products (and trust me, there are a lot of them). To give you a hand, I've compiled a list of items that are guaranteed to do exactly what they claim at an affordable price — and once you buy them, you won’t want to go back.

Whether you're shopping for something in particular or simply searching for miscellaneous items to make you day-to-day life easier, this listing offers a little bit of something for everyone. From a lint shaver that removes debris from just about any surface to a bathtub cup holder that allows you to sip wine while relaxing as you soak, you're sure to find so many brilliant products you never knew you needed until now.

Take a scroll through the following items and see for yourself. These products work really, really well, and they’ve got tons of positive reviews to back them.

1 A Vacuum Cleaner That's Lightweight & Easy To Use Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sleek three-in-one vacuum is lightweight and easy to use. It weighs only 4 pounds yet still has the ability to pick up large amounts of debris. Due to its compact size, this stick vacuum cleaner is easy to store while its shorter handheld features give you the ability to use it just about anywhere.

2 An Extendable Duster That Bends To Access Hard-To-Reach Places Heoath Extra Long Microfiber Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon With the ability to extend from 30 to 100 inches, this microfiber duster is sure to become your new best friend when it comes to cleaning. This duster's head has the capacity to bend up to 90 degrees to access hard to reach places such as ceiling fans, curtain rods, high-placed shelving, and more. It’s additionally simple to wash by hand in warm water.

3 This Pair Of Scissors That Cuts Herbs To Perfection Jenaluca Herb Scissors Herb Scissors with 5 Blades Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slice and dice all of your favorite herbs and spices using this pair of herb scissors. Designed with five sharp blades, these scissors remove the need for chopping, leaving you with perfectly snipped portions of cilantro, parsley, onion, and more. This device is great for garnishing your favorite dishes and comes with its own protective case that helps you safely store it wherever you desire.

4 A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Shuts Off Automatically LEVOIT Humidifiers Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cool-mist humidifier refreshes dry air and offers three mist levels with a 360-degree nozzle so you can adjust the direction of its flow. It operates quietly for use in any room and automatically powers down when the water tank runs dry.

5 A Car Diffuser That Fits Into Your Vehicle's Cup Holder InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your vehicle smelling fresh and feeling good with this car diffuser. It fits neatly into your cup holder and can be used with the essential oil of your choice. This device, which plugs in using only a USB cable, comes with two misting modes and powers down when the water levels run low.

6 This Fabric Shaver That Keeps Your Sweaters Looking Good As New BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon Rid your sweater of pilings and fuzz with this fabric shaver and lint remover. This device adjusts to three different shave heights and two speeds to remove imperfections from various fabrics and items such as blankets, upholstery, and more. It's extremely durable and even comes with a safety lock.

7 The Lint Brush With An Easy-To-Clean Wand Big Bang Paws Lint Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can get rid of pesky lint and pet hair with this lint remover brush. It's double-sided to pick up debris quickly and effectively. Use it on clothing, sheets, couches, blankets, car seats, and more. This wand is simple to use and clean by placing in its base and pulling it out to remove fuzz.

8 A Cane That Helps Massages Sore Muscles Trigger Point Performance Massage Cane Amazon $18 See On Amazon This massage cane accesses hard-to-reach places to help relieve the muscles in your back shoulders, spine, calves, feet, and more. It comes with three distinct ballpoints; one end is designed to target deep-tissue knots while the other end features double massage balls to relieve tight muscles around the spine and back.

9 A Micro-Needling Roller That Helps Rejuvenate The Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon This gentle micro-needling tool lets moisturizers and treatments penetrate deeply for a softer and smoother complexion. It offers firm, gentle pressure that rejuvenates your face with a series of micro-needles and works great in conjunction with vitamin C and other serums. The device comes with its own case for easy storage and portability.

10 The Travel Makeup Set With 5 Tools EcoTools Refresh Makeup Brush Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Makeup brushes can take up a lot of room in your makeup bag, but this compact makeup brush set solves that problem. It features two separate units which feature five total makeup tools for base, cheeks, liner, brows, and concealer. And when it comes to quality, “I have very sensitive skin and so far no issues. The brushes are soft and haven’t irritated my skin,” one customer wrote.

