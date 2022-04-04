Numerology is sort of like astrology in the sense that both practices are associated with certain archetypes and energies. By the same token, you can think of your life path number as being the equivalent to your zodiac sign, which represents your motivations and strengths — and calculating your life path number is a great tool to help you understand yourself on a spiritual level. When it comes to life path 3 numbers, their numerological compass points to creativity, communication, and the strong ability to express their artistic energy.

If you calculate your life path number and find you’re a life path 3, it means you have leadership qualities and are driven by your own imagination. “They love bringing people together and creating positive change in this world. Their aim is to connect people through joy,” says Nicole Bowman, numerologist for spiritual advisor network Keen.

Even if you’re not a life path 3, there’s still lots to admire about the aesthetic-driven 3s in your life. But if you are, understanding how your life path number materializes is a great way to see how to use your strengths to your advantage. Keep reading to find out what it means to be a life path 3.

The Meaning Of Life Path Number 3

For life path 3s, community is everything. Those who fall here on the numerology chart have a burning desire to socialize and foster close relationships with others, so they thrive in environments where they can make lots of friends. “Life path 3 are the social butterflies of numerology; the number 3 is all about groups, community, and working together,” explains Bowman. When a life path 3 feels connected to the collective, they feel at ease.

It’s important for a life path 3 to express their creativity. They typically have their hand in a ton of different artistic hobbies and love to share their craft with the world. What’s more, these life paths value communication, which adds to their affinity for self-expression and openness. “They are often natural-born entertainers, artists, and public speakers,” says Bowman. It’s not enough to be part of society — life path 3s are more interested in healing the collective and empowering a sustainable community. “They love bringing people together and creating positive change in this world,” says Bowman.

How Do I Calculate My Life Path Number?

In order to calculate your life path number, you need to take each digit of your birthday (month/day/year format) and reduce it down to a single digit, called a Master number.

Say you were born Feb. 5, 1994 (02/05/1994): You’d single out each digit from your month, which is 2, and add the date, which is 5. Since these numbers are already reduced, you can add each individual digit from your birth year like this 1+9+9+4 which gives you 23. From there, add 2+3 to get 5. Next, you can add this number to the month and day, so 2+5 +5 = 12. Finally, reduce this to 1+2 to get your life path number 3.

What Does The Number 3 Mean In Numerology?

In numerology, each number is believed to emit certain vibrations, and according to Bowman, “The number 3 is related to creativity, community, and innovation.” And there’s a reason people say “third time’s the charm.” That’s because 3 carries symbolism in literature like triciplity in fairy tales, like Goldilocks’ three bears or Aladdin’s three wishes for example, or the formula of beginning, middle, and end. It’s also associated with some religions — think the holy trinity in Christianity. You can also consider how life is often divided into three sections: birth, life, and death. From a numerological perspective, though, the number 3 represents wisdom and is considered a pretty lucky and magical number.

Life Path Number 3 Characteristics

Life path 3s are advocates for their own creative expression — which totally aligns with their theatrical tendencies. It’s not enough to live out their artistic truth; they need to share it with others to fully feel satisfied and love it best when they have an audience galvanizing at their performances.

Those who are life path 3s have a buzzing social life. They’re talkative and typically outgoing people, which is likely why they’re often considered an empath. “Life path 3s are peacemakers,” says Bowman. “They intuitively understand that when people gather together it can form a change reaction that is either negative or positive — many strive to make the world a better place,” says Bowman. Because of their integrity and love for the collective, life path 3s excel in leadership roles and in spaces that allow them to take charge.

Whether they’re writing, speaking, or working on their latest art installation, life path 3s are dedicated to a life of creation. “They choose to use their gifts of leadership for community uplift and positive change,” says Bowman. They’re drawn to platforms that allow them to express themselves artistically, so as long as their art can be enjoyed by others around them, they feel satisfied.