Just as astrology can offer us insight into our lives and personalities, our numerology charts can also provide us with a deeper sense of self-knowledge — and one of the best ways to start this exploration is by calculating your life path number. Like the sun sign in astrology, life path numbers are one of the key signatures of our numerology charts, and each one is associated with different energies, strengths, and characteristics. If your life path number is 4, then you’re determined, dependable, and deeply focused on creating a solid foundation in your life.

Life path numbers are calculated using birth dates, and if yours totals out to the number 4, it speaks to your gifts as a builder, a teacher, and a pillar of your community. “The life path 4 in numerology is hardworking, practical, and has strong beliefs about right and wrong,” master numerologist Wendy Delaney tells Bustle. “Security, stability, and family are very important for life path 4s.” These pragmatic people are eager to learn and stand empowered in their beliefs, making them a reliable force of knowledge and strength.

Read on for the details on the meaning of life path number 4 and what to keep in mind if this is where you fall on the numerology chart.

The Meaning Of Life Path Number 4

Life path 4 energy is all about being grounded and sensible — these down-to-earth people appreciate the value of hard work and look at life through a realistic lens. “The life path 4 is the number of stability, security, dependability, and trust,” Delaney says. “Number 4 people have a natural tenacity and inner strength to make solid decisions.” Knowledgeable and strong-willed, they aren’t keen on taking risks or wearing rose-colored glasses. Rather, they keep themselves rooted in the real world and are committed to putting raw effort toward the things they want to learn, master, and achieve. They naturally apply their vast wealth of knowledge in practical ways, making them great teachers, powerful manifestors, and reliable partners. The pragmatic energy of the number 4 seeks to lay out an unshakable foundation that’s built to last in everything they do.

How Do I Calculate My Life Path Number?

Numerology is the mystical study of numbers, and within the practice, each number vibrates with its own unique energy and meaning. However, there are only so many: These will always be either one of the single-digit numerals 1-9, or occasionally a double-digit number like 11, 22, or 33 (which are called ‘master numbers’ in numerology).

If you’re trying to calculate your own life path number, all you’ll need is your birthday. Start by putting your birthdate in numerical form — like 3/31/2022 — and separately reduce each month, day, and year number to a single-digit number (if it’s not one already) by adding the digits of the number together. For example, 3/31/2022 would reduce down to 3/4/6, because 3 stays as-is, and we get 4 by adding 3+1, and 6 by adding 2+0+2+2. Now, add together the three numbers (3+4+6=13) and reduce that down to a single-digit number through addition, if needed (1+3=4). If the sum of the equation is 4, like our example date, then congratulations: that’s your life path number!

Life Path Number 4 Characteristics

Life path 4 characteristics boast the importance of being thorough, detail-oriented, and patient. It’s about trusting that one’s diligence, dedication, and hard work will always pay off. Relying on shortcuts or lucky breaks simply isn’t a 4s style — they want to fully embody their efforts and establish a long-lasting sense of security in their endeavors, which means taking time to do things right and not rushing to any finish lines.

Structure is also a major theme when it comes to the meaning of the life path 4. Consider the way a chair or a table has four legs to keep it upright, stable, and able to bear weight. Similarly, these life paths care deeply about creating a solid foundation in their lives, one that will hold up no matter what gets placed upon them or thrown in their direction. Life is unpredictable, but 4s know that by arming themselves with knowledge and working toward a strong sense of stability, they can weather most storms.

Life path 4 people tend to be grounded in the material realm, which gives them major manifestation abilities and an impressive work ethic — but can also cause them to be overly strict with themselves. “If you’re a life path 4, focus on planting seeds of intention and creation, having patience with your process, and taking care of your health,” Delaney says. “Getting the details of their lives in order and putting systems in place will serve them well.” Leaning into a slow-and-steady approach to accomplishments and finding tried-and-true methods of doing things will greatly benefit life path 4s. However, it’s also important for these realists to learn to step outside of their own comfort zones and take a chance on things once in a while. Ensuring stability is smart, but taking a risk can pay off sometimes, too.

What Does The Number 4 Mean In Numerology?

In numerology, the number four corresponds with structure and strength, and it brings a matter-of-fact sense of practicality to any situation. This logical and responsibility-focused vibe may seem overly safe or mundane, but it allows us to create an unshakable foundation upon which our wildest dreams can take root. “The number 4 in numerology is very grounded energy, as it is connected to roots, mountains, foundations, and the physical body,” Delaney says. “The focus is on building a secure foundation for the future while putting in the work to achieve your goals, and the number 4 represents manifesting in a physical way.” Creating a sense of security and having solid ground to stand on allows us to reach the highest heights and manifest our desires into the material plane.

“There are four seasons, four main elements, and four directions,” Delaney continues. “Four is the square, so [this number asks us to] square our corners by attending to the details and organizing our lives.” This no-nonsense vibe inspires us to be patient, thorough, and diligent about our goals. Being knowledgeable, prepared, and efficient makes us the master of our own lives, and that’s exactly what life path 4 energy is all about.