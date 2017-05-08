Do you ever seem to see repeating sequences of numbers over and over again, like 222 or 333? Or have you heard that seeing 11:11 on the clock is a lucky sign to make a wish? It definitely feels like a strange coincidence when we see the same series of digits popping up everywhere we turn — but seeing repeated numbers on the clock or elsewhere might actually mean that the universe is trying to tell you something.

A sequence of repeating numbers that keeps popping up in our lives could manifest in a variety of ways in order to get our attention. Maybe you always seem to look at the clock at 2:22. Then, later in the same day, your take-out dinner totals out to $22.22. A few days later you might notice that you're the 222nd person to like an Instagram pic. While you might write these things off as a coincidence, there could be a greater meaning behind the numbers — especially if you find yourself questioning that potential meaning.

"If you see something like a repeating number and ask yourself, 'Is this a sign?' then the answer is always yes," astrologer and numerologist Jasmine Wolfe tells Bustle. But what is it a sign of? Let's dig a little deeper to find out what it means when you see the same numbers over and over again.

Decoding The Numbers

Whether it's 11:11, 222, or 555, repeating sequences of numbers are known as "master numbers" in numerology, and seeing them over and over is a sign to pay attention to your mind, body, and soul. Some spiritualists also refer to them as "angel numbers," which basically means the same thing — except that instead of the universe communicating with us, it's thought to be our guardian angels serving as a guide. Whether you believe they're angels, the universe, or just your higher self calling to you, noticing the numbers is no accident.

One of the most well-known and common repeated number sightings is a series of the number one (think of the way many people make a wish when they see 11:11 on the clock, for example). "People usually see 111 or 11:11 most when they are just beginning their spiritual journey," Wolfe says. That's because in numerology, the number one represents independence, confidence, and new beginnings — so noticing 11:11 more frequently could mean you're embarking on a new spiritual path.

However, there is a unique spiritual meaning behind each number in numerology — so you might be receiving a different message depending on the numbers that show up in your life. "If we're seeing a series of 2's, it's often a reminder that we are in the right place at the right time," Wolfe says. That's because the number two in numerology represents harmony and coexistence, which could indicate that things are in currently in balance.

Every single-digit number's sequence is thought to symbolize something different. "333 is a portal and it means we can expect growth in our lives soon; 444 means you are safe and supported; and 555 usually means something is about to change," Wolfe says. If you notice a specific number cropping up in your consciousness more regularly, pay closer attention to these numerological themes and how they're currently manifesting in your life.

In addition to sequential numbers, you may see a series of the same non-sequential numbers over and over again. In this case, consider the meaning of each of the numbers separately and then interpret what they mean together. This could be based on numerology or simply your own life experience.

Receiving The Messages

Different numbers mean different things in numerology, and it's believed that whatever is trying to get your attention through repeating numbers will keep showing up until you listen. If you're not catching on, you may begin to see the numbers in other places besides a clock — receipts, license plates, phone numbers, and app notifications could start haunting you with their numerological synchronicity, too.

"When you're seeing a lot of repeating numbers, more often than not, it's the Universe saying hi," Wolfe says. "A lot of us [worry it] means something bigger or more foreboding, but most of us are still very much waking up our spiritual connections — so seeing 11:11 every day is a simple reminder that we're on the right path." That said, if you're seeing double numbers, triple numbers, or any repeating digits on a regular basis, there's no need to feel spooked.

Numerology is helpful when it comes to decoding the meaning in the universe's secret messages, but don't ignore your own intuition when it comes to forming an interpretation. "It's important to remember that these signs are meant for you, so if you have a different relationship with the numbers, trust your own inner knowing more so than what the internet has to say," Wolfe says. Numerology is a helpful guide, but ultimately, you can create your own meaning.

***

While you may be tempted to write off master numbers or angel numbers as a little too out there, it's fun to keep an open mind. Everything is open to interpretation, and the real lesson here — whether you believe or not — is that there is always benefit in trusting your intuition. Because you never know what your inner self might trying to tell you.