11 This Jade Face Roller Smoothes & Soothes The Skin Bulex Jade Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Using this jade face roller can help smooth and soothe your skin instantly. Made of 100% jade, it works to reduce unwanted puffiness while enhancing circulation. It can be used with or without your favorite skin creams and works effectively on the face, cheeks, jawline, and neck.

12 The Makeup Brush Cleaner For All Of Your Beauty Tools DOTSOG Pro Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your beauty tools will stay in tip-top shape, all thanks to this makeup brush cleaner. Great for different-sized brushes, this device can grip any tool and hold it to spin-clean quickly and simply. It works with two AAA batteries and is small enough to take with you wherever it's needed.

13 These Compostable Bags That Are Great For The Environment UNNI Compostable Bags (100-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Safe for both the environment and your home, these compostable trash bags are made from plant- and vegetable-based materials. They’re durable and strong, making them great nontoxic and biodegradable selections for any home. Each bag can hold up to 3 gallons of waste or compost.

14 A Sleek Compost Bin Made Of Stainless Steel Utopia Kitchen Compost Bin Amazon $33 See On Amazon This compost bin helps you get rid of your waste in an environmentally friendly manner. It has a capacity of 1.3 gallons and is equipped with a charcoal filter that helps control unwanted odors. Designed with high-quality stainless steel, this bin looks great and comes with a tight-fitting lid to keep everything covered and neatly in place.

15 The Body Brush That’s Small Enough To Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing Amazon $13 See On Amazon Exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin with this body brush. It can be used wet or dry to softly massage your skin for an improvement in circulation, collagen production, lymphatic drainage, and more. Made with real wood enhanced with all-natural bristles, this device is designed to fit snuggly in the palm of your hand for quick and easy use.

16 A Lip Sleeping Mask That Smells Like Berries LANEIGE Korea Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your pucker a boost with this lip sleeping mask. Simply smooth it on before bed and wake up with your lips feeling more hydrated and moisturized. This product smells like berries and is super easy to apply, giving you great results in just a few uses.

17 A Facial Cleansing Brush With Tons Of Attachments CLSEVXY Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Exfoliate and deep-clean with this facial-cleansing spin brush. It's equipped with seven different brush heads for different levels of cleaning and is rechargeable for easy operation. Great for all skin types, there are even a cooling massage head and a pumice option for calluses.

18 This Blackhead Remover That Has Varying Levels Of Suction DIYthinker Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Great for all skin types, this facial vacuum effectively suctions unwanted residue, blackheads, and more from the face with each use. It has an adjustable suction that gives you the ability to switch its range from levels one to three. Five probes let you customize your experience, all for less than $15.

19 A Thick Yoga Mat With A Carrying Strap Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon This yoga mat is great for all of your fitness routines. It's made of nontoxic materials that are thick, soft, and padded for extreme comfort while it's added strap makes it easy to roll up and take with you wherever you go. Available in a variety of colors for your choosing, this is sure to become your favorite new accessory.

20 A Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Soften Garments & Cut Drying Time Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can use this set of wool dryer balls as a natural fabric softener for your clothing, towels, and bedding. Simply toss them in the dryer with your desired garments for softer clothing with a shortened drying time. They contain no fillers or chemicals and are reusable for over 1,000 loads.

21 This Set Of Self-Watering Planters That Keep Your Greens Hydrated EmaxDesign Makeup Sponges (3-Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These self-watering pots make it easy to care for your plants. They offer up to 10 days of water during each fill, allowing plants to take as much hydration as they need at a time. Great for both indoor and outdoor use, this set of three pots are designed in a black and white pattern that'll match any home decor.

22 An Electric Pepper Grinder That Features One-Hand Operation Chew Fun Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder Amazon $19 See On Amazon You'll be able to grind as much spice as you'd like with this electric pepper grinder. It features one-hand operation and works by simply turning your mill upside down to grind and dispense its contents. This sleek, easy-to-refill grinder also works great for salt and comes with a bright blue LED light.

