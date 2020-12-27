Life's A B*tch, Here Are 59 Things On Amazon That Make It A Bit Easier

Life can be a real pain sometimes. Whether your car has a flat tire or if you stubbed your toe in the dark this morning, it's almost too easy for your day to take a wrong turn. There is a solution, though — and that solution is Amazon. In fact, whenever I run into one of life's little inconveniences, I head straight to the virtual store to find out if there are any brilliant Amazon products that can make those hiccups a bit easier to overcome. And believe it or not, it's helped me out of a bind more than once.

Take the bidet I've included on this list, for example. When I ran out of toilet paper earlier in the year, I was ready to ruin my plumbing with paper towels. But now, I haven't even bothered stocking up on paper. In fact I've completely switched over to using the bidet, as it's not only cheaper, but arguably more hygienic as well. And don't get me started on my over-the-sink dish drying rack. Not only has it helped de-clutter my counters, but any stray drips fall neatly into my sink so that there's nothing for to clean up.

When it comes to small problems in life, that's exactly what they are: small problems. So why not let all the genius products on Amazon help you out when you need them? Go ahead and start shopping.

1 These Heated Seat Cushions That'll Make Cold Commutes More Bearable Zone Tech Car Travel Seat Cover Cushion (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired of hopping into a freezing car every morning? Just add one of these heated seat cushions to your driver's seat, and the other onto your passenger's seat. Each one comes with straps that keep it secure on the cushions, along with remotes that can adjust the warmth.

2 This Suction-Cup Scrubber That'll Help You Clean Your Kitchen Glasses FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don't have to cram your hand down into tall glasses to clean them out — just use this scrubber. It cleans the inside and the outside of your containers, while the strong suction cup on the bottom keeps it firmly in place. Simply give your glass a swish or two, and it'll be ready for the drying rack.

3 An Easy-To-Install Bidet That'll Come In Handy When The TP's Out Luxe Bidet Self Cleaning Nozzle Amazon $36 See On Amazon Just install this bidet onto your toilet, and you'll never have to worry about running out of toilet paper ever again. Each order comes with all the tools you'll need to install it yourself. Plus, it even features a hygienic nozzle guard to help keep you protected against germs.

4 The Amazon Echo Flex Mini Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

5 This Egg Cooker That Hard-Boils Eggs Without The Water DASH Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs Amazon $16 See On Amazon Scramble, poach, hard or soft boil your eggs using this cooker — especially when you're crunched for time in the mornings. There's enough space to make up to six eggs at the same time, and the compact size makes it perfect for tight kitchens or dorms.

6 A Car Mount That Wirelessly Charges Your Phone Mpow Car Wireless Charger Amazon $33 See On Amazon Do you ever wish you could charge your phone while you're following GPS? Now you can with this charging mount. There are no wires required; just clamp your phone inside, and it'll begin to power up as long as it's Qi-enabled. It's also designed to fit most phones, so you don't have to worry about measuring anything.

7 This Tool That Helps You Put On Bracelets By Yourself Bracelet Mate - Jewelry Helper Amazon $7 See On Amazon I always have trouble clasping my own bracelets, which is why I keep a tool like this one on my vanity. It's great for bracelets, necklaces, or even watches — and one reviewer even raved, "I was surprised at how well this works. I have a couple of bracelets that are strung on wire and they are stiffer than a chain bracelet, thus making it hard to catch the jump ring with the clasp. This solved that problem beautifully."

8 A Pack Of LED Night Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors AUVON LED Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don't stumble around in the dark when you get up in the middle of the night — just let these LED night lights gently guide your way. The built-in motion sensors mean they'll only turn on when someone is in the room. Plus, they even use up to 84% less energy than regular incandescent bulbs.

