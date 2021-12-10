Your personal numerology chart can uncover a ton of metaphysical information about the energies that impact you, and calculating your life path number can be a useful tool to understand yourself on a spiritual level. Similar to how zodiac signs embody a set of strengths and weaknesses, your life path number consists of specific qualities that have a powerful influence on your life. If you’re a life path 8, then your values and mission are connected to discipline, success, and influence.

If you calculate your life path number and find you’re an 8, it means you’re driven by the idea of being accomplished in life. Life path 8s are highly ambitious and skilled, traits that are due to their diligent self-discipline and their need for success.

“People with a life path number 8 include entrepreneurs, influencers, self-employed business owners, and spiritual seekers,” Ryan Hart, a numerologist and spiritual author, tells Bustle. It’s important for life path 8s to have a sense of authority, and you can find them fulfilling leadership roles or taking on a lot of responsibilities. Because money and control are central to their core values, the unique journey of a life path 8 involves stepping into their power and using their influence responsibly.

Keep reading for more details the life path number 8 meaning and how these themes manifest in your life.

How Do I Know If I’m A Life Path 8? Figuring out your own life path number just requires your birthday. You can use an online life path calculator to calculate your life path number, or you can do it yourself. Life path numbers are only either single-digits 1-9 or double-digits 11, 22, and 33 (which are referred to as master numbers). To find yours, first, write out your birthday in a numerical form like this: 2/1/1994. Leave any single-digit number or master number alone and add the digits of the rest until you get three single-digit or master numbers. For example, adding up the year 1+9+9+4 gives you 23, then you add 2+3 to get 5. If you add the sum total up and it’s equal to or can be reduced to the number 8 (as with 2 + 1 + 5), then that’s your life path number.

Life Path Number 8 Characteristics Having a life path 8 is about attaining success and connecting with your inner power. It’s important for life path 8s to strike a harmony between the universe and material matters, aligning their soul and their drive for success. Life path 8s easily commit themselves to hard discipline, so they’re often met with success in their endeavors. “As a leader and as a human being, they always use their intellect and enjoy the respect that comes with their work,” says Hart. “Life path 8s are capable of achieving great success in life no matter what they do — so long as they keep their focus on what's important to them.”

What Does The Number 8 Mean In Numerology? In numerology, the number eight is a symbol of abundance, wealth, and achievement. In some traditions like Chinese numerology, the number eight is considered lucky, which is why it’s often a sought out number for special dates. Its shape resembles an infinity sign which, on one hand, it speaks to the number’s relationship with prosperity and success. On the other hand, the infinity shape represents the ever-flowing cycles and karmic debt, or something from a past life that you’re making amends for in the present one.