23 The Foam Roller With Textured Points Trigger Point Textured Foam Roller Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can release and relieve sore muscles with the help of this textured foam roller. Great for use after training or during a massage therapy session, this tool is designed for easy rolling against trigger points in the back, calves, quads, and more. It's available in a few different colors and even comes in camouflage print for your choosing.

24 A Touchless Soap Dispenser That Can Be Mounted To The Wall Hanamichi Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This touchless soap dispenser will make a great addition to any bathroom or kitchen sink. It's highly attractive and can be mounted or placed on a countertop for easy access. This dispenser is powered by four AA batteries and comes with a volume control switch that allows you to determine how much soap is being dispensed at a time.

25 A Pair Of Tongue Scrapers That Come With A Travel Case Cbiumpro TONGUE SCRAPER (2 pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This pair of tongue scrapers is great for removing odor-causing bacteria. They're made of rust-resistant stainless steel and each feature a narrow design that fits comfortably in smaller mouths. This two-pack also comes with its own carrying case for easy storage.

26 These Cleansing Foot Pads That Remove Toxins From The Body Verseo Overnight Cleansing Foot Pads Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cleansing pads work by removing toxins from the body through the feet. They're infused with ingredients such as vinegar, eucalyptus, and menthol and also use minerals — such as tourmaline — that claim to stimulate and improve circulation. These particular patches are available in 10-, 30-, and 90-packs, giving you enough to cleanse as often as you'd like.

27 A Set Of Moisturizing Heel Socks That Soothe Dry, Cracked Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to rid yourself of dry, cracked feet, these moisturizing heel socks can help. The pack comes with two sets and features a gel heel for ultimate comfort. Great for use overnight, these socks work best with used in conjunction with your favorite foot cream or lotion.

28 This Wireless Charger That Rapidly Powers Phones, Tablets & More Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charger will power up all of your electronic devices with ease. It has the ability to rapidly charge and features a LED light that signals to let you know that your device is being properly charged. Designed to work on most tablets, air pods, and phones, this charger can power through phone and tablet cases up to 5 millimeters thick.

29 The Water-Resistant Speaker With A Built-In Mic For Phone Calls SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker $15 See On Amazon Enjoy your music or audio book by the pool or ocean with this water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. It features up to six hours of playback time from one charge and also comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. This design is available in a few colors and is also backed with a suction cup so that it can be mounted on various surfaces during use.

30 A Wine Aerator That Works While You Fill Your Glass TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This aerator ensures that just the right amount of oxygen is infused into your wine, giving it the best taste. It pops directly onto your bottle of choice for easy use and is designed of durable plastic with a silicone cap that prevents leaks and spills.

31 This Refrigerator Deodorizer That Also Keeps Food Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Remove odors and extend the life of fruits and vegetables with this refrigerator deodorizer. It expels unwanted odors quickly and is nontoxic. Great for both the fridge and freezer, this deodorizer is designed to work for up to six months for optimal freshness.

32 A Multi-Tool Plier That Stores Easily Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier Amazon $38 See On Amazon This multi-plier multitool will come in handy for many projects around the house. It features a sturdy, yet lightweight frame and comes with 12 components that fold in and out for quick and easy use. The device is super compact when folded and easy to store in your toolbox or anywhere around your home.

33 This Hand Therapy Kit That Helps Relieve Sore, Tired Fingers & Palms BEALUZ Foot Peel (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Massage and relieve tired palms and fingers with this hand therapy kit. It features two rollers on one side that help massage as well as increase blood flow in your fingers while the other end releases and relieves pressure points and stiff areas of your palms. This roller is compact and easy to use, quickly increasing circulation and reducing stiffness on contact.

34 A Cup Holder That Helps You Drink Wine While Relaxing In The Tub SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sit back and relax in a comforting bath while sipping your favorite wine with this portable cup holder. It's designed to secure and hold wine glasses, plastic bottles, mugs, cups, and more with a suction cup that's durable enough to hold tight as you hang out in the shower or tub. Choose your favorite of six great colors.