9 A Spray That Keeps Your Glasses From Fogging Up Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray for Reflective Lenses Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give your binoculars, glasses, hockey shield, or even your car's windshield a few spritzes of this anti-fog spray to keep them from clouding up. The formula is safe to use on any type of non AR-coated lenses, and it's also hypoallergenic. Plus, each bottle contains up to 400 pumps of spray.

10 The Slow Cooker That Works While You're Working Hamilton Beach Portable 7-Quart Slow Cooker Amazon $46 See On Amazon Don't have time to whip up dinner every night? Then you're going to love this slow cooker. Not only is it large enough to feed the whole family, but the vat can even handle an entire 7-pound chicken. The temperature should also automatically adjust while cooking — just to help keep your meal from drying out.

11 The Fabric Shaver That'll Help You Revamp Your Old Clothes & Furniture Pritech Fabric Shaver Rechargeable Lint Remover Amazon $17 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about this fabric shaver growing dull, as the blades are made from super-sharp stainless steel that's resistant to rust. Use it to breathe new life into tattered furniture, or simply give a fuzzy sweater a quick trim. And since the battery is rechargeable, you'll never need to purchase replacements.

12 This Tool That Makes It Simple To Clean & Dry Your Makeup Brushes CCHOME Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your makeup brushes are caked in old foundations and creams, this washer can help get them almost clean as new. It's designed to work with various brushes, and all it takes are two AAA batteries to spin them clean and dry. Plus, the whole cleaning process only takes a few seconds.

13 A Space-Saving Drying Rack That Rolls Out Over Your Sink Surpahs Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of looking at the bulky drying rack on your counter? This one rolls out over your sink to help you save space, and it even doubles as a trivet for hot pans in a pinch. It's BPA-free as well as non-slip, and the silicone-wrapped steel rods are also rust-resistant — no need to worry about them getting wet.

14 The Outlet Timer That Shuts Things Off For You Simple Touch Auto Shut-Off Safety Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Many outlet timers feature complicated pins you have to put in just the right spot — but not this one. You can adjust time from one to eight hours using the button in the back, and it's a great way to help make sure all your lamps eventually turn off after you've left home.

15 The Echo Auto That'll "Add Alexa To Your Car" Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands-free.

16 A Pan & Lid Rack To Help Tidy Up Your Cabinets SimpleHouseware Organizer Rack Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got cabinets that are overflowing with pans and lids? Just pop this tiered rack inside to help tidy things up. There's enough space for up to five pieces of cookware — and you can even secure it in place using the screw hole at the bottom (and hardware comes included).

17 This All-Purpose Cleaning Paste With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Stardrops The Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this cleaning paste, you've got options: Use it to scrub away rust from your pipes and sinks, or even use it to spruce up your old copper cookware. It's gentle enough to use on various types of surfaces, and many reviewers wrote about how "this stuff is amazing."

18 This Broom Holder With Space For Extra Cleaning Tools Holikme Mop Broom Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Brooms, shovels, golf clubs — you can store it all and more in this mounted holder. There are also four hooks where you can hang everything form oven mitts to keys, and the spring-loaded slots grip your handles tightly so that your stuff doesn't shake loose.

19 A Pack Of Soap Sheets That'll Come In Handy While You're On The Go Bamsod Soap Paper Sheets Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you're in a public bathroom that's run out of soap, simply pull a soap sheet out of one of these dispensers. Each dispenser comes with 20 sheets inside for 240 total, and there are six scents in every order: rose, jasmine, lavender, milk, wormwood, and orange.

20 A Makeup Remover & Cleaning Cream Made With Nourishing Ingredients Be Fancy So, So Coco Makeup Remover Cream & Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether your pores are clogged or if you need to wash away today's foundation, this creamy cleanser can help. It's formulated with vitamin E and coconut oil to help keep your complexion from drying out, along with nourishing grape-seed oil. Not to mention, it's paraben- and cruelty-free.

21 An Immersion Blender Brushed With Stainless Steel KOIOS 12-Speed Immersion Hand Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its speed adjustable up to 12 levels, this immersion blender easily powers through sauces, marinades, salsas, and everything else you put in front of it. The brushed stainless steel exterior is resistant to rust, and the copper motor is compact inside the handle.

22 This Eyeliner Stamp For Even Wings On Each Side MOSTORY Store Eyeliner Stamp & Liquid eyeliner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Drawing evenly winged tips can be difficult, whereas using this eyeliner stamp is so easy you'll wonder how you ever did your makeup without it. Each order comes with a stamp for both eyes, and the opposite ends of the stamps feature regular eyeliner pens for any quick touch-ups.

23 This Organizer For The Stray Tupperware Lids In Your Kitchen YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon So many people have that one drawer that's overflowing with plastic containers, which is only part of why this organizer is so useful. Not only does it hold various sized lids, but the dividers are also adjustable to accommodate larger tops.

24 The Dispenser That Keeps Your Plastic Grocery Bags Together Malmo Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Simply mount this dispenser to any wall or cabinet door, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to stash all those plastic grocery bags. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and since it comes with double-sided adhesive as well as screws, installation is as easy as sticking it up.

25 A Stand That Keeps Different Food Wraps In One Place YouCopia Kitchen Wrap Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pop your foil, wax, and plastic wrap boxes into this stand to help you save some storage space in your kitchen drawers. The eight wire racks are adjustable so you can fit larger boxes, while the built-in caddy handle allows you to easily carry it all around your kitchen.

26 These Genius Foldable Racks For Drying Out Plastic Bags Original Jokari Adjustable Baggy Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Did you know that you can wash and re-use your plastic zipper bags? These racks not only serve as an easy way to dry them out afterwards, but they also work great for holding bags open while you're stuffing them with food. The arms are even adjustable (just in case you're working with extra-large bags).

27 A Hefty Flash Drive With 128 Gigabytes Of Storage Sunany USB Flash Drive 128GB Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need a little extra memory for your computer files? This flash drive not only holds up to 128 gigabytes of data, but the high-speed transferring means you won't be waiting around for that loading bar to fill up. As a bonus, it's even compatible with iPhones, Androids, as well as tablets.

28 These Orderly Drawer Dividers Made From Durable Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Drawer Dividers Amazon $30 See On Amazon I have these dividers in my extra-wide kitchen drawers, as they help keep all my cooking stirrers and utensils organized. Each one is made from eco-friendly bamboo, while the springs at the ends provide constant tension to help them stay firmly in place.

29 These Mats That Keep Your Refrigerator Shelves Clean OJYUDD Refrigerator Mats See On Amazon $8 See On Amazon Once you put these mats down on your refrigerator shelves, you'll be able to safely place your vegetables down directly on top of them — no plastic bag required. But the beset part is that they also absorb excess moisture to help keep your ingredients fresh.

30 A Mug Warmer That'll Keep Your Coffee Hot For Hours VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with spill-resistant materials to keep it protected against stray drops, this mug warmer is a must-have for anyone whose coffee turns cold before they've finished drinking it. Adjust the temperature up to three levels depending on how toasty you like your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

31 This Fire TV Stick Lite & Alexa Voice Remote Duo Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Although the new Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick won't control the power or volume on your TV, this affordable little unit does have you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

32 A Pack Of Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control Using Voice Commands Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Once you've paired these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to turn them on and off — or even change their color using voice commands. And if you prefer a quiet home, you can also use the free downloadable app to control them from afar — all without ever having to get up.

33 The Device That Helps You Find Your Keys & Other Easy-To-Lose Items Ldcx Key Finders Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of scouring around for your keys every morning? Slip one of these key finders onto your lanyard, then press the corresponding color on the remote once they've gone missing. The key finder will begin flashing as well as emitting sound, allowing you to find your stuff from up to 98 feet away.

34 A Miniature Refrigerator For Sodas, Beauty Serums, & More AstroAI Mini Fridge 4 Liter/6 Can Amazon $46 See On Amazon Keep this miniature refrigerator on your desk to keep your canned drinks cold — or even keep it on your vanity so that your beauty serums are refreshingly chilled whenever you use them. Unlike other mini fridges, this one also doubles as a compact heater.

35 This Relaxing Ice Face Mask To Help Soothe Tired Eyes FOMI Care Ice Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your eyes look tired or if you have a headache — this face mask can help. Simply keep it in your fridge, and it'll be ready to help soothe away dark circles at a moment's notice. But the best part is that you can also pop it into the microwave for some quick heat therapy on sore muscles.

36 A Box Of Aromatherapy Steamers That'll Make Your Shower Extra Relaxing Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Prefer showers over baths? These steamer pucks let you enjoy the same soothing scents released from bath fizzies — but in the shower. Just place one down by the drain, then lather yourself up as they gradually dissolve. Each order comes with six: eucalyptus, lavender, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint.

37 The Amazon Echo Show Smart Display Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant; and its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

38 The Subtle Box That Hides Cables & Wires For Less Clutter Kenberrys Cable Management Box Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon When your entertainment center is overflowing with cluttered wires, this cable management box can help. It's large enough to fit everything from bulky power blocks to slim charging cables — and the faux wood grain on the top gives it a stylish look.

39 This TSA-Approved Travel Dispenser For Shampoo & Lotion Rrwin 2 Pieces 4 in 1 Travel Dispenser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these travel dispensers TSA-approved, but the leakproof tops mean that you shouldn't have to worry about them spilling inside of your suitcase or bag. But the best part is that each dispenser is separated into four chambers so that you can pack a variety of serums, lotions, and shampoos without using a ton of space.

40 A Chic Bottle That Measures & Dispenses Your Oil Sopplea Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from chic lead-free glass, this dispenser is great for everything from vinegar to marinade. It also features a unique measuring chamber at the top so that you know exactly how much you've poured — and one reviewer even raved, "Now I know how much oil is required for a particular dish, and I stick to it."

41 The Air Fryer That Cooks Your Favorite Foods Without Messy Oil Dash Electric Air Fryer Amazon $50 See On Amazon At approximately half the weight of a regular deep fryer, this air fryer delivers the same tasty, crispy food — without the use of oil. Not only does it create less mess, but it's also versatile enough to make everything from chicken tenders to cinnamon rolls.

42 An Infuser Water Bottle With Rose Quartz & Amethyst At The Bottom Phoenix Crystal Water Bottle Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking to upgrade from your plastic water bottle? This sleek one not only features an infusion basket for your favorite fruits, but there are also crystals at the bottom that give it a whimsical appearance. It's made from tough borosilicate glass — and it's even leakproof.

43 The Finishing Stick To Help Tame Unwanted Frizz & Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon A finishing stick like this one is a must-have for sleek hairstyles (or even just loose ponytails). The formula quickly flattens out frizz and flyaways, and it shouldn't leave behind any greasy residue on your strands. Plus, the formula is even moisturizing.

44 The Tool That Helps You Open Doors Without Touching Them XORDING No Touch Door Opener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Are you trying to keep your hands free and clear from touching public doorknobs? Well, this tool features a handy little hook that you can use to open doors — and since the tip is coated in soft rubber, it also doubles as a stylus. Simply loop it onto your keyring, and it'll be ready to go whenever you need it.

45 A Collagen Protein Treatment That Leaves Your Hair Strong & Soft Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Bursting with nourishing ceramide 3 and collagen, you only need to wear this protein treatment in your hair for about five minutes to experience its full benefits. It's particularly great for moisturizing dry, over-processed strands — and reviewers with various types of hair raved about how it left their hair feeling "super soft."

46 This Bamboo Cutting Board With A Slide-Out Collection Tray Underneath Fanciher Bamboo Cutting Board Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of scraping your sliced snacks onto a separate container underneath your cutting board, add this bamboo set to your kitchen. The wooden top is connected to a slide-out tray that makes it extremely simple to collect your ingredients as you go. It's also easy to take apart prior to cleaning.

47 This Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router To Strengthen Your Signal eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router Amazon - $99 $69 See On Amazon If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved eero router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

48 A Tool That Helps You Adjust The Padding In Your Sports Bras & Bikinis The Cup Claw: Sports Bra and Bikini Pad Removal Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever find your padding as curled into a roll inside of your bra or bikini? Just slip this handy tool inside, then use the handles to unfurl it — or, if you want to switch out your padding, you can also use it to pull it out. It arrives ready to use right out of the package, and each one is made right here in the United States.

49 An LED Desk Lamp That'll Also Charge Your Phone TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a handy USB port in the back, this LED desk lamp can help make sure that your phone is always charged. You can choose from five lighting modes as well as seven brightness levels, and the LED bulb uses up to 75% less energy than regular incandescent ones.

50 This Soft, Cozy Faux Fur Throw Blanket That's Also Decorative Decorative Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Toss this faux fur blanket onto your couch for a quick splash of color, or simply cuddle up in it on a cold winter night. Choose from six colors, including pink, light yellow, grey, and more. One reviewer even wrote, "This throw is snowy white, soft and beautiful. I didn't expect such a beautiful throw for the price."

51 A Functional Fleece Blanket With Big Sleeves & A Pocket PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Since this blanket features sleeves, you can still keep yourself toasty and warm as you move your arms when changing the channel on the television, or simply reading. It's made from premium microfiber with extra-large sleeve openings for added comfort. Plus, it comes in 11 rich colors.

52 The Magnetic Kitchen Knife Rack That Sits On The Wall Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Hang this knife rack up using the included hardware, and the magnetic bar will keep your knives and other metal tools out of the way until you need them. It's an affordable, space-saving alternative to bulky wooden blocks — and it even works great for screwdrivers over a workbench.

53 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 With Upgraded Motion Detection Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon See who's at the door, get notified when someone buzzes, and even chat with them via your phone or computer with the Ring video doorbell. This model comes with customizable motion settings and privacy controls, and it's backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in.

54 A Pair Of Glasses That Block Out Blue Light From Tech Screens Feirdio Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Electronic screens produce blue light, which can put strain on your eyes over time — so keep yourself guarded with these blue light-blocking glasses. The lightweight composite frames won't leave your nose and ears feeling sore, and they come in tons of different colors to suit any style.

55 The Water Filtration System That Attaches To Your Faucet PUR Faucet Water Filtration System Amazon $27 See On Amazon Does the water coming out of your sink taste a little funky? Just pop this filter on, and it'll filter out more than 70 different types of contaminants so that all you're left with is fresh, delicious water. No tools are necessary for installation, and it provides up to 100 gallons of clean water.

56 A Durable Waterproof Notebook That You Can Use Anywhere, Anytime GLORYFIRE Waterproof Notebook Amazon $10 See On Amazon If this waterproof one gets wet, you can easily shake the water droplets off of the pages and not worry about your notes becoming soggy. The wire binding is also impact-resistant to help it keep its shape, while the PVC cover protects the pages against dust and dirt.

57 A Batter Dispenser That Makes Baking A Lot Less Messy KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon It's almost impossible to transfer batter from bowl to stove without any drips — unless you're using this dispenser, that is. Just fill it with your waffle, muffin, crepe, or any other type of mix, then grip the trigger on the handle to release your batter. And since there are measurement markings on the side, it's easy to keep track of how much you've used.

58 These Heated Mitts To Help Lotion Penetrate Deeply Conair Heated Beauty Hand Mitts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rub your favorite lotion between your hands, then slip them into these heated mitts to help that moisture penetrate deeply into your skin. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels (depending on how hot you like them). One reviewer even raved, "My hands are so soft — I apply my lotion and put them in the mitts for 15 minutes every other night."